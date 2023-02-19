A’ Court dismisses suit seeking Tinubu, Atiku’s disqualification from election

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division has dismissed an appeal seeking to disqualify the Presidential candidates of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Tinubu and that of the Peoples Democratic Party , Atiku Abubakar from participating in coming Saturday Presidential election .

A former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and the Rights for All International, a non-governmental organisation, had earlier asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to cancel the processes that produced Tinubu and Atiku as candidates of their political parties.

Others cited as defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/942/2022 are the Attorney General of the Federation and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The plaintiffs had prayed for “a declaration that having regard to the clear, unambiguous and express provisions, spirit and tenor of Section 33(1) And (5) (C) of the Constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party 2017 as Amended, the Special National convention of the 2nd Defendant held on May 28 and 29, 2022 was not properly constituted as regards the composition of delegates who should attend and vote at the said convention and did not confer the convention the powers to elect the 4th Defendant as the Presidential candidate of the 2nd Defendant for the 2023 Presidential election.

He also prayed for a declaration that all the votes cast in favour of the 3rd and 4th Defendants at the special convention of the 1st and 2nd Defendant held on June 6 and 7, 2022 and on May 28 and 29, 2022 respectively are illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever on the grounds of corruption, buying and selling of delegates votes and voter inducement.

He therefore prayed for an order returning the 2nd Plaintiff as the duly elected and nominated presidential candidate of the 1st Defendant being that by operation of Section 90(3), the 2nd Plaintiff, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba is the only candidate out of the 10 contestants who polled votes at the 1st Defendants’ convention and whose source of the N100m is verified and complied with the electoral Act as contained in the print out of the names in the bank statement of over 1000 individual contributions in person.

The trial judge at the lower court, Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit on the grounds that the plaintiffs lack the legal rights to file the suit.

Not satisfied, the plaintiffs approached the appellate court to challenge the judgement of the court.

Delivering judgment, the appellate court again dismissed the suit and awarded N100,000 against the appellants in favour of Tinubu and Atiku.

Upholding the verdict of the lower court, the appeal court held that, “the appeal is lacking in merit and the appellant only sought to revive the dissolved NGO through the back door, the counsel to the Appellant who is also a trustee of the NGO should live with the same in sober reflections.”

