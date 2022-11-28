Law

A’ Court sets aside N872m judgement sum against Zenith bank

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has set aside a Lagos State High Court judgement which held Zenith Bank liable to pay Real Integrated & Hospitality Limited N872,780,522.84 as advance payment guarantee.

A three-man panel of the court led by Justice Muhammed Sirajo in an Appeal marked: CA/LAG/ CV/262/2022 – Zenith Bank Plc v Real Integrated & Hospitality Limited and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Gombe State, upturned the lower court decision of Justice O. O. Abike- Fadipe. Justice Abike-Fadipe had on March 8, 2022, held that the bank was liable of breach of contract because it refused Real Integrated to draw from its Account No. 1012465427 on October 7, 2011.

The court also directed the bank to pay interest of 15 percent per annum on the N872,780,522.84 from May 17, 2011, when the advanced payment guarantees expired till judgement and thereafter at the rate of 10 percent per  annum until final liquidation. It further awarded N2,500,000 as cost of the action in favour of Real Integrated.

But Zenith Bank challenged the decision through its team of lawyers led by Prof. Fabian Ajogwu (SAN). In the appeal, the bank sought an order setting aside the lower court’s decision on the ground that it acted in full compliance with its contractual obligations in line with the Advanced Payment Guarantee (APG) contract and that the trial court was wrong.

Responding, the 1st respondent, through its lawyer, E.O Jakpa, argued that the bank breached the contract while SUBEB Gombe State did not contest the Appeal. However, in a unanimous decision, the Appellate Court agreed with the bank’s submissions and resolved all issues raised in its favour.

The appellate court also set aside the judgement of Justice Abike-Fadipe and awarded cost of N200,000 against Real Integrated & Hospitality Limited and in favour of the Zenith Bank.

The Appellate Court held that the trial court was wrong to have presumed that the bank withheld the full account statement of Real Integrated in the light of Exhibit C6 (the comprehensive Statement of Account of Real Integrated) which was tendered by the bank for a limited purpose, adding that there was no need for the lower court to have invoked Section 167 (d) of the Evidence Act, 2011 against the bank.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Law

Insecurity: In defence of Reps’ State Police Bill

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU writes

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have thumbed up efforts of lawmakers at the House of Representatives at tackling rising wave of insecurity in the country through passage of a Bill to legalise creation of state police and regional security outfits ‘State police panacea for worsening insecurity’   Some senior lawyers have commended efforts of lawmakers […]
Law

‘Why law school grading system is hurtful, unfair’

Posted on Author JOHN CHIKEZIE

Samuel Okuneye read law at Lagos State University. Okuneye, who hails from Epe, Lagos State, was called to Bar in 2017. He shares his law journey with JOHN CHIKEZIE     Background   My name is Samuel Okuneye and I am a lawyer with bias for commercial and business law practice. I have special interest […]
Law

Cases that shaped 2020

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU

  AKEEM NAFIU reviewed activities of the judiciary in the outgoing year 2020 and concluded that some cases involving some politically exposed persons (PEPs) had made the third arm of government thick   For 362 days, the nation’s judiciary indeed got itself busy with cases involving high profile individuals, particularly politically exposed persons (PEPs). In […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica