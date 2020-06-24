A cry for support by Fulani elders

The people of Gilliri, Runde, Bin, Natsira and Bagale, all Fulani communities in Kangere and Tirwun District of Bauchi local government area, Bauchi State have made a passionate appealed to Governor Bala Mohammed as a matter of urgency, to intervene and save them from losing their ancestral farms lands, residential. The appeal was made by the Fulani elders led by a senior elder Mohammed Sani on behalf of the affected persons in the area recently. He said almost all residents of the area are peasant farmers who rely solely on cultivation of land to earn a living. According to him, Bauchi local government authorities have made their living condition unbearable by taking over larger parts of their farmlands, living them with only two hectares per household.

“I am here to speak on behalf of the Fulani communities of the affected area where Bauchi local government is taking over our farmlands, area of getting our farm produce for survival,” Sani said. “What is actually happening there is that, one day, a group led by Sarkin Yamman Tirwun came from the Bauchi local government council that they were been assigned to come and take over our farmlands authorised by the local government chairman,” he recalled. He explained that when they came, they claimed that they were directed by the local government chairman to take some parts of their lands, living them with only two hectares per household.

“Now, let’s say someone with a large family of four or five sons lives in one house, how will two hectares of land be enough for them to site their house and at the same time farm there?” Sani asked. He noted that the action of the local government officials prompted them to write a complaint letter to the office of the Executive Governor of Bauchi state, Senator Bala Mohammed to seek for urgent attention. “We wrote a letter of complaint to the Governor himself, he sent a representative to the local government ordering them to leave us alone.” He added that the letter of complaint was copied to other relevant bodies, including the local govern-ment chairman.

“All of them are aware of what we are passing through. The delegation from the governor also met with us and assured us that since we have been in that area for more than forty years, we are free to remain there as citizens of the areas. “When His Excellency, the Governor received our complaints, he directed that all the affected households should go back to their farmlands,” the residents pointed out. Sani however, lamented that even after that, the officials of the Bauchi local government has remained adamant in total disregard to the directive of the Governor.

The affected communities while pleading with the Governor to instruct the local chairman to return their ceded farmlands, equally urged the state assembly to make a law that will restrict the likes of Sarkin Yamman Tirwun from tempering with people’s lands. He said that the Governor had made it categorically clear that for people to have lived in a particular place beyond 40 years, that has made them to become bonafide members of the area. On whether they have complained to the Chairman of the local government, Sani said “yes we have done that. After the incident we went to the chairman to confirm, unfortunately for us he said that they are coming to clarify things,” he said. The elder statesman who expressed fears that the situation if not checked, is capable of causing serious problem in the area, said as elders, they are doing everything possible to calm nerves believing that Governor Bala as an ambassador of peace will never allow it to degenerate to instability.

“What we need now is reconciliation between the Fulani residents of the four affected areas who are all under the village head of Kangere and Tirwun and the local government authority”, he said. Sani who lamented that over 300 households are been affected pleaded with the Governor to save them from the action of the Bauchi local government area.

“Our forefathers were given that place when it was a bush and have been there for this very long time with the consent of Bauchi local government council,” the elder said. Sani who insisted that the affected areas were nothing bush a typical bush said, their forefathers laboured hard to clear it and make it what it is today.

“So, now that they see that we have cleared the land, after all the suffering, they want to frustrate us by taking the larger part of the land, living us with only two hectares, it is unfortunate and we are saying no to that”, he declared. Sani also issued our correspondent a copy of a complaint letter dated April 7th, 2020, which was addressed to the caretaker committee chairman of Bauchi local government area. The letter indicated that an official of the local government area had asked the residents of the four communities to pay the sum of N52,000 each so that they can be issued with their certificates of occupancy. According to the letter, 12 people paid the said amount, totalling N624,000 but up-to the time of granting this interview, no certificate of occupancy has been issued to them.

