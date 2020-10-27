A day to remember older citizens

Nigeria recently joined the rest of the world to mark the International Day For Older Persons. The celebration saw the gathering of the aged and addressed their concerns. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

The International Day of Older Persons is an annual celebration of senior citizens around the world. It is a chance to take stock of the available opportunities and challenges confronting the ageing population with a view to ensuring that societies are accommodating of all ages.

In a goodwill message to mark this year’s celebration, the Director, World Health Organisation (WHO), African Region, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, underlined the essence of the event by extolling the values of old age in the society.

“Our elders provide us with love and care, and are a source of wisdom and talent, influencing who we are and who we aspire to be. Together, we have a duty to support older people in realizing their human rights and living with dignity.” He added: “This year’s theme is “Pandemics: do they change how we address age and ageing?” because we know that older people are at higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

In the African Region, more than 17,000 people aged over 60 years have lost their lives to COVID-19, accounting for over 50 per cent of the COVID- 19 deaths in the Region. “To address the disproportionate burden of COVID-19 on older people, we must all play a role in shielding our elders, including by practicing the preventive measures of wearing masks, keeping a physical distance, and frequently washing our hands,” he said. Moeti canvassed that continuity of other essential services for older people was also important.

He disclosed that many African countries have been offering multi-month prescriptions for people with chronic diseases to reduce the frequency of visits to healthcare facilities. “In some countries, such as Mauritius, health workers are reaching out to older people in their homes, to ensure that services, like the seasonal flu shot, continue to be delivered.

“With restrictions on movement and gathering, social isolation of older people is also a concern. We can contribute to addressing this by picking up the phone to call our senior relatives and offering to assist older people in our communities or keep them company.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have also seen the continued commitment of older people, including among retired health workers, who have returned to work to protect their communities. Looking at the big picture, in Africa, people are living longer than ever before. There are around 54 million people aged over 60 years in sub-Saharan Africa, representing 5 per cent of older adults worldwide.

The population of older people in sub-Saharan Africa is projected to reach 67 million by 2025 and 163 million by 2050,” he said. In Nigeria, the celebration was marked by the gathering of some elderly citizens to draw their attention to the various opportunities available to them as aged people.

The event featured medical checks and distribution of palliatives to the aged one. Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said it was a day to stand against maltreatment of old people and promote the development of a society that is hospitable to people of all ages. Farouq said that considering the higher risks confronted by older persons during the outbreak of the pandemics, it was imperative to pay special attention to them.

“We are gathered here today in unison with the global community to demonstrate our unwavering solidarity with our senior citizens to mark the event which expected to hold on every 1st of October, each year and this year’s theme: ‘Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing’.

“The Ministry, realizing this, has initiated various programmes and activities towards healthy aging and promoting deliberate policy intervention in partnership with International, Religion and Sub-regional bodies to develop and implement programmes and projects that will ensure the overall well-being of the older persons,” she said. Farouq disclosed that the National Policy on Ageing has been finalized, awaiting the approval of the Federal Executive Council.

She said that the creation of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development was another expression of the government’s desire to ensure the protection of lives and wellbeing of the older persons in the country.

The Minister made available, a truck donation of relief materials to the older persons. The items contained in the package included: 200 bags of 5kg rice, 200 pieces of wrap-pers, 400 pieces of bathing soap. The event was marked with a match past by older persons and choreographic display by the youths. Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Bashir Nura Alkali, in his address, said the Grand Finale was part of the activities lined up for the celebration of the 2020 International Day of the Older Persons.

He said the event was also designed to mark the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations and 30th Anniversary of International Day of Older Persons. “We stand to limit our chances of achieving sustainable human development if we do not make conscious and sustainable efforts to recognize and appreciate the contributions of our Senior Citizens in the socio-economic development of the country.

There were goodwill messages extolling the efforts of the government towards providing drugs, ambulance and building affordable houses for the old people to make life easier for them in the country. According to the United Nations, globally, there were 703 million persons aged 65 or over in 2019. The region of Eastern and South-Eastern Asia was home to the largest number of older persons which was put at 261 million.

It was followed by Europe and Northern America where there are over 200 million old persons. Over the next three decades, the number of older persons worldwide is projected to be more than double, reaching more than 1.5 billion persons in 2050.

