A demand for justice for rape victims

Since the lockdown as a result of coronavirus, there has been a spike in incidents of rape and Nigerians have been demanding justice for victims of the act. REGINA OTOKPA reports on efforts by a women’s group to change the narrative

Apart from the coronavirus, the other issue dominating public discourse in Nigeria is rape. Many citizens are demanding justice for those who have died or survived the gruesome act of rape.

Similarly, many civil society organisations, nongovernmental organisations, security agencies, labour activists, media practitioners, parents and the youths have joined the fray.

From one protest to the other, both physically and on the internet, people are demanding justice and appropriate sanctions for perpetrators of this heinous crime.

One case that sparked outrage across the country was the rape and subsequent death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old student of the Department of Microbiology, University of Benin.

She was found in a pool of her own blood in a church in Benin City, Edo State. With the customary dilly dallying by men of the Nigeria Police on issues concerning rape, and the systemic failure of the nation’s criminal justice system, they rarely prosecute rape cases to a logical conclusion.

Recently, a group of activists known as Netete Initiative for the Education and Empowerment of Benin Girls and Women, came out to demand more proactive measures against sexual violence.

President of the group, Gold- Idehen Rose, who condemned the gruesome rape and murder of Uwaila, demanded justice for all victims of sexual violence in the country. She called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on sexual and Gender Based Violence (GBV). The group stressed the need for proper investigations into all pending cases of rape. They urged government at all levels to safeguard the lives and dignity of women folks by initiating and implementing policies and social initiatives that would protect women and girls from being preyed upon in violent ways by perpetrators of rape and murder. “Netete Initiative also demands justice for all victims of sexual violence in Nigeria. We encourage our women and girls to report all cases of violence against them, no matter how closely related the perpetrators is or are to them.” “The states in Nigeria which have not yet domesticated the Child Rights Act should do so urgently for a better and more effective protection of the girl child and her rights,” she said.

Secretary of the group, Justice Gladys Olotu, attributed rape and other acts of gender based violence on misplaced values, lack of proper upbringing of the menfolk. She said that the over indulgence of men was also responsible for the rising cases of rape in the country.

Olotu appealed to the government and relevant authorities not to fold their arms while the clamour for stiffer penalties continues but to implement existing punishments on perpetrators of rape.

“Corruption has eaten deep into our society. Our values have been misplaced; the men have over indulged themselves and lack of proper upbringing. They now see rape as a past time.

It doesn’t matter the cost to their victims provided they have enjoyed themselves. “I don’t think imposing a new punishment will solve the problem. The punishments in our statue books are sufficient.

We should start implementing them and it should start from the victims reporting,” she said.

Felicia Onibon told INSIDE ABUJA that the upsurge in cases of rape in the media cannot be unconnected with the resolve by many victims to speak out.

She noted that the social media has been a great platform in exposing the grave dimension of gender based violence long hidden in the shadows of stigmatisation and fear.

Onibon harped on the need to educate both girls and boys from a tender age to respect the opposite sex, noting that a high number of boys were equally being raped in the country.

“Boys need to be taught to respect women and girls around them. Our boys also need to understand the necessity of respecting the standing of any girl or woman they see. They must learn to respect them and not to see them as sex objects,” she said.

Lady Philomena Imohe explained that the Netete Initiative, was created out of a burning desire to change the perception of Benin women and girls known for being trafficked to operate as prostitutes outside the country.

The organisation has been engaging in several activities for over a year to educate and empower women and girls of Edo State origin.

She stressed that the activities of few women and girls have reduced the image of greatness which Benin stood for, hence the need to reverse the trend.

“We came together last year to improve the image of the Benin woman and girls. Our values are not what they used to be. We will rewrite our history that has been destroyed.

Our aim is to bring positive change to the narrative and perception of the Benin woman through advocacy, education and empowerment,” she said.

