A Deputy Governor’s battle against fake news

The press is said to be the fourth estate of the realm but in recent times that notion seems to be eroding fast especially in Nigeria as many people, particularly politicians, care less about the mainstream media. The advent of social media has also affected the traditional media seriously which is the reason why there are so many quacks now wearing the toga of journalists so long as they can buy a small android phone and some data, they are good to go. This is also the reason why there are now a lot of fake stories because they don’t know what investigative journalism is all about and they consequently churn out anything, just anything to the detriment of the society.

Social media

Sadly many states have resorted to the use of social media neglecting the traditional media that have trained personnel but they end up running back to the mainstream media during the fake news crisis. Honestly, reporters are supposed to be part of the moulders of the society and most of the journalists are doing that but the economic situation in the country, insecurity, the hazardous nature of the system, lack of adequate enumerations among other things have made the media industry and practicing journalists in the country to want to abandon the profession except those that have passion for the profession. Whatever is happening in one state as far as journalists are concerned is also happening in other states. For instance, many states have replaced traditional media with social media, the reason why their influencers churn out all manner of fake stories and try to force them down the throats of the gullible masses. It has not been easy for practicing journalists in every part of the country but the truth is that the job must be done even in the face of visible challenges that stare them in the face.

Genuine journalists

Hence, if there are no genuine journalists to track the records of the political office holders, the world will be like a jungle because they will love to have everybody into their pockets but there should be a conducive environment where the journalist should be allowed to practice their profession without any fear or threat. For instance in Bayelsa State, there are over 150 social media practitioners on the pay roll of the state government to the detriment of professional journalists practicing in the state and it has not been so rosy for the traditional media here as many of the local news papers have folded up while the few remaining are struggling to survive. For instance a media house, Radio Bayelsa that was commissioned since February 14 this year is yet to start being used fully as the fine edifice is yet to have the necessary equipment installed for a proper take off. But there is one man in the ‘Prosperity Government’ that has shown that he has the interest of the journalist at heart hence his preaching against fake news which he said is being mainly spread by the social media practitioners and quacks among the journalists in the state.

Deputy Governor

His name is Lawrence Ehrwudjakpo the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State. This he expressed recently when the leadership of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel paid him a courtesy call in Yenagoa, the state capital. That he also re-emphasized again during the 2022 NUJ Press Week which also took place in Yenagoa recently. During the visit by FCC, the Deputy Governor thanked journalists for not allowing the social media practitioners to have their way in propagating negatives about the state encouraging the professional journalists to double their efforts and oust the purveyors of fake news. Ehrwudjakpo, however, observed that the standard of journalism was in a steady decline in Nigeria and therefore, called on the correspondents’ chapel and its parent body, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to raise the bar.

Falling standards

He said: “We want you to help us put our stories out there in a good manner. The standard of journalism is falling. There is a need for journalism to be re-calibrated.” He called on the Correspondents’ Chapel to help push out the good things government was doing in Bayelsa, noting that the ‘Prosperity Administration’ was not resting on its oars in all sectors ranging from agriculture, sports, health to security. Ehrwudjakpo, thanked the media for their support for the present administration right from its inception to date Speaking, the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman, Tife Owolabi said the visit was meant to formally introduce the newly elected executive members of the chapel to the Deputy Governor. Owolabi, who poured encomiums on the Deputy Governor for being media friendly, prayed the state government to carry the correspondents’ chapel along in its programmes and events.

Not yet satisfied with the advice he gave to the journalists that he met with, he made another bold statement by honouring the 2022 Nigeria Union of Journalists Bayelsa Chapter’s press week where he patiently stayed with them and gave them another bout of advice on how well to do their jobs this time also talking to all journalists all over the country.

At the NUJ press centre he asked media practitioners in the country have been charged to strive towards achieving best standards and practices in their industry as conceptualized by the founding fathers of the journalism profession in Nigeria. The Deputy Governor once again stressed that the standard of journalism in the country had diminished significantly, contrary to the vision of its progenitors such as Ernest Ikoli, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Anthony Enahoro.

He recalled how these Nigerian nationalists and the likes of Ray Ekpu and Dele Giwa effectively appropriated the power of the pen to fight against colonialism and oppressive military regimes in the country.

Siamese twins

According to the Deputy Governor, truth and journalism are like Siamese twins which cannot be separated, insisting that truth is the only vehicle that drives good journalism. He said the depth of quality journalism was fast giving way to the preponderance of fake news, especially on social media, and therefore called on the NUJ to stand up against what he described as gully erosion of standard journalism. He decried the activities of some social media influencers and bloggers threatening journalism practice in the country and urged the media industry players to act fast and save the noble profession from disrepute and total collapse.

He reminded the media family in the state that the yearly NUJ Press Week was an avenue for journalists to make a proper self-appraisal with a view to improving in the performance of their duties and responsibilities as the fourth estate of the realm. Describing the media as a worthy partner in progress with the government, he, however, commended media practitioners in the state for their constructive criticisms and support to the ‘Prosperity Administration’ so far. He narrated: “The essence of our gathering is to remind ourselves of our duties, obligations and responsibilities that are attached to us.

“While some of us see the NUJ Press Week as an annual ritual, I see it as an opportunity to review our standards. We must take the profession beyond what it is at present. “I want to encourage you to use this yearly NUJ Press Week to redefine our intellectual capacity and other improvements because anything short of that will amount to a mere jamboree. “As we are all aware, journalism and truth are Siamese twins which are inseparable. But we are worried about what journalism has become today. The glory of journalism is the truth. “Can Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ernest Ikoli and Anthony Enahoro wake up today and say that the journalism we see today is the one that they wanted and practiced?”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...