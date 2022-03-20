A disastrous exit for Osodieme

For the eight years that her husband, Chief Willie Obiano, was the governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano, popularly known as Osodieme, strutted on the turf in the state as any queen would.

Her Moniker, Osodieme(the woman who performs with her husband) was a popolar refrain around the state. She was indeed a figure to behold at state functions, when she was in attendance and at other events, which she held on her own.

She was noted for her philanthropy in the state, especially among widows and the less priviledged, who she lifted with gifts, new bungalows and all manner of relief items. In fact, Osodieme was so popular in the eight years that she received various awards from different groups and institutions for her efforts. She was a good complement to Obiano, who left office on Thursday.

It was expected that on the day Obiano was bowing out of office, it would be with funfare, pomp and ceremonies.

After all, he had navigated the tricky politics of Anambra, home to several godfathers and billionaires for eight years, winning a re-election, successfully installed a successor and left many remarkable projects that left the state better than he met it.

But all those plan of a peaceful exit by the new first couple was ruined at the swearing in ceremony of the Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Thursday.

In what is now a famous incident that overshadowed the main event, Osodieme had confronted Bianca, the wife of the late Igbo Leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, for whatever reasons at the ceremony. What followed between the exchange of the two women was a slap from Bianca, who had sat quietly until confronted by Mrs Obiano.

Initial reports were that she slapped Bianca but videos that emerged from the scene showed a furious Bianca, dealing the former first lady a slap before two of them were separated by a shocked set of dignitaries at the event.

It was not the type of handover anybody had expected. It actually put a strain on Obiano, who possibly was waiting to leave the state, after a tedious eight years.

For Mrs. Obiano, it was a disastrous end of a reign. Born in Onitsha in Anambra State Nigeria, she hails from Ogbunike in Oyi LGA and is married to Obiano from Aguleri in Anambra East LGA of the state referred to as Light of the Nation.

She attended Lagos Premier Day School in Lagos State and Okija Community Secondary School in Anambra State, where she obtained General Certificate of Education (GCE).

She was admitted into University of Lagos where she earned a Diploma in Mass Communication. She followed it up with a Degree in History and International Studies from Lagos State University (LASU).

She later obtained an Associate Degree in Real Estate from Lone Star College, Houston, Texas, United States of America. She had other trainings in Human and Material Management in Nigeria, Europe and the USA. Mrs. Obiano has since graduation worked in many reputable institutions and corporate organizations, holding sensitive positions in the course of her career.

Between November 1991 and May 2010, she worked in various capacities in National Petroleum Investment and Management Services (NAPIMS), one of the 11 subsidiaries of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) as Catering Supervisor, Corporate Procurement Officer and finally the Welfare officer.

She had on several occasions represented NAPIMS as material officer in France, USA and UK on Bonga Field development Project of SPDC.

Before her husband took office as Governor, the First Lady of Anambra State, Chief Mrs. Obiano had always been involved in charity programmes and helping the less privileged.

She undertook church welfare projects and was a marriage counsellor among other humanitarian endeavours hence it is no surprise that as wife of the governor she set up an active NGO, the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) in August 2014.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...