A distress call from an athlete

The state of sports all over the world is scary due to the effects of COVID-19 pandemic which has ravaged various parts of the globe in a massive way. Many cases were recorded in China (the origin), USA, Germany, Spain, England, France, Brazil, South Africa etc.

Brazil currently is having a tough time as other countries including China are recording reduction in cases with gradual normalcy returning. Life is going back to normal in many of these countries that have recorded many deaths and frightening cases. China is back to full normalcy while other countries are adjusting back to life with the observation of protocols to prevent the spread of the deadly disease. It was a delight that football returned after over three months break in Germany, Spain, England and Italy.

The league was suspended in March and it returned July with full protocols of avoiding the spread of coronavirus. Currently, the US Open Tennis, a Grand Slam Tennis event, is taking place at Flushing Meadows in the United States just as basketball is taking place in the NBA, motor sports is ongoing and boxing is alive again at the highest level with the recent top bouts that took place just as Anthony Joshua is billed to defend his title on December 12 .

In Nigeria, the football league was ended with the controversial Points Per Goal style which is causing problems between the federation and Rivers United who are challenging the decision of placing Enyimba in the second position based on head-to-head rule.

Rivers are yet to play in Port Harcourt as at the time the decision was taken and so the ticket to Confederation Cup was handed to the team instead of the CAF Champions League ticket. Overall, it is so disturbing that the restart being experienced in other parts of the world including Africa is not getting to Nigeria. Sad enough, the requirements for the restart are yet to be met. Testing of footballers or generally athletes, is the very first step and it has not been done.

The Federal Government last month gave approval for the return of noncontact sports like badminton, tennis, table tennis, shooting, volleyball etc but till date nothing has happened. However, during the week, I received a disturbing call from a national athlete who complained bitterly about the country’s preparations for the 2021 Olympic Games slated for Tokyo in Japan.

The athlete said: “The world has moved on and we are still in limbo. I wonder how we are going to compete with people who are enjoying the best of facilities everyday including during lockdown and now after lockdown, we still cannot train or engage in competitive event to prepare for the Olympic Games. COVID-19 has ruined the lives and careers of many people.

Many of us were in top form for Tokyo 2020 but it was postponed till next year and now we cannot even prepare well for the event. This is a very sad development. The authorities should think about how best to embrace the protocols so we could go on with our lives respectively.”

Only on Thursday, the coach of Kano Pillars, Ibrahim Musa, cried out over the delay in football restart, saying that it will affect the teams playing continental games. He argued that football and other sports have moved on in Africa and Nigeria must rise up.

The Nigeria Football Federation deserves commendation for the proposed friendly games slated for Austria against Cote d’Ivoire on October 9th and Tunisia on October 13th but the body must also work on the restart protocols for the domestic league.

It is important to stress that the preparation for the Olympic Games is always a massive job that requires intense planning to put the athletes in global competitive stage. The distress call to me from this Nigerian athlete is a figment of the state of mind of most of these athletes. Ministry of sports should double efforts to get the athletes in shape in their respective sports disciplines, especially those of them still looking for tickets to compete at the Olympic Games. Basketball male and female requires special attention because they won the tickets while football failed to win any.

The crisis in the athletics federation must be dealt with to enable the country to get the best from its track and field representatives at the games. Tobi Amusan and Divine Oduduru must be encouraged to do well. Aruna Quadri deserves support just as Odunayo Adekuoroye and Blessing Oborodudu should be aided to boost the country’s medal chances. Our medal hopefuls should be monitored as the games draw near.

