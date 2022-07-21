Health

A drink a day could increase brain risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said a new study has suggested that even moderate drinking may be related to higher iron levels in the brain — a potentially risky situation for memory and thinking skills. The results of the findings are published online in the journal ‘PLOS Medicine’.

The researchers found that among nearly 21,000 middle-aged and older adults, those who drank as little as a few beers a week showed more iron accumulation in their brains than nondrinkers. And iron buildup in certain brain areas correlated with weaker scores on tests of mental abilities like reasoning, planning and problem-solving. It’s not yet clear what it all could mean. But the findings add to evidence that there may be no ‘safe’ level of drinking when it comes to brain health.

Lead researcher Dr. Anya Topiwala of the University of Oxford in the UK, said, “Even small amounts of alcohol, within current alcohol guidelines, could harm your brain.” The brain requires a certain level of iron to function normally, but the ageing brain can accumulate an excess. And that excess iron has been linked to cognitive decline — a slow deterioration in memory and thinking skills that can lead to dementia. Excess brain iron has also been found in people with alcohol dependence, according to Topiwala’s team. But whether moderate drinkers might harbour more brain iron than nondrinkers has been unknown. For the new study, the investigators turned to the UK Biobank, a research database with medical and genetic information on about 500,000 British adults aged 40 and older.

The researchers focused on just under 21,000 who had undergone MRI brain scans and reported on their average alcohol intake. Overall, markers of brain iron were lowest in non-drinkers. And even moderate drinking — anything above four standard drinks a week — was tied to a greater accumulation of brain iron. Higher brain iron, in turn, was linked to lower scores on tests of mental skills like planning, reasoning, reaction time and problem-solving. The study does not prove that alcohol directly raised brain iron or that brain iron was responsible for the lower test scores. And the actual effects on test performance were small, according to Topiwala. But they appeared to add to the effects of ageing. As expected, Topiwala said, people’s mental sharpness waned with age, and higher brain iron seemed to worsen that effect.

 

Our Reporters

