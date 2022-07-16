A dying league of confusion

The Nigeria Professional Football League is comatose. There are too many issues about this league that call for urgent attention and so far in recent years, the help might just be a mirage rather than reality. It is a good development to see the new Super Eagles manager Jose Peseiro visit domestic league centres to show interest just as we expect more home-based players in the senior national team. The goalkeeping department and the defence begging for attention could be revived from the NPFL. There are multiple issues in the country’s domestic league which sadly does not have a title sponsor and it’s not on television yet. These are some critical areas but over the years, those in authorities feel these are not important issues. There is an issue of calendar imbalance in which the domestic league starts and ends anytime.

There is insecurity for players, referees and fans, raising the problem of how safe the stadia are in the country. We also have the problem of administration of the game by the League Management Company, a body that dishes out punitive measures that cannot hurt a fly. The national home-based team for the CHAN tournament is yet to make impact on the continent just as the top clubs in the country struggle every year to excel in African club competitions.

To cap it all, Nigerian players both in domestic and international stage are nowhere in the evaluation of top players on the continent year in, year out. Nigerians always ask for the inclusion of home-based players in the senior national team but it has been a tough call because of the calendar issue in which the league could be on break at a time many other countries in Africa and abroad are busy in the football season. The current season of the NPFL has witnessed so many intriguing situations that one cannot fathom. Match officials and journalists were beaten and attacked at different centres while there were ridiculous decisions taken by match officials in many other centres. The punitive measures of the LMC on erring teams over the years are laughable just as the league generally lacks good conduct and standard that could grow the game to match international best practices across the globe.

This weekend, the NPFL ends with many dramatic situations anticipated in various centres. Rivers United have won the title after a well-deserved effort just as seven teams are still trying to beat the drop and it has been long we witnessed such a situation. Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars, Shooting Stars, Katsina United, Abia Warriors, Dakkada FC, Kano Pillars and Heartland are on the verge of relegation depending on the results on the last Match Day this weekend. Three of these seven clubs will surely join MFM to campaign in the Nigeria National League next season.

There is also a big battle of the final continental slot between Heartland and Kwara United. Kwara is trying to pick a continental ticket while Heartland is battling to beat the drop. Kano Pillars vs Shooting is a straight relegation battle. Both are fighting to stay up in the NPFL and this is a decisive tie. The Remo vs Tornadoes fixture is also interesting because a win for Remo is a straight ticket to continental competition. Overall, the penalties to these teams whose fans display hooliganism acts are disturbing. Kano Pillars have been notorious at home and away but each time the ruling of the LMC comes, one wonders if the team will learn any lesson. Only recently, the Minister of Sports Sunday Dare said it was important to have a strong league to boost the development of the game. Dare said, “We have laws governing the league but we need to be firm on their enforcement. Look at what Samuel Eto’o is doing at Cameroon.

If we must take bank guarantees to ensure players payment are secured, then we should do that. We know that State Governments are the owners of these clubs but there must be a way out. “In my speech at the NFF AGM in 2019, I stressed that there is no league without a proper calendar, this is needed to gain the trust of investors, consistency is key, taking a cue from the EPL and others. Organizations also have budget cycles and this would help them plan.” No doubt, the LMC is confused and over the years has failed. The way forward is for the Nigeria Football Federation to design another scheme to rescue the country’s dying league while the football body also battles for the life of the game in its entirety.

