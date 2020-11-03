A feather to NAF’s cap on communication

In recent weeks, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has recorded some giant strides in crisis communication management and operational readiness. INSIDE ABUJA reports

It has been a harvest of awards for the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) as it excelled in two important global competitions and carted home the accompanying trophies, amidst accolades and loud ovation. For the second successive year, the Nigerian Air Force won the prestigious International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Award (GWA) for Excellence in Crisis Communication Management.

In the same vein, it also emerged among the major winners of the 2020 African Public Relations Association (APRA) Public Sector/ Government Category Awards, which recognises Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement (SABRE).

The two awards were as a result of NAF’s campaign through the documentary, “Women of War”, which highlighted ongoing initiatives in the Nigeria Air Force to empower women in roles hitherto considered to be beyond them due to certain cultural inhibitions and misconceptions.

The 2020 Golden World Awards, which was announced by the Member Services Manager of IPRA, Janice Hill, stated that the selection of finalists and winners was done online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of IPRA and Chairman of the Jury, Swetlana Stavreva, stated that the entries were evaluated by multiple judges to ensure balanced assessment. “We had expected the competition this year to be tough as budgets were cut and people worked from home.

So, we were proud to see the PR industry fight back determined to tell the world about its best campaigns”, she said. The jury for the selection of the 2020 GWA winners comprised judges from various countries worldwide, including Austria, Bulgaria, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the Philippines, the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

President of APRA, Mr Yom Badejo-Okusanya, while speaking on the 2020 SABRE Awards, stated that the annual award ceremony, which would have coincided with the Annual Conference earlier scheduled to hold in May 2020 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

A virtual ceremony was eventually held in September, before the Awards were dispatched to the various winners. Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigeria Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, told Inside Abuja that in the past five years, the current NAF administration under the leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, had remained focused on promoting and inculcating the core values of integrity, excellence and service delivery in the system.

According to Daramola, the administration has also placed high premium on equal opportunities for both male and female personnel to realize their full potentials. “The enabling environment created as a result of this policy led to a surge in the involvement of female personnel in areas that were hitherto the preserve of men.

Five female pilots have been winged within the period, bringing the total number of female pilots in the NAF to seven. Sadly, the NAF lost one of these female pilots, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, to a road traffic accident earlier in the year.

“However, 14 other female officers are currently undergoing training both within and outside the country to become pilots. Similarly, many other female officers and airwomen are excelling in their various fields of specialization, including Regiment and Special Forces, Aircraft/Armament Engineers and Technicians as well as Air Traffic Controllers, amongst others.

“The objective in this regard is to maximize all of the potentials of Nigeria’s vast human resource pool, male and female, to ensure the effective, efficient and timely em-ployment of Air Power in response to Nigeria’s national security imperatives,” Daramola said.

It would be recalled that in September 2019, the Nigeria Air Force bagged the IPRA Award for Crisis Communication Management in recognition of its management of communication in the aftermath of the attack on Metele in the Northeast of Nigeria. Also, in 2019, the Nigeria Air Force received a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ from the Holmes Report/ APRA SABRE Awards Africa for its crisis communication campaign on the counter insurgency operations in the Northeast region of the country.

Meanwhile, in furtherance of the fight against insurgency, NAF has winged another combat helicopter pilot. This came barely a month after a combined graduation of Basic Flying Course and Tactical Flying Course, where four officers were decorated with their Basic Pilot Wings and two other officers awarded Limited Combat Rating certificates.

The newly-winged combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Shehu Ibrahim, was unveiled after his Basic and Advanced Helicopter Flying Training at the Indian Air Force Helicopter Flying Training School, Hakimpat, India. Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, said the winging of the combat pilot was yet another milestone in NAF’s capacity building initiative to meet emerging and contemporary security challenges in the country.

Speaking during the winging ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff expressed delight to receive the young pilot back from India and congratulated him for his outstanding performance during the courses.

Abubakar emphasized that NAF considers the human being as its most important resource and would therefore continue to invest heavily in equipping its personnel with the requisite skills to enable them be more effective and efficient in carrying out their assigned tasks.

He disclosed that about 200 NAF personnel were currently undergoing training in nine different countries of the World, including the United States of America, United Kingdom, France, Pakistan, China, Czech Republic and South Africa, amongst others. Abubakar expressed his gratitude to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, for his support to NAF, which had not only enabled the acquisition of new platforms but also facilitated robust and result-oriented training for enhanced professional performance.

He reiterated his resolve to sustain the human capacity development efforts, adding that NAF remained a veritable instrument for the maintenance of national security. He also charged the newly winged young officer to put in his best as he joins his colleagues in the North East and North West Theatres to secure the nation. The newly-winged pilot, who is a member of the 64th Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Physics. He had his ab-initio flying training at 401 Flying Training School NAF Kaduna, where he flew the Diamond DA-40 aircraft.

He was nominated to attend Basic and Advanced Helicopter Flying Training at the Indian Air Force Helicopter Flying Training School, Hakimpet, India from 7 July 2019 to 6 October 2020. His training at the Indian Air Force comprised a total of 122 flying hours on the Chetak Helicopter.

