A feel of Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja’s alluring offerings

It is not often one gets a special treat from great brands like Radisson Hotel Group, so it was a delight when recently Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja offered a weekend stay in celebration of my wife’s 50th birthday. It was a pleasurable weekend stay, savouring the different offerings of the hotel, which boasts a wide selection of bouquet for its different guests and visitors, ranging from its enchanting and awe-inspiring facilities to it well curated services where personalised and professional touch by its personnel make the difference. First, the room, Superior Room, that was our love nest for the two nights, with it palacious feel and spacious element, displaying an innate spatial flow, exuded elegance and opulence, with its king size bed while other furnishing and features offered the best of hospitality experience that one would cherish for a long while.

The meals were delightsome, with Iyeru Okin; all-day dining restaurant, on the first level, offering comfort and more than an eatery closet, as a result of its architectural and serenading appeal each time we stepped into the inviting restaurant to dine. The chefs and their team worked their magic with their wide selection of dishes, ranging from Continental to African, as well as some amazing and rare local Nigerian delicacies. Every meal time sounded like feasting and celebration time because of the way people dug into their meals, just enjoying themselves and savouring the rich taste.

Most of the non-Nigerian guests were at home and comfortable with Nigerian delicacies, take their time to feast on it and ask questions about some of the delicacies that looked strange to them and were not afraid to experiment once they see Nigerians having swell time with it, which really appealed to them and are delighted about it at the end of the day expressing how satisfied they were when you engage with them. One of the things that you easily notice is the fact that the hotel has become home to many families as not just only in-house guests but also as walk-in-guests, troupe to the restaurant to have a feel of it rich culinary offerings and also to host friends and families to some form of celebrations such as birthdays and wedding anniversaries as witnessed during the dinner hours. We also took time to explore other facilities of the hotel and bask in their colourful ambiance, which is easily noticeable from the moment one walked through the door where what appeared to be a new vista opened up, as you inched through the spacious reception area, which offers palacious and spatial flow from one end to the other.

From the overflow of the restaurant to the outdoor where you savour natural and breezy air in the seat out area around the swimming pool deck, which most times is home to many who after their meals prefer to seat around to unwind and catch up on old times. You can as well as access the gym area and the spa from the link door if you so wished. The gym, plush and cosy, offers opportunity for a walk out and keep fit exercises for those who care for some wellness treats while the spa, Amani Spa, which is just next door beckons for rich bodily treatment and relaxation if you care for any of its treatments.

The different lounges and bars; ranging from the exclusive and executive lounge, Coffee lounge, Choco Latte to Cut Specialty Steak, all on the ground floor offer different options for guests, with enough spot to relax with friends and unwind while sipping on the different selections of drinks. Then of course, good music from the in-house live band, which thrilled guests who were excited by their different renditions. Sunday night in particular was special as the live band entertained guests with a number of gospel tunes, with some of the guests and visitors taking to the dance floor to re-enact some of the common scenes in our local churches during praise and worship sections. It was a joyous and almost rapturous moment for many who didn’t hide their excitement while reeling out some of the songs to be played by the band, which obviously were adept at their trade and gave good account of themselves. After a rich dose of the music and dance, one took to the snooker table to play some rounds with a new acquaintance while the others continued with the dancing and singing section, with my wife seated quietly at one end of the lounge, savouring the music and taking in the exciting scene.

