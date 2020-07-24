A fight to the finish over rape

Rape is as old as time and human existence. While it was under reported many decades ago perhaps due to lack of awareness and the boldness needed to beat down the stigmatisation and scorn associated with rape, the awareness has however increased in this 21st century.

The twin issues have gained protest by the day worldwide and are becoming widely exposed and reported. In Nigeria however, the number and outcry against rape and defilement grew louder mostly during the lockdown. Protests of sorts gained momentum with accusations and counter accusations.

But the general tune was that the judicial system around rape, defilement and gender based violence is lose and perhaps, taken with levity On Channels television last Tuesday 21, 2020, the daughter of former Mozambican President Samora Machel and stepdaughter of Nelson Mandela explores her ordeal with the justice system and the need for a collective approach to tackling sexual and gender-based violence. Founder, Khuluka Movement –Josina Machel, appeared on Network Africa on Channels TV’s program offering insights and updates on news around the continent.

Speaking on her ordeal as a victim of domestic violence, Ms. Machel explored the intrigues of her case, while highlighting the vulnerable nature of most African judicial systems. Machel, who is the daughter of Graça Machel and Samora Machel, the first President of Mozambique; and stepdaughter to freedom fighter, Nelson Mandela was violently attached by her then partner Rufino Licuco in October 2015. A protracted legal battle saw Licuco being convicted in February 2017 and then acquitted in June 2020, completely overturning the earlier judgment.

Commenting on her reaction to this judgment, Josina stated “it felt like a knife stabbing me in the stomach.” She goes on to clarify that her status has not offered her any privileges, likening her harrowing experience to that of “millions of women around the world and Africa, in particular.” Despite being signatories to the Convention on the Elimination of All forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) and the Maputo Accord, Machel notes that “there are little to no success stories of implementation of these laws” – a similarity shared by African countries such as Nigeria, which has seen mass protests against sexual and gender-based violence in recent times.

“By demanding that I provide eyewitnesses to a crime that left me blind in one eye, the court has strengthened my resolve to look out for all other women around me.” Machel says this has strengthened and empowered her to continue the battle for justice, truth, and dignity, not only for herself but for all women.

She’s calling for Justice4Josina and Justice4AllWomxn. An inclusive, social media driven campaign, #Justice4AllWomxn is geared towards creating awareness and ensuring that justice is served for all victims and survivors of gender-based violence, who have been denied justice by the very systems designed to protect and defend them. Speaking to the thrust of the campaign, Machel concludes, “Victims and survivors of GBV are not statistics, but individuals with names, faces and voices, even where they are not able to speak for themselves.

It is against this backdrop that we say NO MORE.” Responding to public outcry against increased rape in the Nigerian society, June 14, 2020, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, disclosed that the police arrested 799 rape and related suspects from January 2020 to June 2020 and conclusively investigated and charged to court, 631 cases. Adamu also revealed that the police were investigating 52 cases.

The police chief was responding to public outcry against increased rape in the Nigerian society. “It has come to public knowledge that because of the COVID-19 restrictions, we have a surge in cases of rape and gender-based violence,” he said. According to Adamu, law enforcement agents have been dealing with such cases but many members of the public are not aware of the efforts of the law enforcers. Adamu gave the assurance that police would partner with stakeholders across West Africa to tackle rape and defilement.

“The police and other security agencies and non-governmental organisations have been collaborating to see that cases of rape and genderbased violence are dealt with. “I call on every Nigerian that comes across any victim of sexual offences, rape or genderbased violence to quickly report to law enforcement agents, because keeping quiet will give room for perpetrators to continue to commit the offences,” he said. “It is a very wicked offence. Some are doing it for ritual purposes. Such people should not be allowed to go scot-free.”

The IGP’s statements have been greeted with mixed reactions from members of the society. While some people commended the police for a job well done, others said the number of rape cases being handled by the police is a far cry from the reality.

While some nations treat it with much seriousness and execute those found guilty, others treat it as a common crime that allows the offender to spend between two and five years in jail. Analysts note that some rape and defilement victims lose their lives in the process while others get traumatised all through life. They also note that rape and defilement inflict depression, pain and shame on victims.

They are worried that females of all ages including babies, toddlers, children, teenagers and even those in their 60s and 80s are being defiled or raped. They believe that many cases of rape and defilement are not reported due to fear of stigmatisation.

One the cases that recently sparked public outcry and protests was the rape and murder of Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old microbiology student of the University of Benin, in a church in Benin City. Human rights campaigners, female journalists and even governors’ wives have protested against rape and defilement in recent times. Some men have also publicly condemned the trend. They all seek prosecution of suspected rapists and adequate punishment for offenders. They believe that men should show love and care for the feminine gender instead of raping or defiling them.

In Nigeria, the law provides for a maximum of life jail for convicted rapists. However, due to increase in the trend, different individuals, groups and organisations have suggested different penalties against rape and defilement, including death sentence, castration, naming and shaming, to stem the tide. Different police commands in Nigeria have had sad stories to tell about rape and defilement in terms of challenges in prosecuting the cases. In Lagos, the state police command received no fewer than 32 reports of defilement and rape, including incest and sodomy, from January 2020 to June 2020.

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Bala Elkana, who confirmed the figure to journalists, said that Lagos had been commended for establishing a strong bond between hospitals and the police. According to him, the link has helped the police to be abreast of rape and defilement cases.

“We have arrested 39 suspects in connection with the 32 rape cases. “We have charged 29 of those suspects to court, with three persons remaining in custody because their cases just came some days ago,” he says. Elkana remarks that rape and related cases will be easy to resolve if victims will present themselves early for medical examinations and forensic evidence.

“This is where non-government organisations such as Mirabel Center have proved use ful. They have a team of counsellors and medical experts who attend to victims and help secure pieces of evidence.” He notes that rape cases are not all about girls and women. “It also involves boys. The important thing is for the victims to present themselves early for treatment and further investigation,” he adds. For the National Human Rights Commission Coordinator in Lagos State, Mr Lucas Koyejo, real men don’t rape. “Women are our mothers, sisters, wives. They should be treated with dignity,” he urges.

Mr Osai Ojigho, the Director for Amnesty International in Nigeria, is worried that rape and defilement occur even where women and girls should be safest – home, schools and worship centres. He advises that relevant authorities should intensify efforts and restragise to be able to deter rapists, and protect women and girls. Pastor Friday Omofoma, General Overseer of the Good Tiding Pentecostal Church, Mushin, Lagos, believes that religious leaders should share in blame for the crimes due to inaction. He is of the opinion that religious leaders should create more time to work against rape and defilement through prayers, sermons and guidance. “Some altars have been turned to business.

Thus, the devil has invaded the church. Increase in rape is a way to bring destruction to humans. “We should return to Bethel to supplicate not only for salvation but also for deliverance,” he urges. Mr Folorunsho Attah, a security expert, blames rape and defilement on idleness. He calls for a stiffer penalty for the crimes, while urging parents to guard their children properly. A retired Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibe Aghanya, who notes an increase in crime generally, says rape cases were compounded by reluctance of victims and their parents to report the crime due to fear of stigmatisation. According to him, even if a case of rape or defilement is reported and charged to court, lack of forensic evidence and other challenges hinder prosecution.

He adds that sometimes prosecution of the cases takes too long, resulting in lack of interest by witnesses. The retired police boss calls for provision of tools to aid extraction of forensic evidence to prosecute rape cases. “Rape cases must be tried within a very short time and the guilty given long term imprisonment.

“Any rape case in court must not be withdrawn by parents because it is an offence against the state. “In countries such as U.S., victims or parents don’t fail to report rape cases to the police for prosecution,” he says. He also argues that rape is increasing due to moral decadence. “Parents and religious bodies can help to effect a change. “Robust administration of justice will ensure punishment for rapist.” Analysts are calling for collective, intensified and consistent efforts to tackle rape, defilement and related offences to make Nigeria a better society.

