A flood of tears across states

Thousands of homes across Nigeria are currently reeling under the debilitating effects of floods. Hopes have been shattered. Homes are scattered and agony has become the common denominator. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN writes on the pains of flood victims

The tears have not dried. Sorrow and pains have become their unwanted companion.

They are the victims of floods ravaging states across Nigeria. From Kano to Kebbi, Kwara to Kogi, thousands are flung into the abyss of hopelessness and despair as they count their losses. Mallama Salma Rakiya is a picture of misery. For Rakiya, life has become meaningless as she is left in shock over the death of her three children to flooding.

This resident of Kano and her husband said they were still at a loss as to how to pick up the pieces of their lives following the gnawing effect of floods that hit Kano, lamenting how all they have worked for have dissolved in floodwater.

Also, at Nzam ,the headquarters of Anambra West Local Government Area ,eye witnesses told Sunday Telegraph that six members of a family made up of five little children and their mother got drowned by the flood while they were escaping from the surging flood. Sani Dankurma is a farmer in the Warawa Local Government Area of Kano State, some 15 kilometers away from the city centre.

Dankurma told Sunday Telegraph how his farm had been completely washed away by the floods, stating that he had so far lost over N10 million worth of properties.

Another victim, Ngozi Mbadinauju, who was sacked by the flood from Mbiama in Rivers State, who now stays with a relative in Yenagoa said: “The water has sacked me from Mbiama. I have to run with my child. I’m a tailor but now I can’t do anything here and I don’t know when the flood will go. I have become a burden to the person housing me now because I can’t do anything to help.”

Jonnie Thompson, narrating how a 16-yearold boy recently died in the raging flood narrated that,“when you flow with the current, the water will push the person and from there, you will cross but the boy swam to that tank and sank. “We looked for him till this morning when we found the dead body. And he didn’t know how to swim. I was even telling him to swim at the other side where there was no current but he refused.”

Pointing at the already broken tarred road, he said: “See, even the road has broken. The whole of the under of the road is empty now.

The road can finally collapse anyway.” King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom and the chairman of traditional rulers council of Bayelsa State, whose kingdom is always one of the most affected lamented: “The kingdom is now flooded. A baby even died two days ago (Monday night). The baby fell from the bed into the submerged bedroom. He died right there inside the water before the mother got to know. The baby was less than a year.”

In mid-September,the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had warned that excess water released in Cameroon from the Lagdo dam would worsen the flooding situation in 13 states.

Among the states listed to experience flooding as a result of the dam opening were Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa. NEMA had also warned that between September and the end of October, the Kainji, Shiroro, and Jebba dams could overflow, saying the situation may be worsened owing to the release of water from Cameroon.

According to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sani Gwarzo, the flood has affected over 1.4m Nigerians, killed 500 and displaced over 790,000 persons. “The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that as at October 9, 2022, water levels at Lokoja and Makurdi along Rivers Niger and Benue is 11 per cent above the level recorded in 2012.

“So far, the flood has wreaked havoc in 31 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Over 500 persons are reported dead; 1,411,051 affected; 790,254 displaced persons with 1,546 persons injured. “Furthermore, 44,099 houses are partially damaged; 45,249 houses totally damaged; 76,168 hectares of farmland partially damaged and 70,566 hectares of farmland are completely destroyed by the great deluge,” he revealed.

Speaking to Sunday Telegraph, Kano State Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Saleh Aliyu Jili, explained that the increase in farm floods was a result of the spill away of the Tiga Dam. He explained that 23 people died in 11 out of 19 Local Government Areas affected by the flood in the state. The Executive Secretary commended NEMA for their intervention, and assured that the state government is seriously concerned over the incident.

Last week, the Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib, had disclosed after an on-the-spot assessment tour of communities affected by the flood in Warawa and Wudil Local Governments of Kano State, that flooding had destroyed 14,496 farms in five Local Government Areas of Kano State.

In Anambra State, it is a tale of woes and lamentations following the level of destruction precipitated by the perennial flooding in that state. So far, Sunday Telegraph gathered that in a total of 12 Local Government Areas in the state, over 9,000 persons have been displaced,with countless buildings submerged.

Similarly,the disaster is said to have claimed the lives of an estimated 23 persons.

At Ogbaru Local Government Area, our correspondent gathered that a boat capsized around Ossamala and Umunankwo communities killing 16 persons that were on board on that fateful day. Already, 27 Internally Displaced Persons camps have been established by the Anambra State government in conjunction with the National Emergency Management Agency to resettle the victims.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of victims is said to be ongoing as they are being moved not only to safer places in Anambra but also to Asaba in Delta State.

According to the President General of Umunankwo community, Mr Tochukwu Udeze, the actual number of deaths is 16, adding that the sailor in charge of the boat came out alive contrary to reports that he died. Udeze further announced that the community had set up a team of divers as search party to find the remains of the 16 victims.

“The number is not 76 but only 16 died in the boat mishap and the sailor in charge of the boat came out alive and he didn’t die as people were saying. “We have also set up a search party as in divers that have commenced the search for the victims,”he said.

According to the Chairman, Anambra West Local Government Area ,Mr Felix Ikechi ,the flood situation has continued to worsen by the day, stating that over 3, 000 more people are being evacuated out of the affected areas to Asaba in Delta state as well as other parts of Anambra State .

“Yes, the flood has continued to rise on a daily basis and the number that was evacuated before ,which was 6,000 is now increasing by about 3,000 and we have been evacuating them not only to the upland in Anambra State but to Asaba and other towns in Delta State” he said.

Also, Kwara State has had its own fair share of the rampaging floods that swept across many states of the federation this year. According to residents,the recent flood that ravaged the Gbaradogi and Saachi commu- nities in Patigi Local Government Area of the state caused massive destruction and displacement of no fewer than 2,800 people.

A victim, Mohammed Garba, who told our correspondent that he lost over one hectare of his rice farmland to the flood, appealed to both the federal and state governments to come to their aid and also construct permanent structures, rather than the IDPs’ camp provided, for them in safer areas.

The state government, according to Commissioner for Environment, Mrs Banigbe Remilekun Oluwatobi, had responded positively to some of the flooding challenges said to be associated with climate change through the dredging and channelisation of the Asa River, which it said it facilitated through Federal Government’s Ecological Funds Office.

To avert loss of lives and property, she said: “We urge the good people of Kwara to kindly get all necessary approvals before embarking on buildings of any kind, desist from building houses close to or on the waterways, comply with flood warnings and stop dumping of refuse along watercourses, The people, according to the Commissioner of Environment, are not helping matters as they ignored flood warnings, blocked drainages and watercourses with their refuse, built houses on waterways, among other causes, thereby aggravating flooding.

In Kebbi State, no fewer than 200 villages have suffered the consequences of floods. Confirming the incident to our correspondents, the Executive Secretary, Kebbi State Emergency Managements Agency, Abbas Rabiu Kamba, said that the villages were affected this year while the government was working hard to assist them with relief materials.

He added that thousands of households were also affected in 12 Local Government Areas of the state. He explained further that efforts have been intensified by the government to relocate some affected villages who are worst hit. Our correspondents gathered that recently, the Hydroelectric Power Producing Development Area Commission (HYPPADEC) donated relief materials worth millions of naira to the flood victims in Kebbi State.

Presenting the donation to the beneficiaries at the flag-off ceremony of the palliative distribution, which was held at Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State, the Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yauri, said that the support was part of the commission’s responsibilities to ensure that the lives and property of the people living at the riverine areas were being protected.

He added that the affected states under the commission are Kwara, Benue, Kogi, Plateau, Niger, and the Kebbi States.Yauri explained further that over 700 bags of grains such as Rice, Millet, and Guinea corn will be distributed in the affected areas in Kebbi State, while thousands of mosquito nets have been given, including washing and bathing soaps.

He said that medical teams for medical outreach programme had been made available in the area to check their health conditions and ensure that they are safe. Sadiq, who also donated the sum of N3million cash to the victim for them to use for other purposes, admonished them not to sell the gifts as it was made for thier personal consumption.

Why Cameroon’s Lagdo dam complicates Nigeria’s flood crisis Cameroonian authorities had in September opened overflow spillways at Lagdo Dam with a view to easing the pressure on the dam from the rising reservoir. Since September, according to officials of the United Nations, flood water has forced nearly 40,000 more people from their homes in parts of Northeast Nigeria.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the dam, which is located 50 kilometres south of the city of Garoua on the Benue River,was built between 1977 and 1982 in the Northern Province of Camerooon.

The Nigerian government, it was learnt, was supposed to begin a similar project in Dasin village in the Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa State to contain water released from Lagdo dam and prevent the destruction of lives and property occasioned by flooding.

But the project has yet to see the light of the day. In North-eastern Nigeria, states like Borno, Adamawa and Taraba,which are downstream within the River Benue drainage basin, Sunday Telegraph observes, are usually flooded whenever water is released from the Lagdo reservoir.

A recurring decimal

In 2021, the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency,NHSA, had predicted that 27 states – Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross-River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara, were at a huge risk of floods.

That same year, NEMA warned Lagos residents to observe safety precautions because floods had submerged many parts of the state with about 4,000 residents displaced.

Speaking at the unveiling of the 2021 annual flood outlook by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency,NHSA, NEMA’s former head, Muhammadu Muhammed, was quoted as saying the number of those affected by floods rose from 277,554 in 2019 to 2,353,647 in 2020. In 2012, rivers overflowed their banks, leaving lands submerged in 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states.

That incident, reports said, killed over 400 people, displacing 1.3 million others. NEMA said the estimate of the damage caused by that disaster was in the region of $17 billion.

Danger Ignored

In an interview monitored by Sunday Telegraph on AIT, a former Director, Search and Rescue,NEMA,Akugbe Iyamu, lamented that despite the warning signs, the debilitating effects of floods across Nigeria could not be averted. His words:” You cannot solve a problem with same awareness that created it. What do I mean by that ? The warnings were there in the beginning of the year. You saw the snow very high. You saw the weather very cold. That should have warned you. In 2017,we were classified as 10th most vulnerable to climate change in the world.

In 2017, the World Economic Forum warned that you are going to have ice eight times the size of New York that is going to melt and add about 1.5 billion tonnes of water to the sea . What is this telling you?

A sea rise. So you are going to have a whole lot of water coming in. You have rain that is supposed to fall in a year falling in 48 hours. “So,it is a whole lot of problem. That’s what you’re having in Nigeria. Solving the problem is not impossible but it comes at a cost. Let’s go back to history. The most devastating flood happened in 1927. That’s the Mississippi flood.

You come down to 1993, still in the Mississippi. Then you go back to Hurricane Cathrina. What’s the similarity? You have so much water .When you have all this water, the river bed gets broken and you are going to have it out there. If the Lagdo dam does not release the water, they will have bigger problems in their hands. The dam will be breached and when it is breached,we will have a bigger problem.

What does a dam do ? It is to store the water and release it little by little.There is no way you will not invest around Anambra and Ibaji axis. We need a very big dam.”

What climate change has got to do with it In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Head of Communication, Nigerian Conservation Foundation, Oladapo Soneye, explained that the effects of floods could get worse should all stakeholders fail to address the question of climate change.

“Climate change is making us have a downpour. So ,once we have downpour, it means we have excess water.Because we are experiencing deforestation at an alarming rate, it makes the effects of climate change even more severe. The tree we have is what is helping us to put the soil together.

Once this is not there, it means that the ground is left bare. So, when we have a downpour,we are bound to have what we see now. That’s the challenge we are having. We know that it is always said that we have depleted the Ozone layer as a result of the carbon emission . It is not the carbon emission that we have now that is causing the current problem.

It is what has been done many years ago as a result of industrialisation, as a result of unsustainable lifestyle, as a result of not paying attention to the environment. So, whatever negative activity we engage in now will definitely have consequences.

It is not the dam that was opened that caused the flood we see everywhere. We are having rainfall in excess, and it is as a result of climate change. If care is not taken, the coastal areas will be submerged in water. That’s what will happen. But if we are able to take drastic action,we will be able to salvage the situation.

What to do

On what governments at all levels should do to make the environment more friendly, Shoneye said: “Government needs to intensify campaigns by using every platform to tell people that they need to take care of their environment. Some of the human activities that lead to emission of carbon.

We need to campaign that people need to reduce carbon released into the environment.How do we reduce carbon? It means that the number of cars we have on the road will have to be reduced. It means that we have to use less generators. And if we have to reduce that, power supply must improve.”

For his part, Iyamu harped on the need to invest massively in equipment for flood response, adding that there was need to spare a thought for the victims of flood by governments at all levels.

“Solving the problem is not impossible. We must restrict the water by investing in infrastructure but it comes at a very huge cost. It is beyond sub-national.The running of water is not even the problem. It is the flood stage.That is the number of days the flood will stay. The highest in the world stayed for 156 days.

That’s the Mississippi flood.What do you have? You are going to have a spike in disease and hunger. Flood response is capital intensive. Highly capital intensive. If you see the case of Pakistan. You saw the response. It is going to involve you buying a lot of equipment to do that.

For now, what you can do is to make them have a living. Relocate them to higher ground and bring them back to humanity.” Additional reports by Mohammed Kabir, Emmanuel Masha,Pauline Onyibe,Maduforo Okechukwu, Olufemi Oni,Ahmed Idris and Mohammed Bashir

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...