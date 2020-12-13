A fresh start on electoral reforms

Last week, two significant events took place in the polity. First, was the swearing in of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu for a second tenure by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

Yakubu who had earlier served as the Chief Electoral Umpire of the federation between 2015 and now, was reappointed for a fresh term of five years. He is the first head of the election management body to have a second shot at that sensitive position.

The INEC boss had earlier been screened and confirmed fit for the job by the upper chamber of the National Assembly. One good thing about the return of Yakubu is that he had exhibited some audacity and capacity to drive electoral reforms.

This is a fresh opportunity for him to demonstrate that his campaigns for electoral reforms in the last five years was not a fluke but a genuine act of patriotism.

Electoral matters

The second thing of significance was the resumption of work on the review of the 2010 Electoral Act by the Joint Committee on Electoral Matters, comprising members drawn from the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The members converged at a Joint Public Hearing on: “The Bill for an Act to repeal the Electoral Act No. 6, 2010 (As Amended) and enact the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Act, 2020”.

At the end of the engagement, the committee announced that a new Electoral Act would be ready by the end of the first quarter of next year. This is a cheery news but we must first interrogate the kind of reforms we are likely to get at the end of the day. Going by the proceedings at the public hearing it appears that our lawmakers are still fixated on the past.

The key issues that dominated the discourse at the public hearing were the usual card reader, electronic transmission of results, campaign fund limits. In one of the proposed amendments INEC may get a free hand to conduct elections by electronic voting or any other methods that it considers proper.

But there were some lawmakers who were still kicking against digitalisation of the electoral system. It is disappointing that even with all the noise about electoral reforms, Nigerians might end up with another legislation that would retain more of the old order.

Our lawmakers are politicians who want to win every election. They are not really enthusiastic about a radical reform of the system. Many of them do not support electronic voting, electronic transmission of results, diaspora votes or any of the numerous reform options being propagated by the civil society organisations, because of fear of the unknown.

However, it is our duty to draw the attention of our lawmakers to some of the reforms proposals submitted to the Committee on Electoral Matters and encourage them to adopt them as much as possible.

Centre for liberty For instance, the Centre For Liberty, had in its memoranda to the National Assembly proposed a series of reforms that could radically change the shape and colour of elections in Nigeria.

The centre which is supported by Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) proposed that the 2023 General Elections could be held in one day by simply amending Section 25 of the Electoral Act 2010, which provides for the order of elections.

According to the memorandum, this section should be amended to reflect that all elections into the office of the President, Governor membership of the Senate and House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly should be done in a day.

The advantage of this is that it would save cost, reduce the prevalence of violence in our elections and eliminate the economic lethargy caused by the current system of staggered elections.

The centre has also proposed the adoption of full biometrics for accreditation and electronic transmission of votes instead of the current analogue system. If electronic transmission of vote results is adopted, it will curtail incidences of rigging of election results.

“The rigging of election results takes place between the period of announcing the results at the polling unit and the point of announcing the results at the collation centers.

“The full introduction of biometrics, electronic transmission of accreditation data and vote results from every polling unit to the next collation point and the central server of the Electoral Commission will provide more transparency, drive citizen participation in percentage of voters willing to come out and vote, embrace introduction of technology in our elections, reduce the number of inconclusive elections and fast tracks election litigation as this provides evidence of results in a quick and easy to access manner.

The adoption of blockchain technology to prevent any act of compromising all results recorded on the device. The use of USSD technology will also guarantee transmission over networks where transmission over data networks may be difficult,” the memoranda said.

Other salient proposals contained in the memorandum include the need to mainstream women and people living with disabilities in the process of selecting delegates who vote at primary elections.

“The composition of the delegates should be increased to minimum of two women out of five delegates and 1 person with disability, 18 out of 50 women in accordance with the provisions of the Disability Act and National Gender Policy,” the document said.

The Centre for Liberty observed that the proposed amendments to the Electoral Act 2010 do not contain any amendments on campaign finance reforms.

“Section 225 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) provides the Independent National Electoral Commission the powers to mandate all political parties to submit a statement of its assets and liabilities and a detailed annual statement and analysis of its sources of funds and expenditures.

While this clause leaves out the details of assets, sources of funds and expenditure of campaign organizations, the constitution gives the National Assembly in Section 228 the powers to confer the commission with other powers ‘as may appear to the National Assembly to be necessary or desirable for the purpose of enabling the commission” to exercise its functions

In this vein, to ensure the reform of campaign finance in Nigeria, it is proposed that the Election and Party Monitoring Department of the INEC should be strengthened to ensure transparency in this regard and penalize candidates for falsification or non-submission of campaign finance records if necessary.”

The Centre believes that it is important to strengthen INEC with the capacity to effectively discharge its duties. In this regard, it has recommended that the institution should be granted financial independence.

According to it, the INEC budget should be prepared separately in a manner to ensure access and disbursement of funding required to prepare for elections at least a year prior to the election dates.

In addition, the Centre for Liberty has proposed further amendment to guarantee the independence of the INEC Chairman through effecting a change in the mode of appointment of the Chairman in line with the recommendations of the Justice Mohammed Uwais report.

You will recall that the Uwais report on Electoral Reform had recommended that the appointment of the Chairman of INEC be taken away from the Presidency and handed over to an institution such as the National Judicial Council (NJC) to eliminate political influence.

The memorandum equally delved into the clamour for the unbundling of INEC and to allow the various components to discharge their responsibilities without the need for the direct input or supervision of the INEC Chairman.

Although some Nigerians may not agree with those who canvass the establishment of Electoral Offences Commission and Electoral Offences Tribunal because of the additional bureaucracy and cost implications, one cannot but agree that INEC is actually over burdened and deserved to be relieved of some responsibilities. This is where the idea of outsourcing of some functions becomes relevant.

The memorandum recommended that INEC should outsource the functions of its Logistics Department through the engagement of professionals in the logistics and dispatch industry to ensure delivery of electoral materials on time and safely.

