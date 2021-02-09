A gathering of men behind the wheels of music

Last week, Abuja’s entertainment circle received some ‘august visitors’ in the month of February. It was a gathering of musical talents across the country. CALEB ONWE reports

It was an assemblage of music maestros and entertainment hype-people, who most often work behind the scenes but still electrify the airwaves with exciting rhythmic vibes.

Executives of Deejays Association of Nigeria (DJAN) from different parts of Nigeria, stormed the Federal Capital Territory, for a retreat, to strengthen its forte and strategize on how to expand members’ tentacles of influence.

It emerged at the retreat that from time immemorial, Deejays have been the backbone of the music industry. It was revealed that the boom in the music industry to a large extent, can be traced to the behind the scenes activities of Deejays, who promote musicians at clubs, radio and television stations, and even at other events.

Stakeholders, who participated in the retreat, said DJAN was not just about working out an improved template for welfare for members but correcting the society’s wrong perception about the critical arm of the entertainment industry.

Deejays, sometimes addressed as ” DJs” or ” disc jockey” are said to have remained an indispensable grease to the music and entertainment industry. Inside Abuja’s check showed that “the term “disc jockey” was coined by radio gossip commentator, Walter Winchell in 1935, and the phrase first appeared in print in a 1941 Variety magazine, used to describe radio personalities, who introduced phonograph records on the air” .

A reputable Lawyer, Sam Kargbo, who also had a cutting-edge practice as a Deejay, was one of those stakeholders that debunked the notion that the music industry can thrive without a well organised and purpose-driven disc jockey. Though, Kargbo said that lack of technologies impeded his speed in the industry and also reduced profitability during his time, he affirmed that the younger generation of Deejays have unlimited possibilities for exploits in the industry.

Kargbo, who disclosed that he has not been very active in the entertainment industry, due to age barrier, noted that his undying passion for disc jockey and music in general, still keeps him around the younger generation, who are focused in the industry. He observed that having a functional and formidable association of Deejays was required for effective harnessing of the benefits of the music industry, stressing that music has put Nigeria on the global stage.

“Within the last 20 years, no segment of the nation’s economy has grown as the entertainment industry. Entertainment is the only industry that has come from nowhere to become a front runner in the development of the country’s GDP. “If you take away the oil, agriculture and other extractive sector, the money earning segment of the country is the entertainment industry.

“Deejays are the people who bring entertainment and music to the consumers. If you listen to music on radio, television, at parties, or wherever you have performance of a song, the people behind it are the Deejays,” he said. National President of DJAN, Tade Adeyemi, said the contributions of the group to Nigeria’s economy have always been very significant and beyond the perception of the society.

Adeyemi noted that while the Association continues to push for recognition from the government, it would remain a major player in the music and entertainment industry. Inside Abuja gathered that members of the Association over the years had grown to 20,000 across the country.

Adeyemi, who is popularly known in the entertainment circle as ” DJ Cool ” noted that the retreat was an opportunity for members of the association to evaluate what it has done over the years and also re-strategize on how to further package themselves for value addition.

According to him, Nigeria’s music industry is rated the best in the continent of African and among the best globally and the success story in the industry can’t be complete without the Deejays.

He also disclosed that apart from making people happy with music, Deejays have contributed to the growth of the economy in many ways. It was revealed that members of DJAN across the country register with the Corporate Affairs Commission(CAC), they also register with the Ministry of Culture at their various states. Adeyemi disclosed that to become a member of DJAN, one must register and pay a fee which varies from state to state .

Apart from CAC registration, members also register with the Ministry of Culture in the various states. “We seek for government’s recognition because it will better position us and help us to regulate the association and also contribute more to the development of the economy,” he said.

Adeyemi also disclosed that members of the Association had started manufacturing speakers locally and could do more with support from the government and other stakeholders. He said that the major challenge inhibiting the advancement of the association was that of getting statutory recognition from the government.

“One of the challenges is the lack of government’s recognition. We also need support to get sophisticated equipment we use for our activities,” Adeyemi said.

Inside Abuja further learnt that Deejays in Nigeria are not just school drop-outs or push overs as many Nigerians think but are hardworking people in the music industry. It was also learnt that their activities have now been taken to the realm where an intending practitioner requires special skills and probably some form of education to be able to excel.

Roland James, a Mathematics graduate and holder of two Masters degrees, is one of the leaders of the association in Lagos. He had been in the profession for the past 20 years. James disclosed that his inspiration and motivation for Deejay stemmed from his root, having been born into the family of a clergy.

He said that he left his academic achievements and concentrated on building a career in the music because of the passion he has in the entertainment industry.

He called on intending Deejays to remain determined and focused and revealed that he had worked with many notable musicians and entertainment gurus in the country. “Growing up as a young child, I was always around older people that have love for music. So, I got inspiration from hanging around such people.

“I was also motivated into Deejay work by my parents, who were both pastors, though late now,” he said.

