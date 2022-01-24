A global education crisis: How can govts overcome learning losses in 2022?

Kayode Olanrewaju

Given the impact of COVID-19 pandemic crisis in the last two years, education systems worldwide have disrupted and forced school closures, which have impacted hundreds of millions of children.

With this school children have suffered learning losses, while many due to the impact have suffered more than others globally.

However, in developed countries, access at home to computers and cheap and reliable broadband allowed students to make the transition to online learning, while though school closures were painful, technology in one way has mitigated the impact.

In some cases, African leaders were also able to go a long way towards replicating classroom teaching.

Based on such efforts, the World Bank has singled-out the EdoBEST programme, initiated in Nigeria by the Edo State Government to address learning challenges in basic education level as an excellent example.

But, for many African children, access to technology is still limited, as several governments, however, found their schools closed for the longest periods.

For instance, schools in Uganda only reopened at the start of 2022, even as recent evidence suggests that learning losses as a result of the pandemic have been worse than previously estimated.

According to the World Bank Education: “Learning Poverty,” which is defined as a child not being able to read or understand a simple text by age 10, is expected to increase by 70 per cent in the Global South as a result.

Such learning losses would be a disaster anywhere, but on a continent where so many children were already being failed with up to 90 per cent of 10-year-olds in sub-Saharan Africa in ‘Learning Poverty’ even before the pandemic, it is potentially catastrophic.

Therefore, as the world marked the United Nations International Day of Education, today under the theme: “Changing Course, Transforming Education,” it is recognition that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic requires a radical reset of education.

Thus, Audrey Azoulay, Director General of UNESCO, the UN’s Education Agency, explained: “In these exceptional times, business as usual is no longer an option; and if we are to transform the future, if we are to change course, we must rethink education.”

Together with UNESCO and UNICEF, the UN’s children’s agency, the World Bank has mapped out a route to building back education in 2022, in a landmark report addressing the status of education on a global scale.

In view of this, “The State of the Global Education Crisis: A Path to Recovery,” makes clear what must be done by pointing to the lack of data on education.

“To tackle the learning crisis, countries must first address the learning data crisis,” it added, even according to the Global Partnership for Education, it supports, only 20 of 61 GPE partner countries - lower income countries in order to improve learning outcomes – report at least 10 of 12 key education-related outcomes.

Without such data, it is simply impossible to know how well children are learning.

For NewGlobe, which recognised that learning is a science, thus every government and community schools programme it supports is rooted in the gathering and analysis of data.

In Lagos State, schools under the EKOEXCEL basic education transformation programme, are monitored in real-time by a digital and data-driven electronic dashboard that displays the data of all 1009 primary schools under the programme; 13,673 teachers, 10,085 classrooms and the almost 500,000 pupils across all the local government areas in Lagos State.

The World Bank report also calls for a prioritisation of “evidence-based strategies, and proven techniques for promoting foundational learning.”

This is precisely the approach being taken by the Liberian Government, which has announced a more than doubling of its LEAP education advancement programme, which will now cover 130,000 students in more than 500 primary schools – precisely because in the six years it has been running it has been proven to work.

Children under LEAP have gained at least an additional year of learning, while in schools supported by Bridge Liberia, the largest partner with more than 300 schools and part of NewGlobe, the learning gains are equivalent to 2.5 years.

The same report also calls for a range of other urgent improvements in education systems to claw back COVID-19 learning losses.

It points to the need for extended lesson time for children, for instruction to be targeted, so learning is appropriate to each child, and for more use of structured pedagogy, which in essence, a more scientific approach to teaching.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...