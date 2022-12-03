News Top Stories

A/Ibom, Abia, Bayelsa 6 other oil producing states received N625.43 bn refunds in 2 years –FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says N1.1 trillion outstanding

The federal government has disclosed that nine oil producing states in the country received a total of N625.43 billion 13 percent oil derivation, subsidy and SURE-P refunds from the Federation Account in the last two years (2021-2022). This was disclosed yesterday in a release by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

The states that received the refunds dating from 1999 to 2021 are Abia, Akwa- Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers. According to him, data obtained from the Federation Account Department, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation showed that a total of N477.2 billion was released to the nine states as refund of the 13 percent derivation fund on withdrawal from Excess Crude Account (ECA) without deducting derivation from 2004 to 2019, leaving an outstanding balance of N287.04 billion.

The states also got N64.8 billion as refund of the 13 per cent derivation fund on deductions made by NNPC without payment of derivation to Oil Producing States from 1999 to December. The benefitting states still have an outstanding balance of N860.59 billion windfall from the refunds, which were approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. According to the figures, under the 13 per cent derivation fund on withdrawal from ECA without deducting derivation from 2004 to 2019, Abia State received N4.8 billion with outstanding sum of N2.8 billion, Akwa- Ibom received N128 billion with outstanding sum of N77 billion, Bayelsa got N92.2bn, leaving an outstanding of N55 billion. Cross River also got a refund N1.3 billion with a balance of N792 million, Delta State received N110 billion, leaving a balance of N66.2 billion, Edo State received N11.3billion, with a balance of N6.8billion, Imo State, N5.5 billion, with an outstanding sum of N3.3 billion, Ondo State, N19.4 billion with an outstanding sum of N11.7bn, while Rivers State was paid 103.6 billion, with an outstanding balance of N62.3 billion.

The States were said to have been paid in eight installments between October 2, 2021 and January 11, 2022, while the ninth to twelfth installments are still outstanding. On the 13 per cent derivation fund on deductions made by NNPC without payment of derivation, the nine oil producing States were paid in three installments this year, with the remaining 17 installments outstanding. Under this category, Abia State received N1.1 billion, Akwa-Ibom, N15 billion, Bayelsa, N11.6 billion, Cross River, N432 million, Delta State, N14.8 billion, Edo State, N2.2 billion, Imo State, N2.9, billion, Ondo State, N3.7 billion, and Rivers State, N12.8 billion. Meanwhile, the benefitting States shared N9.2billion in three installments in April, August and November 2022 as refunds on the 13 per cent derivation exchange rate differential on withdrawal from the ECA. The three largest benefitting States were Akwa Ibom (N1.6billion), Delta State (N1.4billion) and Rivers State (N1.32billion). Similarly, all the nine states received N4.7 billion each, totaling N42.34 billion as refunds on withdrawals for subsidy and SURE-P from 2009 to 2015. The refund, which is for all the states and local government councils, was paid on 10th November, 2022. The Federation Account also paid N3.52billion each as refund to local government councils on withdrawals for subsidy and SURE-P from 2009 to 2015 on the same date in November.

 

