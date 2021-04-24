A’ Ibom begins payment of gratuities to retired primary school teachers

Plans for the payments of gratuities to retired primary school teachers or their next of kin by the Akwa Ibom State Government has been concluded. This was made known during the official presentation and distribution of quality assurance equipment to Quality Assurance Officers in the 31 local government education authorities in the state at the Akwa Ibom State Universal Basic Education Board ground.

The Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Obong Ekpo, appreciated the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, for the proactive move of ensuring that teachers and students get back to school in line with the vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel in producing quality and excellent children for the future of the state to be achieved. While appreciating the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for its role in the various infrastructural interventions in schools, Ekpo reiterated that it is not the building that makes the students but “the content of the teachers that will provide and produce well behaved, excellent performance of the child.”

