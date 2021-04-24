News

A’ Ibom begins payment of gratuities to retired primary school teachers

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Plans for the payments of gratuities to retired primary school teachers or their next of kin by the Akwa Ibom State Government has been concluded. This was made known during the official presentation and distribution of quality assurance equipment to Quality Assurance Officers in the 31 local government education authorities in the state at the Akwa Ibom State Universal Basic Education Board ground.

The Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Obong Ekpo, appreciated the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Idongesit Etiebet, for the proactive move of ensuring that teachers and students get back to school in line with the vision of Governor Udom Emmanuel in producing quality and excellent children for the future of the state to be achieved. While appreciating the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for its role in the various infrastructural interventions in schools, Ekpo reiterated that it is not the building that makes the students but “the content of the teachers that will provide and produce well behaved, excellent performance of the child.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Give bandits‘Blanket Amnesty’, Sheikh Gumi tells FG

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, has urged the Federal Government to give bandits desiring to make peace ‘blanket amnesty’ if the current security situation must be tackled. Sheik Gumi, who spoke while giving updates on the demands of the bandits, during a press briefing with journalists in Minna, the Niger State capital, said: “The […]
News

#ENDSARS: Irate youths attack Soun’s palace, destroy property

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Nearly 24 hours after the killing of Isiaka Jimoh by the police during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso, some aggrieved youth allegedly attacked the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade, destroying some property. It was learnt that the mob arrived at the palace during a meeting that had the Chairman, Christian Association of […]
News

COVID-19: Italy begins strict Easter lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy has entered a strict three-day lockdown to try and prevent a surge in Covid-19 cases over Easter. All regions are now in the “red zone” – the highest tier of restrictions – as the country battles a third wave, with about 20,000 new cases a day, reports the BBC. Non-essential movement is banned, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica