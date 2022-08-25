A’ Ibom YPP Guber Ticket: Court gives Akpan 48 hours to file response

A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has given the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, and the state chairman of the party, Pastor Nyenime Andy 48 hours to file amended processes in a case instituted against them by a member of the party and governorship aspirant, Alexander Asuquo. Asuquo had dragged Senator Akpan to court to stop him from inheriting the YPP ticket from the party chairman. The court was presided over by Justice A. A. Okeke yesterday summoned Akpan and the chairman of the party after asking them to be served with substituted service. The court ordered YPP and the state chairman to file their amended processes within 48 hours and asked the Plaintiff to respond within 24 hours of being served with the new process. The court adjourned sitting to Tuesday, August 30 for hearing after ordering a court summon to be served on Albert and Andy, while a hearing notice was ordered to be served on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and YPP.
Related Articles
Police arrest two ritualists for killing girl, 18
Lateef Dada Osogbo Police have arrested two fleeing suspected ritualists at Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State. The suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of an 18-year-old girl, Toyin Adewale, whose mutilated body was recovered last week in possession of another suspect, Kabiru Oyeduntan. The state Police Public […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Obaseki’s appointments: Ijaw allege marginalisation
The Ijaw in Edo State yesterday condemned their exclusion from Governor Godwin Obaseki’s list of commissioners. Addressing a press conference in Benin on behalf of the five Ijaw clans in the state and the entire Ijaw nation, Secretary, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Western Zone, comprising Ondo, Edo and Delta states, Comrade Olu-Derimon Omaghomi, lamented […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Insecurity: Plateau Rep writes Buhari, decries govt failure
Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi (APC, Plateau) has said that the failure of the Buhari government to deal decisively with factors indicative of rising animosity in the country, mutual suspicion and religious frontlines are responsible for the recent upsurge in the security challenges in the country. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)