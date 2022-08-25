News

A’ Ibom YPP Guber Ticket: Court gives Akpan 48 hours to file response

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A Federal High Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has given the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the state, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, and the state chairman of the party, Pastor Nyenime Andy 48 hours to file amended processes in a case instituted against them by a member of the party and governorship aspirant, Alexander Asuquo. Asuquo had dragged Senator Akpan to court to stop him from inheriting the YPP ticket from the party chairman. The court was presided over by Justice A. A. Okeke yesterday summoned Akpan and the chairman of the party after asking them to be served with substituted service. The court ordered YPP and the state chairman to file their amended processes within 48 hours and asked the Plaintiff to respond within 24 hours of being served with the new process. The court adjourned sitting to Tuesday, August 30 for hearing after ordering a court summon to be served on Albert and Andy, while a hearing notice was ordered to be served on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and YPP.

 

Our Reporters

