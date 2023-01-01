A Kingdom Against Itself: Blood, sorrow, tears in Ebonyi Community

The persistent rivalry between two political gladiators in Ekoli Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area, Ebonyi State has led to fresh carnage in the community, reports UCHENNA INYA

Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha and Chief Eni Uduma Chima for long, have been political rivals. They have never agreed politically.

Incidentally, two of them are from the same place, Ekoli, a hilly tiny but very populated community in Afikpo South Local Government.

The two political gladiators have refused to come together even when they are now in the same party, All Progressives Congress(APC). Chima and Emegha’s rivalry are so pronounced that even a common man can easily notice it. They always clash in every political period be it local government, chairmanship and general elections.

Lives are usually lost whenever they clashed, properties are also always lost. Their rivalry continued till when Governor Dave Umahi defected to APC and brought them together in his administration.

Umahi appointed Chima, who was a two-term state Assembly Lawmaker the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the local government and later made him the substantive Chairman of the council and appointed Emegha his Special Assistant on Internal Security, Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Caretaker Committee Chairman of APC and ensured that he became the substantive Chairman of the party, a position he is currently occupying in addition to being the Special Security Consultant to his administration.

With this, people thought that the two political heavyweights would come together but that was not to be as their rivalry continued. Their rivalry resurfaced during the primaries for the 2023 general election when Chief Okenwa Uka, who was Chima’s loyalist but now Emegha’s loyalist, picked form to contest House of Representatives for Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency against Chima. But for intervention of Umahi, Chima and Uka would have clashed.

Umahi had to prevail on Uka to withdraw from the race. To this end, Chima emerged the candidate of APC for Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency. The tension that was generated when Uka picked the House of Reps APC form to challenge Chima was doused.

But the tension resurrected after an youth group election was held in the community and Chima’s loyalists emerged winners while Emegha’s men lost out.

The election was cancelled. The current Chairman of the local government, Prosper Ekumankama, cancelled the election which did not go down well with the Chima’s loyalists.

The APC boss, according to sources, had allegedly expressed displeasure over the election and reportedly drew the attention of the new Council area Chairman, Ekumankama, who allegedly cancelled the election and called for the group’s disbandment.

On the Boxing Day, Emegha and Chima’s loyalists clashed in the community with three persons, including a Police Inspector killed, houses and other valuable properties burnt. Among those killed is Emegha’s younger brother and a youth leader in the area.

Palpable fear and rancour rent the air that Monday night when a middle aged man, Eseni Kalu Egwu, was allegedly shot and killed by members of Ebubeagu Security outfit in the state.

The incident ensued when members of the Ebebeagu Security Outfit clashed with youths of the area.

The Ebebeagu operatives allegedly arrived the market square in the area in company of the Emegha, patrolled, shot sporadically into the air and left.

The development attracted youths of the community, who in consonance with some elders, announced that natives should go into their homes for safety.

Egwu’s eventual death and Onu Eku’s ordeal, it was learnt, ensued when the security operatives allegedly regrouped and stationed at Ogwuma, a hamlet close to Ekoli Edda community in the council area and engaged hoodlums of the community in a gun duel.

A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print said: “Ekoli Edda is seriously under siege. We experienced a total gunshots battle between boys loyal to Eni Uduma Chima (Vanguard) and Ebubeagu, who came in company of Stanley Okoro Emegha, from 5pm yesterday INYAtill now. Many people have lost their lives and properties. Stanley’s two buildings were razed last night, his youngest brother, Emeka killed, two policemen are down, two members of the Vanguard are also down.

“My brother, they pointed gun at our convoy! But moved away immediately they noticed it was Ochiri’s vehicle! Nothing concern us, na the same people.. The type of ammunition that was rolled out in Ekoli Edda was massive… Never been seen before!”.

Emegha confirmed the incident. He said he was attacked by thugs loyal to Chima in the area, adding that his house had equally been burnt by the political thugs.

He said, “Yes. It’s true. They attacked me tonight at Ekoli Edda community, and the same people, some of whom I know, I have just heard, burnt my house.

“They attacked me and they are they people that burnt my house. I call on the police and other security agencies to swing into action. They know what to do to unravel the truth of the matter. They know what to do.

“We have three casualties, including a Police Inspector, Akpan, and two from the community. They burnt police Siena vehicle and then my hilux is still not found up till now”.

Chima however refused to speak on the matter. He refused to pick several calls placed across to him by Sunday Telegraph.

Narrating his ordeal, a Staff of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Unwana, Mission Kalu Egwu, lamented that his sibling’s killing was

