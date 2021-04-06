A layman’s take on Udo Ekpenyong

On January 19 this year my phone rang far more than any other day in recent time.

The conversation I had with all the callers from early morning to night of that Tuesday centred on one issue: the death of Udo Ekpenyong, who was barely six months in office as Akwa Ibom State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

From the first caller, who broke the sad news to me, to others that grievingly asked what, how, and why, I was imagining what Godwin Ekpe, the PDP chapter chairman of Ukanafun was going through.

Ekpe was a die-hard loyalist of Ekpenyong in both fair and unfair weather. I thought of how Governor Udom Emmanuel would cope on the demise of his confidante, a man he had had conversation within the last 24 hours before his death.

Not to talk of the deceased immediate family, including his octogenarian mother!

Though I have heard of his name since the mid 1990s when he was elected a local government council chairman in his native Ukanafun, I first came into contact with Ekpenyong in 2010.

Without bothering to verify my goodness or badness, after Israel Thompson of Akwa Ibom State Broadcasting Corporation introduced me to him, he got my contact number and gave me his.

He was exceptional when I later met him in his house. He initiated relationship with me immediately that I should have the liberty of pointing out to him whatever wrong I spot in his public life.

He was then an ex officio of PDP’s National Executive Committee. Since I spent considerably lengthy time in Akwa Ibom around the time, I was frequently in his house in Uyo, mostly in the morning.

We read newspapers together and crossfertilized our minds on political issues in the country, particularly concerning the PDP, then President Goodluck Jonathan, the then mainopposition Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), among other topical national issues. Given that he was old enough to be my father, of course, his first son and I are in the same age bracket,

I savoured the relationship with the alacrity of a child. I sensed rightly that, though he had asked me to offer him my critique of his person privately, I stood to benefit more from his wealth of experience in life. In size, Ekpenyong had the image of a tank. He could be called a short man as he was surely not a tall man, but certainly he was not a dwarf.

He once told me that his height had less to do with functionality of his pituitary gland but much to do with environmental hazard occasioned by what he went through during his days of struggling to eke out a living: riding bicycle for a long distance to sell farm produce.

He would often use his tall and bouncing four sons to buttress the point that his genes had what it takes for tallness if not impeded by unfavourable environmental factors. His handsomeness was not hard to notice.

His light-skin was still sparkling in his sexagenarian age and showed neither sign of being bleached nor painted. He was neat round-theclock. When he walked his shoulder offered a picture of an obtuse angle, positioning him to walk with swagger and unassuming majesty.

Unsavoury habits have a way of turning finesse to disgust but when Ekpenyong brought out his tongue and used it in wetting his lips all round, another dimension of his alluring elegance came to the fore. It was easy for both the young and the old to have a flashback of how his boyish days were and why the then gracefully teenage Elizabeth tenaciously clung to him with irresistible charm of girlish finesse, not minding certain obstinacies that Ekpenyong exerted largely on account of youthfulness. That was why Ekpenyong combined the act of making children with Elizabeth while at the same time developing himself through his studies at tertiary levels of education. Though the PDP since its formation in 1998 is to the Akwa Ibom people what the Catholic Church is to the Italians, Ekpenyong’s avowal identification with the party was among the few that stood out. To him, it was not that the PDP has not been faulty in a number of actions, including its treatment to its members; it was like a biological family that one cannot quit once one is born into.

While Godswill Akpabio’s governorship days lasted in Akwa Ibom, he was so proud, like so many other Akwa Ibomites, of infrastructural renaissance the former governor caused to happen in the state.

But he had discreet disdain for Akpabio’s style just as he admired Victor Attah’s visionary works, but disliked his political animosity with his successor that drove some of his visions to reality. In his closet, his perception of Akpabio was that of a person with pathology to always steal the show.

One of the things that irked him was that Jonathan’s administration was going with the mantra of “transformation” but apparently to avoid being accused of plagiarism, Akpabio called his in Akwa Ibom “uncommon transformation” and took the shine off Jonathan’s.

But Ekpenyong would not say it in the public. In the build-up to 2015 general elections, the Akwa Ibom chapter of the PDP barred politicians from Uyo senatorial district from aspiring for governorship.

The decision was taken at the party’s meeting held at the Government House in the state capital. In launching his diatribe against the decision of the party, Chief Don Etiebet mentioned, among other factors, that the meeting ought not to have been held at the governor’s “enclave”.

That factor, which also accounted for his refusal to attend the meeting, was that a near absolute power permeating at the Government House vicinity has the potency of eroding the party stalwarts the audacity to defer with the position of the governor.

Etiebet was not spared ripostes by those in the establishment of the party, which was then under Akpabio’s palm.

When Ekpenyong came up with his, he took Etiebet down memory lane, mentioning one of the party’s stakeholders meeting that one of the founders of the PDP attended at Aso Rock.

Some days later I was in company of Ekpenyong when Etiebet met him at Ibom Airport (now Victor Attah Airport) and hailed him for making distinguishable difference by tackling him with truth

