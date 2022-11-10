A letter to Governor Nyesom Wike

One of the national newspapers has named you ‘Man of the Year’ and I think you richly deserve that award. However, the object of the missive is not about the honour or recognition extended to you. It is about your present politics especially in this current season which willy-nilly has stamped your persona on the political canvass of Nigeria for good or ill. As a provincial player; or do we rather say ‘swimmer’ in the murky waters of Nigerian politics you chalked up several political laurels in the Rivers State political firmament when you became the local government Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area from there you became the Chief of Staff to Governor. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

Your emergence on the national field of politics came with your becoming Federal Minister of State for Education under Jonathan. Like all critical junctures in history, the political feud between President Jonathan and Governor Rotimi Amaechi, a costly political blunder if you ask me, happened and the political wound between the two Niger Delta titans festered and became cancerous metastasizing to afflict most of you the subordinates. It was under this fouled political atmosphere that you made a choice between continuing your political relationship with your former boss Governor Amaechi who as Chairman of Nigerian Governor Forum was so incensed with Jonathan’s politics to openly challenge him. Governor Amaechi joined the Northern politicians across the parties, especially the People’s Democratic Party to demand that the presidency be zoned to the North.

These Northern PDP politicians were led by Atiku Abubakar. Eventually the new-PDP as these Northern PDP politicians and their southern collaborators led by Governor Amaechi came to be known teamed up with the All Progressives Congress formed and registered in 2013 to defeat President Jonathan in 2015 general elections. Meanwhile, you have chosen the principled stand to stay with President Jonathan no matter the odds. Having as PDP governorship candidate effectively taken charge and mesmerized the all powerful Governor Amaechi, you assured President Jonathan a good chunk of Rivers State votes against the rampaging APC’s General Muhamadu Buhari and his coalition.

The PDP became a national project for APC to demolish and over six years, APC did nothing else but demonize PDP. Having survived the 2019 general elections, you became alongside Governors Ortom, the new bulwark against the rampaging APC federal project to swallow PDP. Many PDP stalwarts defected to APC to escape the lynch. Under this APC federal project of destroying PDP, you rose to the challenge, collected together the broken pieces and stitched and mended them and turned the wretched whole into a fighting machine. Having succeeded in stabilizing PDP, the Northern PDP politicians clambered back to stake their claim to be nominated as presidential candidate of the party in 2019.

They had argued in 2014/2018 that zoning was sacrosanct article of faith in PDP Constitution and threatened that not following it would entitle them to make Nigeria ungovernable to President Jonathan but now in 2021/2022 they argue against zoning. Their demand for zoning in 2018 was acceded to by you and other Southern politicians whereupon Atiku emerged PDP candidate and he was supported with solid votes. Against the backdrop of this your illustrious political career, you may not become president but you can make one. But there is a catch and you must take heed to play your last card in this political season to either become eternal hero of sorts or a villain to be consigned to the dustbin of history. Either way, whatever choice you make will determine your place in the political chronicles of Nigeria.

The PDP crisis arose from avoidable happenstance; that is the issue of zoning. Recall sir, that PDP as formed by the G34 elders entrenched Zoning/Rotation principle in its constitution and it because article of faith. This article of faith was observed by President Obasanjo who snatched the PDP nomination from Peter Odili and handed it over to Umaru Yar’Adua. When President Jonathan insisted on contesting after completing his boss’ term, Adamu Ciroma and Isa Kaita threatened fire and brimstone and to make Nigeria ungovernable for him if zoning was jettisoned.

When Jonathan sought second term, these PDP Northern politicians led by Atiku truncated it by allying with APC and General Buhari to defeat him. You can see sir that these Northern PDP political colleagues do not mix politics with morality. They don’t take prisoners in political battles. Only southern politicians equivocate, dissemble and prevaricate on fundamental issues of politics to their ruin. And this southern political follies from Azikiwe to you have undermined the political health of Nigeria and poses a grave threat to existential condition of Nigerians from Chibok to Nembe as you can see Generals TY Danjuma, Obasanjo, and Governor Ortom lamenting while EK Clark, Mbazuluike Amaechi and Ayo Adebanjo, octogenarians still fighting to have a restructured and free Nigeria. Now, how does this concern you?

Sir, there is this thing called generational duty which if you have encountered Frank Fanon in his writings says must either be fulfilled or betrayed. Between 1944 and 1948, Azikiwe was at the crest of his political career which was bolstered by the Zikist Movement – an organization formed by Nigerian youths across the 250 tribes in Nigeria to bolster Azikiwe’s nationalist struggle under his party’s National Council of Nigeria and Cameroun but Azikiwe chose to cooperate with British colonial authority and so betrayed that revolution. And from 1949, Azikiwe crashed out and never ruled Nigeria. In 1993, the opportunity presented another chance for Nigeria to be rescued and freed from the chains of neocolonialism but the military annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election. From 1999 to date, Nigeria has been limping and wobbling and now another opportunity has presented itself for Nigeria’s redemption and has also thrown up as an instrument for that objective and it is for you to seize it or betray it. Rewind the panoramic events that played out in PDP between last year and now and ask yourself whether they were normal course of history. Against the backdrop of Southern Governors demand that the president must come from the south and the insistence of Northern PDP henchmen to retain it in the North, how does this work justice or promote unity and peace? What they detested in 2011/2014/2019, these Northern PDP politicians want to force down the throats of Southern PDP politicians, especially you.

My counsel to you for whatever it is worth is that the course of action you choose between now and February 25, 2023 will make or mar Nigeria and you may be unable to wriggle out of the entanglement except you choose that course which is in accord with reason, and though appears less tempting but is actually the ineluctable march of history leading to Nigeria’s redemption. Take your mind back to last year or even last eight months and ask what dynamics propelled politics in Nigeria? You will recall from a panoramic play of the events that Peter Obi was nowhere near the circumference of concentric circle of Nigeria’s politics.

But since his entry into the Labour Party, the dynamics have changed to his favour from being the political underdog to become the issue of contention for APC and PDP as his Obidient Movement sweeps Nigeria. By all accounts, it is history repeating itself recreating the Zikist Movement of 1940s and it is for you to be the lodestar that will bolster it to become the revolutionary movement that will usher in politics of reason, freedom, universal brotherhood, justice, equity and fairplay where citizens will be allowed their freedom to determine how they will be organised and governed. This is Nigeria’s fundamental question that the uprisings: June 12, ENDSARS and now your struggles in PDP seek to resolve. Seize it to the glory of God!

In concluding this letter, I urge you to take a stand for justice and freedom. It is your right. Nobody has the monopoly to political dissent or deny others the same right. Taking a stand now on the side of Nigeria will assure you of a bright prospect of national hero who arriving at the jaundiced and confused critical juncture of Nigeria’s political journey sided with Nigerians to elect Peter Obi to become president much against the plans and artifices of the entrenched neocolonial interest in Nigeria that kept Nigeria in the comity of nations in the words of Major Nzeogwu as “big for nothing.” Help to reverse this ancient curse and see if history will not be kind to you as new political culture unfolds to swallow APC and PDP, and from their ashes; a new Nigeria and a new principled politics.

