A litany of unresolved murder cases

For nearly two decades, several personalities have been murdered in controversial circumstances in Delta State. For several years running, investigations are still ongoing with many of the cases already cold with no headway. In this report, DOMINIC ADEWOLE in Asaba, chronicles a list of cases that have occurred in the state with no resolution in sight

Many people have been murdered or assassinated in Delta State by unknown persons and investigations into the circumstances have remained inconclusive.

Politicians, captains of industries, banking and oil moguls, even motorcycle and tricycle riders have been killed in their cold bloods and nothing came out of such investigations.

No fewer than 20 police officers, most of whom are Inspectors, have been attacked, killed or fatally injured by hoodlums during ‘stop and search’ routine at checkpoints in the state and their rifles snatched.

Some were shot along Nnebisi road, at Cable-Point axis and Anwai road within Asaba, the state capital. An Inspector was killed inside a police van early this year along Ogwashi Uku-Kwale road and his rifle stolen while his team members were busy with their road-block business. The rest about him is history till date.

The excuse by security operatives in the state is either ‘investigation is still ongoing’, ‘we are still on the trail of the perpetrators’ or ‘we have spread out our dragnets’ or ‘laid our tentacles to arrest the hoodlums.’

Some of the perpetrators of this heinous crime operated with guns. Some killed their victims with their fist by strangling. Till date, no perpetrator has been nabbed and brought to book.

A prominent politician, Chief .A. Dikibo, the former chairman (South -South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was shot dead by suspected assailants near Kwale, along the Asaba-Ughelli-Warri road, about 17 years ago.

Although, the then Inspector-General of Police, Mr Sunday Ehindero, reacted to the gruesome murder by ordering the Delta State Police Command to track down his killers, the rest is history till date.

Is it all over for Mr. London Richard Ekomutie, a member of the Delta State Anti-Kidnapping / Oil Facility Surveillance Committee? He was brutally murdered by suspected gunmen at Warri / Sapele road, a few metres away from the garage, on the May 3, this year, at about 4:30 p.m.

A source said Ekomutie was returning from a friend’s house when his assailants, who had laid siege, struck.

But South-South Focus learnt that ‘the victim had barely made efforts to clear some of the issues raised by his attackers when the killers shot him at point blank range.’ Ekomutie was said to have slumped while the killers escaped.

His travail was said to have started several months ago when he was appointed a member of the State Anti-kidnapping / Oil Facility Surveillance Committee. He became a targeted member, particularly among those who are afraid that their illicit means of income may suffer a major setback.

He was tagged ‘government-spy’, an agent of security for government. This allegedly led to hatred and distrust among his associates and some elements, who were ready within the committee to compromise the assignment. His determined posture costs him his life.

Although, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onowavkpoyeya, reacted by saying ‘the command had launched a full scale manhunt for his killers’, nothing meaningful has come out of the investigation.

Prior to Ekomutie murder, the murder of Chief Muogare, a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain from Ughelli North Local Government of the state, who was shot by unknown assailants, had been lingering. He was a former Special Projects Director in charge of roads rehabilitation in Ughelli.

15 years ago, a prominent Warri politician, Chief Vilo Ovadj, was assassinated by alleged gunmen in a mysterious circumstance that puzzled and sent panic across the rank and file of his family.

In the usual language of detectives, the police ‘swung into action’ to nab the killers. But lo and behold, the search had been in futility.

On Sunday June 8 at about 7:30am, one Samuel Onyemenam, Head Chauffer of the popular Orchid Hotels in Asaba, who was off duty, allegedly received a phone call from the General Manager of the hotel, Mr. Taiwo Akinola, requesting him to report to duty because a guest wanted to be driven around Asaba in a charter car.

Despite that his wife, Mary, protested that he should finish his meal before leaving, he promptly abandoned his breakfast to meet up. Apprehension however, set in when at 4:00p.m same day, he had not returned home. His GSM line could not be reached.

When efforts by the family and management of the hotel about his whereabouts failed, the police was said to have been alerted. Detectives swung again into three-day intensive search but the missing driver could not be found.

Shock enveloped his family when his decomposed body was discovered by some passers-by in an uncompleted building a few metres away from the state’s Ministry of Transport, along Benin-Onitsha road. The police was immediately alerted.

The life of the Chief Internal Auditor with Delta State Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), Mr. John Uchenna, who hailed from Mgboko Utaba Umuagwu community in Illah, Oshimili Local Government Area of the state, was cut short by yet unidentified gunmen.

He was trailed from the popular Nnebisi road within Asaba, where he had allegedly gone to host his visitors at his private residence at Austin Okolo Street, off Direct Labour Agency (DLA) road in the state capital. His kinsmen have since resigned to fate.

Nothing is said again about Chief Mononia John Agbatutu, a Jos – based businessman, who was aspiring for elective position in the 2003 general elections in Delta State.

They were conflicting reports about the killing of the Orogun-born politician.

While an account said he was hit by a trailer on a road in the Ughelli axis, another said he may have been strangled to death by his political detractors.

17 years have passed, the police is still unraveling the matter. A top police officer then said: “The facts surrounding his death were unsubstantiated by the relatives. They only said they suspected foul play in his death, especially when it occurred during election.”

The list is endless. What about a youth leader in Sapele, Mr. Ufuoma Collins Akpoaisi Agbari? He was reportedly murdered 11 years ago in Sapele by three unidentified gunmen.

Ufuoma was said to be attending a routine security meeting chaired by the then local government chairman, Chief Godwin Atose, when a telephone call from a familiar voice pulled him out.

After the telephone conversation, he allegedly took permission from those at the security meeting to honour a request from the caller. He reportedly headed for a location in the community where there was a large parcel of land.

“On arrival at the site, a middle age man, who later turned out to be the caller was already waiting for him. While the conversation was going on between them, unknown to the victim, three heavily armed men in military uniform had laid ambush for him. His lifeless body was only discovered later by a search party and family members”, a family source said.

The family of Ekomutie has remained unrelenting. They want his case re-opened. They want his killers arrested. They want justice to prevail.

While taking stock of the litany of unresolved murder cases, they raised fear that the killers of brother, may also receive the cold comfort similar to past terror gangs that murdered Dikibo, Agbatutu, Akpoaisi, Uchenna, Onyemenam, Ovadj, Muogare and police Officers in the state. They scored the crime-fighting ability of men of the state police command low in this regard.

“We don’t want our brother’s case to be unresolved. We are aware such matters are deemed open till after seven years when investigation can no longer lead to the arrest of any suspect. We don’t want his matter closed and returned to police archives. Who says matters in police archives could not be revisited if there are new facts that may lead to or provide new

insights to them? A family source cried out.

Recently, a Director at the Ministry of Works in the state was killed while inspecting his building project at Illah in Oshimili North axis of the state.

Three days after, a middle aged man, Daniel Benwari, was assassinated at his home in Abuelo quarters of Issele-Azagba, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state.

The victim was not only killed, his daughter was raped.

This came two weeks after a School Propietor raped a corps member that was posted to his school at Oghara in Ethiope West council area of the state and suspected kidnappers dumped the decomposing body of a 35-year-old man, one Engr. Sebastian Kadiri, at his residential home in the same Issele-Azagba community.

Daniel’s killers abducted his wife, Mrs Helen Benwari, and assaulted his daughter, Ebie, around 7p.m on the fateful day, before killing her father. The attackers were said to have worn face mask.

The mother of the victim, Mrs Ajeke Attah, who was residing with them, said his son’s killers also left with his phones and shoes.

Same night, a Pastor of the Celestial Church of Christ, Mr Ezekiel Ogunleye, at Abuelo Quarters, was also attacked but one Mr Joshua Johnson. He narrowly escaped being killed by stray bullet.

Investigation is still on till date.

Who will halt this killing spree madness in Delta state?

