Business

A M. Best affirms Continental Re bbb- rating

Posted on

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb-” (Good) of Continental Reinsurance Plc (CRe) the operating holding company of the Continental Re group of companies. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect CRe’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as  well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

CRe’s balance sheet strength is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR).

The company’s risk-adjusted capitalisation benefits from a relatively conservative investment strategy by asset class, although invested assets are somewhat concentrated in Nigeria and Kenya, which are both subject to high financial system risk.

Volatility of CRe’s risk-adjusted capitalisation in recent years is due to rapid business growth and has been a further offsetting factor.

 

