A march for peace, love

Nigerian youths recently joined their counterparts in other countries to celebrate the annual United Nations (UN) International Day of Peace. CAEB ONWE reports

On September 21, youths within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) demonstrated their willingness not just to promote peace but to continue to preach love in all the communities, as measures to ensure social coherence and harmony.

The date was very auspicious for the youths as it was another occasion to celebrate the annual United Nations (UN) International Day of Peace. Even the dark cloud that later ushered in torrential rains for several hours on this fateful day could not dissuade the youth. They trooped out in large numbers, clad with customised costume that preached peace and love.

The peace rally organised in collaboration with FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS) had in attendance, different ethnic groups, uniformed organizations and religious bodies drawn from the six Area Councils within the territory .

The youth, who defied the rains and other odd circumstances, had gathered as early as 8am at the popular FCT Centre for Arts and Culture, in Area 10, Garki District, and also marched round the streets to raise awareness on the need for peaceful co-existence among the residents, irrespective of tribe or religion.

After the Peace Walk, which was very brief, due to the rains, it was time for the different youth leaders to tell their followers why commitments must be made to non-violence at all times. One of the youth leaders, Nehemiah Zaka, who is also the National Coordinator, Peace Ambassadors, said the annual peace rally has contributed tremendously to peaceful co-existence among FCT residents.

Zaka noted that it was the Peace rally that helped to galvanize peace all the youth in Bwari Area Council and other parts were ethnic and civil unrest had disrupted development. He further stated that relative peace had been restored to Bwari Area Council, after the Chieftaincy tussle that unsettled the area and created enmity among youths of different ethnic groups.

“This year, it has been clearer than ever that we are not each other’s enemies. Rather, our common enemy is a tireless virus that threatens our health, security and every way of life. Covid-19 has thrown our world into turmoil and forcibly reminded us that what happens in one part of the planet can impact people everywhere.

“Secondly, the main idea of today celebration, is by spreading compassion, kindness and hope in the face of the pandemic. We must stand together with the UN against attempt to use the virus to promote discrimination or hatred. Global solidarity is not only a moral imperative; it is in everyone’s interest. “I personally believe that we can have a better Nigeria, better Africa and the World through domestic, regional and global interactions with the value of peace, fairness and human dignity.

The only obstacle is our old and narrow habits of thinking and response,” Zaka said. Vice President of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Mukhtar Akoshile, who also addressed the rally, said that the National Youth Council of Nigeria had always engaged in the sensitisation campaigns to entrench the culture of peace among the youths.

“We are here to build on the peace already being established in the Territory, and among all the 36 states of the nation, I do not see any state that has a very peaceful coexistence of youth people within its environs,” Akoshile stressed. Inside Abuja also gathered that the peace rally was supported by several government officials who also came out to join the vanguard of peace and love promoters.

Acting Secretary, Social Development Secretariat, Mrs. Dilichukwu Onyedima, assured the youth that the FCT administration would continue to support all their efforts towards achieving lasting peace. She also called on the youth to always spread words of compassion and hope, despite the chal- lenges of Coronavirus pandemic, which appears to promote discrimination and hatred in communities.

According to her, the lessons of the COVID-19, which became a global concern, have shown that the world is uniquely connected by God. She urged the citizenry to eschew violence and focus greatly on peace and sustainable economic development.

“It’s worthy of note that the security challenges of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, rape and other very scary violence against humanity are creating impediments to economic growth of this nation and subsequently increasing the challenges of poverty, despite all efforts put in place for its reduction by this administration. “I wish to appeal to the youth of this great nation and FCT in particular, that your role in peace building cannot be overemphasized.

You’re our future, you’re the agents of positive change and peace in terms of addressing not only the challenges of physical violence but also structural and cultural violence.

“Also, significantly focus on social change processes to transform violence and oppression into positive behaviour and attitude of participation and inclusiveness, through effective youth collaborations and networking,” she stated.

Director, Youth Development Department of the FCT, Hajarat Alayande, who described peace as key to the development and growth of any society, urged the youth not to be weary of promoting peace. She said that the Department, through its activities, had enhanced the pursuit of peace and unity of the people especially the youth, whom she described as resilient and industrious members of the society.

