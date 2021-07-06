A mixed grill for energy

The passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), higher crude oil prices, marginal oilfield awards and power system collapse highlighted the second quarter of 2021. ADEOLA YUSUF reports

The 2021 second quarter ended with the National Assembly ending a 20 year foot-dragging on Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

The legislative arm on Thursday approved the long-delayed oil and gas law that aims to, among others, transform the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by part-sale of the corporation’s equity through the Initial Public Offer (IPO).

The larger chink of second quarter was dedicated to the debate and hearings on the bill. Aside this feat, the quarter witnessed a lot of activities that made it stand out.

Dangote trucks out fertilisers The private refinery by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, completed its fertiliser plan and began to supply 120 trucks of Urea daily during the period under review.

The fertiliser itself has the 2022 deadline but the completion of the fertiliser section is seen in some quarters as a big step in Nigeria’s quest to up refining capacity.

Oil price hits 2-year high Asides the Dangote refinery, the Q2 witnessed the surge of crude oil orice to $76 per barrel, highest point in over two years. This, which signified a revenue surplus for Nigeria, also spelt huge loses to subsidy.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, said that the figure of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petril hit N115 per litre as the market price for the product landed at.N280 per litre. Nigeria hands over oil block licences to winners Nigeria awarded marginal oil field licences to winners (indigenous oil firms) during the period under review as it concluded the bid round process exactly one year after the kick off.

The full names of winners are Platforms Africa reports, are A.A. Rano, Shafa Exploration, Matrix Energy and Vhelblerg Exploration. Some other winners are Sigmund Oil Field, Emadeb Energy, Casiva Ltd, Duchess Energy and Duport Midstream. The 2020 marginal field bid round began with 591 companies applying to win 57 oil fields on offer. This latest event showed that over 500 firms could have been disqualified.

The oil fields are located onshore, swamps and offshore. Director/CEO, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Engr. Auwalu Sarki, who spoke at the award ceremony on June 1, in Abuja, administrative capital of Nigeria, said the fields would boost Nigeria’s daily oil production capacity beyond the current three million barrels per day. It was also estimated that Nigeria would produce an additional 100 million barrels of crude oil from the 57 fields, in the coming years. The PIB The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), passed into law last Thursday, has also awarded three per cent development fund as well as gas flaring fines to host and impacted communities. The bill has been under review in the National Assembly for nearly two decades, beset by disagreements, including over how much money should go to local communities in oil-producing regions. “Today, a monster has been defeated,” Ahmed Lawan, President of the Nigerian Senate, declared. “Both the Senate and House of Representatives have passed the PIB. It’s a landmark feat by the current National Assembly after many years of delay,” Ola Awoniyi, spokesman for the senate president added. The bill is expected to also attract new foreign investment to the country’s struggling petroleum industry. What it is all about Africa’s largest oil producer has drawn only a small fraction of global petroleum investments, long troubled by corruption, inefficiency, high production costs and security concerns. The PIB is supposed to provide a clearer framework and simplify taxes and royalties for oil companies working in Nigeria, which currently produces around 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd). “It has been 20 years in coming,’ said House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, also describing it as a ‘landmark achievement.” The PIB was also meant to ad

dress demands from local communities after years of underdevelopment and environmental damage in Nigeria’s oil-producing states. Reasons it is unripe for Nigerians, investors to rejoice There are some differences in versions passed by both Chambers. Harmonisation and concurrence will first be done before transmittal to Villa for President’s assent. For instance, local communities had asked for more than the initial proposal that companies invest 2.5 per cent of their operating expenses into local projects. Senator Ajibola Bashiru said the Senate and the House had disagreed on a final figure, but would later reconcile a figure between 3 to 5 percent for community developments. Chief Bebe Okpabi, traditional leader of oil-producing communities in Ogoniland in Rivers State, said they were at last being recognised and compensated for the oil resources in their regions. Mixed reactions But the new law met with mixed reactions from others. “The approved bill fell short of our expectation. We had expected something like 25 percent for the host communities,” said Fegalo Nsuke, president of Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) activist group. “I believe a lot more can be done. The bill as currently passed is work in progress,” he added. Oil companies had asked for changes to the law to ensure it was favourable to offshore developments, where half of Nigeria’s output is located. Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, badly needs more investment in its oil industry. Its economy has been hit hard by the fall in world crude prices during the global coronavirus pandemic. While petroleum prices have edged back up and the economy has emerged from its second recession in four years, soaring inflation and food prices are hitting hard. Nigeria hopes the PIB will encourage more investments while there is still time, as the world’s interest in oil and financing of fossil fuel projects is diminishing. Like oil, like power The Nigeria’s electricity transmission system also known as the National grid suffered two major system collapse in the half year 2021.

The latest, which happened on May 12, plunged Lagos, country’s commercial capital, Kano and other major cities into blackout. The collapse, which occurred around 11.00 am on Wednesday, was confirmed by two of the country’s electricity distribution companies in separate messages to their customers. “We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid,” Kaduna Electric said on Twitter. Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, in a text message to its customers, said: “Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us.” Last line The second quarter of the year was full of major occurrences that are expected to show the direction the rest of the year will take. One of these major events is the PIB, a bill expected to give a new direction to the entire industry. President Muhammadu Buhari should consider the bill for Assent before it is too late so as to get the second half of the year busy with so much more productive activities for the Nigeria’s energy space

