A more vulnerable season for girls

It is a season of the unusual in Delta State. In the past few months, many decomposing bodies of girls have been picked up at different locations in the state. While the Police keep investigating, many are wondering what has gone wrong with the society as DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba

Decomposing bodies of teenage girls are being discovered at major towns in Delta State. Who is responsible for their murder and for what purpose? This is the question that is currently agitating the minds indigenes and residents of the state. If the decomposing corpses are not mutilated, their vital parts would be missing.

They are yet to get reasonable answers as to whether the lifeless bodies are products of ritual activities, or they are politically motivated. But another question is why girls? Many have argued that ‘they may be corpses of mad persons’ but the fact remains that they are being dumped in strategic locations, hence such argument is baseless and unfounded. While pundits have blamed security operatives in the state for laxity and human rights activists have cried foul, residents have not stopped to stage peaceful protests to ginger those charged with the responsibility of protecting lives and properties to rise against the ugly development.

Six weeks ago, a decomposing body was dumped within Umuagu Quarters, around Maduamezie Junction in Asaba. It was there for three days before it received attention. Last month, protesters, with placards of various headlines besieged the police headquarters in the state to express their displeasure over an alleged malpractice in the case of a lady that was killed, buried in a shallow grave and thereafter exhumed by detectives in Asaba, the state capital.

They described as “abomination”, especially that no culprit has been charged to court over the gruesome murder and brought to book in the state in the past three years to serve as deterrent to others. On Tuesday, September 29, there was uneasy calm at Umusume community in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state, when the decomposing body of a 20-year-old girl was found in their community school.

The teachers and students arrived at the school after the compulsory COVID-19 holiday to find a dead body within the school premises. Her assailants allegedly dumped the victim,, identified as Miss Anwuli Joy, in the early hours of the fateful day at the Esume-Uku Primary School. She was already decomposing. She must have been there for over a week. This came barely two weeks after a similar tragedy struck within Asaba metropolis.

A 36-year-old lady, Miss Joy Obiageli, was murdered at her residence by her security guard and he buried her in a shallow grave in her residential home. Her throat was severed like a sacrificial lamb by the suspect, who confessed after he was tortured by men of the Homicide Department of the police command in the state. He said he decided to kill the victim because she refused to give him some money for his upkeep when the month he started work in the ill-fated compound has not ended.

The suspect said he approached the victim around 8.30p.m in her apartment to ask for some money, pending when he will be due for payment but she refused to give him. He said a heated arguement thereafter ensued between them, which made the lady to slap him in the face for being rude to her. “Out of provocation that she slapped me, I grabbed her and hit her head against the concrete pillar in her apartment. She fell down and was unconscious.

I went into her kitchen, picked her knife and cut off her neck. “Yes, there was blood on the ground but I cleaned it. That night, I dug a grave at an extreme location in the compound and buried her inside so that nobody will know.” The suspect’s wife who was arrested alongside her husband confessed that she noticed what happened but that she could not raise an alarm because the suspect (her husband) threatened to kill her and also bury her in a shallow grave.

The suspect, a Northerner, was arrested at a Police Checkpoint while escaping with the victim’s Lexus Jeep along the popular Summit Junction. Although, the co-tenant of the victim, a Nollywood artist, whom the victim had reported twice to the G.R.A Police Station over threat to life was arrested for interrogation, like many other murder cases, the rest about the matter is now history.

The vital parts of the body of the teenage girl in the Obiaruku saga, including the hair on her head, were removed. Although, detectives from the police command headquarters in the state, attached to the Obiaruku Division had evacuated the decomposing body, the teachers, students and residents of the town are still enmeshed in psychological trauma.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident but could not ascertain if the killing was for ritual purpose, expressed worry over rising cases of killings across the state. She said: “Yes, her lifeless body was found within the school premises” but she denied that vital parts of the victim’s body were missing.

When the ugly news filtered into the venue of a two-day induction programme organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in Asaba for the newly recruited 1,000 teachers and 75 Education Officers in the state, there was discomfort. The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie, supported by Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, charged the participating teachers to strive towards qualitative service delivery and discharge their duties to the benefits of the state. Ebie, who declared open the two-day induction programme, maintained that he was part the processes that midwifed their recruitment as the immediate past Commissioner of the ministry.

Ukah recalled that a total of 52,505 applicants applied but 7,331 was shortlisted for interview. He said the induction training was to complete the cycle of excellence despite the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, adding that the Education Officers must obtain the mandatory two years field experience before reverting to their post in the ministry. Ukwuani people had not recovered from the shock when another tragedy struck in Ughelli town. Another teenage girl was killed and her lifeless body was dumped in a gutter to decompose. She was discovered by environmental sanitation workers at the popular Buluku Street within the town.

The victim was tucked in a sack by her assailants before she was dumped in the drain and she was already decomposing with her body badly mutilated. Although some persons in the area linked the killing to rape because of her mutilated body, probably in the process of struggling to escape, some other persons wondered why she was tied in a sack to decompose. Prior to the discovery, residents of the area and passersby have complained of an offensive odour oozing out from the environment, not knowing that it was a human being that was decaying. A resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, said that “the corpse of the girl was found in the gutter.

It was tied in a sack at Buluku Street. They must have pushed the bag down from a moving vehicle at the middle of the night hence nobody was aware. No one has identified her because she was already decaying. There were bruises in her body.” Onovwakpoyeya said the victim had been evacuated by police from ‘A’ Division in Ughelli and commenced discreet investigations into the circumstances leading to the killing.

