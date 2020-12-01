A move towards decongesting IDP camps

Due to violent conflicts in different parts of the world, including Nigeria, there are millions of women and children taking refuge in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, at the risk of diseases and death. DEBORAH OCHENI reports

Internally displaced women and children around the world often lack access to basic services and are at risk of exposure to violence, exploitation, abuse and trafficking.

They often live in overcrowded camps or informal settlements, where access to basic hygiene and health services is limited, and where physical distancing is not possible. The COVID-19 pandemic is making the situation even more critical for displaced children and families around the world.

According to a UNICEF report, they are also at risk of child labour, child marriage and family separation, which all pose direct threats to their health and safety.

The report says there were 12 million new displacements of children in 2019. Out of this number, 3.8 million were caused by conflict and violence and 8.2 million by natural disasters linked mostly to weather and climate issues like flooding and storms. In the north-east region of Nigeria, the condition of the IDP camps poses a great challenge to the containment of the possible spread of diseases such as COVID-19.

UNICEF and its partners are currently working out strategies to protect these displaced children in the north-east region of Nigeria through critical health and nutrition services. They are providing access to life-saving Water, Sanitation and Health (WASH) services through accelerated construction of facilities and adapted solutions to continuing education, including the provision of radios for distance learning while schools are closed.

Meanwhile, UNICEF has warned that internally displaced children in Nigeria were among the world’s most vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The warning came as the organization released a report, which looked at the risks and challenges facing internally displaced children, and the urgent actions needed to protect them. In the north-east region of Nigeria, the report said, there are currently 1.9 million people displaced from their homes. Sixty per cent of them are children and 1 in 4 are under the age of five.

Globally, an estimated 19 million children are living in displacement within their own countries due to conflict and violence in 2019. Some of them have been on these camps for years.

“Hundreds of thousands of children in north-east Nigeria are living in the shadow of conflict and now in the increasingly challenging shadow of a global pandemic and its potential socioeconomic aftermath,” said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Representative in Nigeria. In order to change this ugly narative, the International Organization for Migration(IOM) has pledged its support for the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in decongesting the various IDP camps in the country.

The IOM Director of Operations and Emergencies, Mr Jeffery Labovitz, made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, in Abuja.

Labovitz, who commended the Ministry for its intervention in reaching out to Internally Displaced Persons in Nigeria, stated that IOM’s global responsibility is to support camp coordination and camp management responsibilities across the country.

“We recognize the great energy you bring and the challenges in assisting people at different locations. We have a good team and I hope that we can work together. Our priority is to visit the affected camps in the North East and see what the activities entail.

We have a great responsibility to support the government of Nigeria” he said. In her response, the minister expressed appreciation for the visit to Nigeria despite the pandemic.

Umar Farouq stated that her ministry has the mandate of developing humanitarian policies and providing effective coordination of national and international humanitarian interventions and ensuring strategic disaster mitigation.

She acknowledged the strategic role, which the International Organization for Migration plays in entrenching better management of migration in Nigeria, “Let me use this opportunity to acknowledge your efforts and contribution in delivering humanitarian response in the North East. IOM has been a great partner.

We are faced with issues of irregular migration, human trafficking and internal displacement. So, I appreciate the IOM for delivering humanitarian responses especially in the North Eastern part of this country, where we have the major humanitarian challenge.

“The issue of camp decongestion is an issue the ministry is taking very seriously and I recall in a meeting with the Chief of Mission and his team, we stated clearly that the Ministry is focused on durable solutions in order to do away with these camps as much as possible.

Therefore, we look forward to working with IOM and other relevant partners in implementing plans targeted at decongestion of the camps,” she said. The minister disclosed that the decongestion program was an important issue which the ministry has been working hard to provide durable solutions.

“The program is an integral aspect of our approach to Transition and Nexus. The North East Development Commission was created specifically to focus on early recovery of the North East by supporting them through resettlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction of the destroyed communities.

“We look forward to working with you and other relevant partners in implementing these plans, in order to decongest the camps because they can only be resettled when these areas are safe for them to be returned with dignity.

“We are working towards utilizing humanitarian, development and peace nexus approach in developing national strategies that guarantee coherence, peace and stability, especially as we are now facing security challenges in the North West region of Nigeria. We welcome support in developing the strategy as well as strengthening the capacity of the existing national and state interventions especially in the North West,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...