A nation going round in circles

According to the Cambridge Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, ‘going round in circles’ means: ‘To keep doing or talking about the same thing without achieving anything’ And this in a nutshell is exactly the way to describe what is going on in the world’s most populous nation – Nigeria.

We seem to always be in a state of present continuous “we will…” without ever seemingly being able to see it through so that we can change the narrative to “we have…” For instance, like I have pointed out in some previous write ups, armed robbery and other violent crimes did not begin now. According to many narrations, it was the civil war that really elevated the scourge as thousands of able bodied men who prosecuted the 30-month old war, were discharged from both the Nigerian and Biafrian armies.

Not being able to get jobs, many of them gravitated to illegitimate means in order to keep body and soul together. And since many of them had become hardened after witnessing unimaginable things during the war, it was thus very easy for them to take to crime like a fish in water.

Of course, with the nation still awash with various weapons, it was not difficult finding guns to use to carry out their nefarious actives. We should not also forget that the weapons were also in the hands of some of the people that had used them during the war.

This era birthed such infamous names like Ishola Oyenusi and Mighty Joe, who drove terror throughout the land because of their brigandage in the 70s. Worried by this, the then Federal Military Government abrogated the section of the Criminal Code dealing with “aggravated robbery” and replaced it with the Armed Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Decree 1970 no 47.3 as a general deterrent.

Government then followed up with an even stronger law in 1984, the ‘Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Decree’ which proscribed the death sentence for armed robbery offences. But rather than serving as a “deterrent” the menace continued and by the turn of the decade a new set of bandits had taken over with Lawrence Anini one of the standout criminals of the mid-80s. He and his accomplices, who included Monday Osunbor and Ofege, held sway in Benin City.

During a span of three months in 1986, he was known to have killed nine police officers. He was, however, finally caught on December 3, 1986 and executed on March 29, 1987. But one thing is clear in all this, and that is government may enact the strongest of laws to protect the citizens but if they fail to back it up with appropriate measures, such laws will forever remain just placebos – in layman’s language ineffective!

Thus, even though whoever is caught even robbing with a pair of scissors faces the death sentence, more violent crimes are on the rise, because the perpetrators know that the chances of them being caught, and made to pay for their crimes, are virtually almost none existent.

As is the case of the killer herdsmen who burst on the scene some years ago murdering, raping and pillaging with government seemingly helpless as to how to curtail them. Meanwhile the police, whose statutory function is to keep the people safe, are so shabbily treated is it any wonder that they failing so badly in this responsibility? Is it their poor salaries and allowances that are never paid on time or the fact that they never have enough operational vehicles and weapons to match the bad boys they are supposed to keep in check.

A trip to the barracks of both the police and other uniformed branches of the government like the military shows the wide dichotomy between the treatments of both of them. While the barracks of the others are in much better shape, those of the police is nothing to write home about. And yet, we expect to get the best out of them! Every government has promised to reverse the trend, yet nothing has changed for the police officers.

The same going around in circles afflicts virtually every facet of our way of life in Nigeria, which is why for example almost 20 years after the contract for the rehabilitation of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway was awarded during the time of President Olusegun Obasanjo, it is yet to be completed. Ditto with the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Abuja-Kaduna and other roads across the land. It has been the failure of governments, to even at least maintain these important road arteries, that has led to the deplorable state in which they all are now.

Since my teenage years, I have been hearing of government planning to diversify the economy, so that the nation becomes less dependent on crude oil, and yet here we are – once the price of the ‘black gold” drops on the international market, Nigeria catches cold!

The adage “a stitch in time saves nine” does not apply here. Now, back to the issue of crime. Of course, no nation is totally immune from the activities of ‘bad boys’ but the key is how they go about tackling it. For instance the United States has the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which main mission is to “Protect the American people.” Its current priorities include amongst other things: “Combating transnational criminal enterprises, combat major whitecollar crime and combat significant violent crime”.

Set up in 1908, the FBI has been in the front of ensuring that it delivers on its main mission and consequently adjusts its operations to be able to tackle the latest criminal trends. Thus in the 1950s at the height of organised crime, it set up the ‘Top Hoodlum Programme’ which cracked down on known Mafia kingpins. In the 80s when hostage tacking became rife, the Bureau set up the elite Hostage Rescue Team (HRT), which acts as a dedicated FBI SWAT team.

It was the lead investigating team for the September 11, 2001 terrorists’ attacks on the US and although it failed to prevent it, but within days had virtually identified all the major actors who took part in the atrocity which left almost 3,000 people dead.

For many, the fear of the FBI is enough to dissuade the ‘bad boys’ from carrying out their nefarious activities because they are aware that the chances that they will be caught are very high. But who do the criminals fear in Nigeria – nobody! Simply because they know that have more chance of escaping to enjoy the proceeds of their wrongdoing than being caught.

Until we are able to instil that fear into the hearts of the ‘bad boys’ here that if you break the law you will do the time, then lawlessness will continue to reign supreme. It’s about time we stop going around in circles and finally decide which direction we want the nation to head to – and this will only be possible by a concerted effort from all of us to change our ways and hold people and government accountable for their actions or inactions

