A nation seized by gunmen

In the North-West, they are called bandits, in the North-West, they are known as Boko Haram, while in the North-Central and South-West, they refer to them as killer herdsmen; and unknown gunmen in the south-east.

Their mission and modus operandi are the same, killing and maiming their victims even as they leave, sorrow tears and blood in their trail.

While some Nigerians believe the killer armed Bandits are milking the citizenry by either killing some of their victims or collecting huge sums of money as ransoms in order to enrich themselves, the unknown gunmen who carry out assassinations may have been birthed out of cultism and cultists doing the bidding of their pay masters.

In 2021, four prominent Nigerians were murdered by yet to be identified gunmen. First, former special adviser on politics to President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak, was shot dead in Owerri, Imo State while on his way to Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

Also, they dragged out a former judge of the Enugu State High Court, Justice Stanley Nnaji, out of his car and shot him three times. Similarly, the same fate befell a businessman, popularly known as Linus Owuamanam, along Premier Hotel-Sango Road, Ibadan, Oyo State. Chief Provost, Nigerian Immigration Service in Imo, Okiemute Mrere fell to the bullets of the assassins along Owerri-Port Harcourt Road in Owerri, and his remains dumped in a bush.

In March 2021, the Niger State Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the assassination of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Tafa Local Government Area, Niger State, Sule Ishaya, adding that the Police is still investigating the matter.

Furthermore, a middle-aged businessman, Salau Taiwo Hussein was said to have been whisked away from his resident around Brighter Road in Minna, the Niger State capital by unknown gunmen who stormed the area in their numbers heavily armed, as they were said to engage the local vigilantes in a gun duel.

Our Reporter gathered that the security operatives comprising the police, local vigilantes, and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are already assessing the situation and are still after the assailants.

An independent study into the activities of dissident groups in parts of the country especially the Southeast region of Nigeria, between March 2021 and March 2022, revealed that not less than 83 civilians and 36 security personnel were sent to their early graves by non-State Actors, labelled as “unknown gunmen” and are yet to be brought to book.

In the independent study, data gleaned from Nextier SPD Violent Conflict Database, also showed that at least three civilians and one security personnel die weekly due to the activities of unknown gunmen in the Southeast region.

This was as some whistleblowers were subjected to threats on their lives, harassment and victimization by their employers and colleagues for daring to expose corrupt practices.

It should be noted that over six years after the Nigerian government introduced the whistleblower policy to help combat corruption in the country, Nigerians are now reluctant to report incidences of corruption following cases of threats and killings by unknown gunmen and lack of protection on the whistleblowers.

In 2021, the Executive Secretary, Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Sadiq Isah Raddah, stated at the public presentation of the report of a survey on five years of whistle-blowing policy in Nigeria which was undertaken by the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, (AFRICMIL) in Abuja that an overwhelming majority (98.2 per cent) of Nigerians perceived corruption as a serious problem and menace in the country.

He said: “Although, majority of Nigerians are aware of the whistle blowing policy, one quarter of the respondents are unwilling to report any form of corrupt practices while 3 of every 4 respondents have stopped reporting cases of looted funds for fear of being killed.”

Since 2018, the killers of a young man identified as Kingsley Ekene Iwuoha, who was attacked and shot dead by suspected gunmen in Owerri, Imo State capital are yet to be known. Families and friends have wept bitterly since Kingsley popularly known as Don King was murdered. They are seeking justice.

While some of his friends claimed he must have been assassinated by those who envied his success and growth, his relatives claimed he was murdered for being a whistleblower.

Kingsley’s sister, Helena Iwuoha while lamenting that after four years the Police are yet to make any arrest, claimed that, before he was murdered, there were death threats because he (Kingsley) tried to expose corruption. “Kingsley’s death is not unconnected with his being a whistleblower”.

Accordingly, she said “Kingsley was a whistleblower and he was killed by suspected cultists working on the perceived orders of highly placed individuals for exposing corruption in the oil sector.

“I know about this because prior to his killing, Kingsley had complained to me concerning death threats being sent to him. My brother had to leave Lagos State and ran to Imo state where they eventually traced him to and killed him.”

Reports have it that Kingsley was murdered on the 10th of September 2018 in Owerri after he moved from Lagos a few months earlier because of continuous death threats he was getting from cultists.

One of his friends, Ajuonuma Wilson who spoke to our Correspondent in Minna, lamented the delay in security agencies apprehending killers of innocent Nigerians.

According to him “Kingsley was my best friend. He was a very promising young man who was murdered by unknown gunmen. The matter was reported and till date the police are yet to make any arrests.

“He told me then that his life was in danger of exposing corruption. He left Lagos for Imo State and was murdered. Obviously, the protection of our lives cannot be guaranteed by security agencies”.

Reports have it that, beyond the deaths recorded, hundreds of people were said to have been kidnapped in the Southeast within the same period under review thereby creating more apprehension amongst residents.

It should be noted that the policy in theory states that whistleblowers’ “confidentiality will be maintained to the fullest extent possible within the limitations of the law.”

The policy offers protection for any whistleblower “who has made a genuine disclosure” in good faith, and promises that “restitution shall be made to the whistle-blower for any loss suffered” as a result of harassment, intimidation or victimization. But the case of Kingsley was not so, as over four years later, his killers are yet to be apprehended.

No doubt, our security forces are trying to save the day, but the truth be told, the security situation in the country has overwhelmed them.

