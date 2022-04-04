A nation under siege by terrorists

Insecurity worsens as terrorists, bandits, separatists run rampage

FELIX NWANERI reports on the recent attacks by terrorists on an Abuja- Kaduna bound passenger train as well as the Kaduna International Airport, which have brought to the fore the reality that war against insurgency is far from over

There is no doubt that government’s inability to come up with sustainable strategies to confront rising insecurity and violence across the country poses a significant threat to the unity and development of Nigeria. However, two recent separate attacks by terrorists on the Kaduna International Airport and an Abuja- Kaduna bound train, have further established that Nigeria has become a land of violence. The Kaduna Airport attack on Saturday, March 26, saw terrorists, numbering over 200, invading the Runway 05 axis of the airport and killing a security guard attached to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA). A combined detachment of the military and other security agents later repelled the terrorists, and thereby, stopped them from disrupting operations. Managing Director of NAMA, Matthew Pwajok, who spoke on the incident said: “Bandits attacked our Navaids site which is a kilometre away from the runway, they killed the watchman, while the technical staff ran back, we alerted the military and they responded swiftly and the few flights were able to take off afterwards.” While the nation was trying to get over the Kaduna Airport attack, the terrorists, two days later (Monday, March 28) struck again. This time, their target was a train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna. The incident happened around 7: 45 pm at Dutse village in Chikun Local Government Area, just a few kilometres from the Rigasa train station, which is the last transit point of the train. The terrorists were said to have planted Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) on the tracks forcing the train to a stop. They later shot sporadically to the train before gaining access to some of the coaches, particularly the business class. Initial reports had it that eight of the 362 passengers on board the ill-fated train lost their lives, with 41 injured, scores of the passengers are yet to be accounted for till date. However, the terrorists are said to have contacted families of some of those they are holding hostage.

Attacks rekindle debate on security challenge

As expected, the separate attacks have rekindled debate on growing insecurity across the country, and which, according to relevant stakeholders, portend a grave danger to the country’s continued existence. From the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the North- East to banditry and kidnapping in the North-West and North Central; farmers/herders clash in the North Central as well as the entire South; militancy in the South-South, and agitation for selfdetermination in the South-East and lately South-West, the story of Nigeria is not only a nation at war with itself but one that its corporate existence is under serious threat. The Boko Haram insurgency that is driven by Islamic extremists has not only claimed thousands of lives and property, it has turned millions of Nigerians to refugees in their own country. Across most northern states and even neigbouring Chad, Niger Republic and Cameroon, are camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The crisis, which has lasted over a decade, has equally brought economic activities in the affected states almost to a halt, while rebuilding efforts by the Federal Government in conjunction with donor agencies have gulped billions of naira. Sadly, the Federal Government in 2015 pronounced Boko Haram “technically defeated” but most Nigerians believe that the proclamation was mere propaganda as the insurgents have remained an ever-present threat. For the bandits ravaging the North-West, kidnapping as well as cattle rustling have become a lucrative industry. In the oil-rich but impoverished South-South, extortion through the sabotage of pipelines is legendary. Separatist agitation in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has not only grounded economic activities in the geopolitical zone but also led to loss of lives and wanton destruction of infrastructure. Similarly, the rising ethnic tension over activities of killer herdsmen across the country has not only exposed the heterogeneous nature of the country, but the tendency of the various ethnic nationalities towards parochial consciousness at the expense of national consciousness hence gradually driving Nigeria to the edge. The conflict, which has claimed thousands of lives, is mainly as a result of disputes over land resources between mostly Muslim Fulani herders and mainly Christian farmers. Though the impact of the crisis has been more devastating in the North Central since 1999, the herders have recently advanced towards the southern part of the country, thereby shifting the battleground.

The poverty challenge

Besides insecurity, Nigeria is also being ravaged by poverty. The country has more poor people defined as those living on less than $1.90 a day, than any other country, including India. According to a recent report by the World Bank, the number of poor Nigerians is projected to hit 95.1 million in 2022. The report, titled: “A Better Future for all Nigerians: 2022 Nigeria Poverty Assessment,” had it that “poverty reduction had stagnated since 2015.” It added: “Poverty reduction in Nigeria appears to have stalled in the last decade, according to both back-casting and surveyto- survey imputation techniques. The best estimates from the back-casting approach suggest that the poverty headcount rate – at the international poverty line – was 42.8 percent in 2010. “This is only slightly below the analogous estimate from imputing into the 2010/11 GHS, 43.5 percent. With poverty dropping by at most a few percentage points over the last decade, the absolute number of poor people is likely to have climbed, given Nigeria’s rapid population growth.

“Since the back-casts provide yearly estimates, they also suggest that poverty may have started declining in the first part of the 2010s, but that this trend halted and then reversed around 2015. This is unsurprising – and indeed is hardwired into the back-casting model through real GDP growth estimates – given the 2016 recession, brought about by weakening oil prices.”

Hope dims despite FG’s assurance

To allay the fears of most Nigerians on growing insecurity, the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has repeatedly declared that it will not yield ground to those it termed “divisive elements.” It has equally continued to warn against the dangers of ethnic profiling of criminal elements. President Buhari, at a time declared that “the government will continue to deal with insurgents, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals who constitute threat to innocent citizens across the country. Criminals are criminals and should be dealt with accordingly without resorting to ethnic profiling.” Besides the declaration, the President heeded to calls for an overhaul of the country’s security architecture to tackle the security challenge by letting go then service chiefs. At the decoration of their successors Lucky Irabor (Chief of Defence Staff), Ibrahim Attahiru (Chief of Army Staff, now late), Awwal Gambo (Chief of Naval Staff) and Isiaka Amao (Chief of Air Staff) – Buhari gave them an ultimatum of “few weeks” to make the country secure again. The President also charged the current Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, upon his appointment in February 2021, to ensure policing reform policy of the administration are fully prioritised and implemented for the peace and security of lives and property of all Nigerians.

No end in sight

Despite the directives, the worsening security situation persists although most citizens are of the view that the President has not really taken concrete steps to avert the rising threats to national security, and most significantly, the country’s unity. It was also advanced that the crisis at hand is a serious one that must be addressed with the speed of light. While this assumption remains a subject of debate, governors of the 36 states of the federation under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) in their reaction to the train attack, said the incident has put a question mark on the capacity of the nation’s leaders to govern. Chairman of the forum and governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who stated in a statement that acts of violence in the country are becoming too regular, described the train attack as one too many. He added that the nation’s leaders owe the victims of the attack and their relations an apology. He, however, stated that if the intention was to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, the perpetrators will not succeed. “The cowards behind this will certainly not take over our country. Their violent demeanour will not result in anything positive, instead it will confine them to an uncomfortable life in the jungle until the long arm of the law catches up with them.” Calling on the authorities to immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on the rail tracks, roads, ports and borders, Fayemi commended the bravery of the nation’s security forces in curtailing the havoc the attack was intended to visit on innocent travellers. He assured the security personnel that governors “will continue to drum our support for the professional work you do and provide assistance in enhancing your operational strength and combat readiness. We recognise the enormous risk you take every day.”

Again, Buhari reassures Nigerians

President Buhari, who described the attack on the Kaduna-bound train as callous and a matter of grave concern, averred that “no one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom.” In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President directed that a system be put in place to prevent such attacks in future. The directive was among others Buhari gave after at a meeting with security chiefs on Tuesday. The statement read in part: “President Buhari has directed the immediate conclusion of all the processes for the implementation of the integrated security surveillance and monitoring solution for the Abuja to Kaduna railway line and that this be extended to cover the Lagos-Ibadan railway line. “He also directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation management to speedily repair the damaged lines and resume normal service without delay. “The President gave these directives in Abuja, Tuesday, after receiving briefs from the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, as well as Major General Samuel Adebayo, the Chief of Defence Intelligence and the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi in the State House. “Additionally, the President charged the law enforcement chiefs to bring back all passengers kidnapped and ensure that each of the callous terrorists are hunted down and made to face justice for their heinous acts as no one or group should be allowed to make the country prostrate. “President Buhari reiterated his earlier directive that the military should deal ruthlessly with terrorists. He asked them to be more decisive and not spare anyone unlawfully wielding the AK 47 weapon. No one should be allowed to hold the country to ransom.” The President, who condemned the bombing of the passenger train, described it as a “matter of grave concern.” According to him, “like most Nigerians, I am deeply pained by its occurrence, the second of its type, which has resulted in the death of a yet to be determined number of passengers and others who suffered injuries. The attack on the train, a safe means of transport to many, is callous; and our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers for the injured.”

Calls for citizens to resort to self-help resonate

The scary security situation has prompted some individuals to renew calls for Nigerians to bear arms and defend themselves as it seems that the Federal Government has failed to perform its core function of protection of lives and property. The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado- Doguwa, who spoke in favour of the call in his contribution to a motion sponsored by the member representing Giwa/ Birnin-Gwari Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Hon Shehu Balarabe, on the killings in his state, on Thursday, said there is a “monumental failure” in the security architecture of the country. His words: “When you have a government in place, the major responsibility of that government, especially a democratic one that was elected by the people is to ensure the safety of lives and property of citizens. But when things like this continue on a daily basis, those of us who are representatives of the government

become speechless. We become speechless here to defend actions by the government. This is an elected government under a popular democracy but day-in day-out there are killings, massacre, armed robbery all over the place. “This is a report from just one local government out of the 774 – Giwa Local Government Area and the case of Giwa is not just a new case. Balarabe is only giving us the most recent happening. Giwa has been engulfed by banditry and killings in the last two to three years. Giwa has fallen coincidentally in a state where you have the representation of the Nigerian military and other security agencies. Why should this thing continue to happen? “The government in this case has to rise up to its responsibility. Call a spade, a spade. If it is about funding, each of us here knows we have never had any cause to contemplate funding our security agencies. I believe our relevant committees are following up in terms of implementation of such funding through our budget, their oversight processes. “Why should things continue this way? We are here for the Nigerian people and we must speak for Nigerian people. We cannot sit down here and fold our arms; see our electorate being killed by the day. With all sense of responsibility, with all sense of commitment, with the fact that yes, even after this world we shall all rise to answer our fathers’ name in the next world to account for our actions. I think Nigerians should at this moment be allowed to also take arms. “Nigerians must be allowed to take up arms in defence of their innocent souls, defend their hard-earned resources and property because it is like a monumental failure. If the agencies of security have failed, then Nigerians should not be seen as failures. Let Nigerians organise themselves in the way of civil defence. Let them organise and raise defence for their innocent souls because if the responsibility of the government and the security agencies cannot be carried out democratically, then let’s go to the jungle.”

Dangers of resorting to self-help

No doubt, calls for Nigerians to take up arms and defend themselves against criminal elements and outlawed groups have been a recurring decimal given rising insecurity across the country, however, some stakeholders have continually warn against the dangers of such measure. Many have not forgotten how several non-state actors emerged across the country in the name of protecting their respective zones from attacks. However, from the protectionist agenda earlier canvassed by some of these non-state actors, the campaign later shifted to that self-determination. In some areas, pro-autonomy flags were hoisted, a development many have described as a road to balkanization of Nigeria. Some stakeholders, who warned against a repeat of history, said Nigeria risks disintegration if citizens do not remain calm and united in the face of the security challenges. A former Minister of Defence, Lawal Batagarawa, who shared this view, said allowing Nigerians to carry arms in the name of self-defence is a recipe for anarchy. His words: “What that suggestion will lead to is anarchy. If everybody is allowed to carry arms, Nigeria will be heading towards anarchy; it is compounding the problem. Is that the solution? Anarchy is not a solution to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and insecurity. Anarchy is just compounding the problem because there will be no law and order; everybody can do as he or she wishes.” A former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, it would be recalled, had earlier warned against that Nigeria is on the edge. His words: “As if the continued insurgency in the country, the kidnap and armed robbery is not cup full, the recent happening in some parts of the country of ethnic attacks is unfortunate and is adding to the problems. Tension is growing in the country and embers of disunity, anarchy and disintegration are spreading fast. If care is not taken, this might lead us to a point of no return. “We at the National Peace Committee wish to add our voice to the voices of millions of Nigerians calling for calm in these difficult times. These times demand that we all join hands together to resolve our challenges so as to keep our country united. We do not have the luxury of trading blames. “Thousands of our people are homeless and refugees across the length and breadth of their own country. We know the difficulties that our farmers have faced in the last few years and that the harvests will be a serious challenge this year. Therefore, let us all rally together in these hard times, make the required sacrifices and remain vigilant, standing by one another.” National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has also at a time warned on the dangers of another war , said the consequences would be so grave that the entire West Africa sub-region will not be able to cope with. He said: “Nigeria is currently facing a crisis; a crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security, but God Almighty that made this country as one of the largest and most resourceful country will protect us. I appeal for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now into ethnic, tribal and religion crises. “If there is a crisis, where do we go? We will submerge the entire West Africa and there will be no enough space to accommodate us. Those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religious conflict, will never want it for Nigeria. We pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith, put peace and bring peace unto this land.” Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who also believes that Nigeria cannot afford another war, told participants at an interactive forum of APC Anambra governorship aspirants organised by the state chapter of APC Patriots in Abuja at the eve of November 2021 election in the state, said that strife will spell doom for all. “The thing about the kind of conflict in this part of the world, developing countries, is that it is usually a war without end. Everyone who thinks he has some monies stored up somewhere will eventually run out of money. “Everyone who thinks he can go and hide somewhere, won t even find a place to hide. At the end, everyone will suffer. Even if you don’t suffer, parents, children, young and old people and relations will suffer. We cannot afford a war in this country, we can t afford it.” The vice president, therefore, charged the political class to rise up to the challenge by speaking the truth and taking actions to address the situation in the country. “I pray that our country will never know conflict, but I know that every conflict is as a result of elite failure to speak up the truth and tell the truth to their communities. At the end of the day, it is the political elite that determine what happens in every society, keeping quite could lead to a more dangerous situation. “If we don`t speak up against disunity; if we keep quiet and remain under the radar, the enemies of peace and those who want to promote disunity will have their way. And when this happens, we will find ourselves running helter-skelter,’’ he said Tale of failed state The definition of a failed state is a situation where the government is no longer in control. By this yardstick, it is evident that Nigeria is teetering on the brink, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo was among the first to raise the alarm in September 2020. He then said: “Today, Nigeria is fast drifting to a failed and badly divided state. Economically, our country is becoming a basket case and poverty capital of the world, and socially, we are firming up as an unwholesome and insecure country. These manifestations are the products of recent mismanagement of diversity and socio-economic development of our country. “Old fault lines that were disappearing have opened up in greater fissures and with drums of hatred, disintegration and separation and accompanying choruses being heard loud and clear almost everywhere, it would appear that anybody not dancing to the drum beat nor joining in chorus singing would be earmarked as ethnically unpatriotic or enemy of its tribe or geographical area. “In short, the country is fast moving to the precipice. Let me say that we must remind those who are beating the drums of disintegration and singing choruses of bitterness, anger and separation that if even Nigeria is broken up, the separated parts will still be neighbours, and they will have to find accommodation as neighbours or they will be ever at war, and those who prevent justice to be done invite violence to reign.” The former president did not stop at raising the flag; he proffered a solution by calling for a national dialogue. According to him, one of the major problems in the past was how people keep old prejudices and biases. But in its reaction then, the presidency described Obasanjo as the country’s “divider-in-chief.” The poser since then has been: What are the indicators of a failed state to either justify or disprove Obasanjo’s claim? The answers, however, come handy from Washington, DC, United State (U.S.) based think tank – Fund for Peace. The indicators are security apparatus, factionalized elites, group grievance, economic decline and poverty, uneven economic development, human flight and brain drain, state legitimacy, public services, human rights and rule of law, demographic pressures, refugees and internally displaced persons as well as external intervention. Given these indicators, the questions are: Was Obasanjo right to label Nigeria a failed state? Can the Federal Government dismiss most of the indicators even as it would be recalled that the 2019 Fragile States Index ranked Nigeria as the 14th most fragile state in the world and the ninth in Africa. The report at the time, had Yemen as the most failed state, followed closely by Somalia. While it indisputable that most Nigerians will rather agree that the problem with the country is poor leadership than accept the status of a failed state, the truth is that Africa’s most populous nation is wobbling as insecurity prevails across its landscape.

