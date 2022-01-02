A new lease of life for Amawbia residents

A first time visitor heading to Awka from Ekwulobia would be marveled at the long line of gridlock of vehicles around Nise town. But on this particular Sunday two weeks ago, words came that a petrol tanker had fallen and has been engulfed by fire with scores of vehicles burnt and badly damaged.

The little Hausa community in the area was badly affected as four persons were roasted to death and the junction housing the Anambra State Fire Service section, Amawbia Main Market, the State Criminal Investigation Department,(SCID), the Governor’s lodge and State Police Command were at the risk of being burnt down as the inferno ranged.

Deepening the other predicament of road users is the landlocked Zik Avenue connecting the Bye-pass to the Onitsha – Enugu Expressway, which was blocked by traffic for six hours and road users from Agulu and Nise to Amawbia were hopeless and helpless as there was no connecting or alternative road out of the inferno.

The only possible Link road cutting off the roundabout is not motorable but could be accessed by pedestrians through the Union and Kabe College, Amawbia to the old Onitsha – Enugu road.

The Senator representing Anambra Central District, Iyom Uche Ekwunife, was also trapped one that fateful day and efforts to beat the logjam proved abortive, hence she had to wait like other road users until the officers and men of the State Fire Service put off the fire.

“It is indeed unfortunate that there is no other alternative road out of here and that means something has to be done and fast about it before we find ourselves in a similar condition that may be worse than what we saw today.

“I will endeavour to make contacts to see what can be done about the road issue and even if it is just to make it motorable before the real construction proper.” Those were the submissions of Senator Ekwunife in whose District the inferno occured and it became a challenge to her office.

The only possible Link road out of Amawbia is the Amawbia- Nise- Agu- Ukwu Nri road connecting Awka South with Anaocha Local Government Areas, which is also a short cut to other towns in Aguata Local Government Area.

The road in question is always flooded during the rainy season and two children from the same womb almost lost their lives during a downpour and it took the intervention of residence in in the area to save them from drowning.

Similarly, 27 buildings are always submerged at every rainy season due to lack of drainage to channel flood to a stream in the area. The flood has created deep gullies along Union Secondary School, making it difficult for motorists to pass through, compelling school children and teachers to stop around MayRoss Hotel and complete the journey on foot .

Just last week, residents of Onukwube Avenue, linking the other communities woke up to behold heavy duty construction trucks and bulldozers hitting the ground and pulling down big gullies and leveling the deplorable roads.

When contacted, the workers at the road told this reporter that it is a Federal Government project sponsored by Senator Ekwunife; hence making bold her promise to carry out construction work on the road.

The project which is under the office of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute, NBRRI, involves rehabilitation, construction and Asphalting up to Nise, linking the Amawbia-Ekwulobia major road. For the residents of the area, it is indeed heartwarming and a great relief to them, praying that the project be completed as planned.

Dr Theo Nwokoye, the CEO of Ticon Investment Nigeria, told this reporter that the construction of the road is long over due, adding that successive administrations have tried without end to work on the road and it all ended up in politics.

“We have had several administrations in Anambra State and they made promises that they failed to keep about this road and Senator Uche Ekwunife, who is not even from Amawbia has taken up the construction of the road. “This goes beyond distribution of Keke and motorcycles and bags of rice.

This road would open up this area and we have farm land that can now be accessed easily and the area is a food producing area that goes to show that she is a good representative of our people”, he said.

Similarly, teachers at Kabe and Union Secondary Schools expressed happiness over the road project which according to them is a testimony of populist representation.

“What else do you want me to say than to say thank you to Ekwunife for remembering us down here and you know that Amawbia has top political office holders around us; yet, they did not think of doing our road and we even have a member of the State House of Assembly representing us and he lives along this road and we are yet to see his input on the development of this area” Mrs Maureen Udemmba, said.

It would be recalled that a former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, had awarded contract on the same road in 2010 and contractors had embarked on work on the road but the project was abandoned till date.

During the last general election, heavy duty vehicles and earth moving machines were moved in and what appears to be work was commenced on the road only to be abandoned shortly after the election which indeed worsened the state of the road.

