A new solution for learning outcomes in schools

To tackle ‘Learning Poverty’ in the nation’s education system government, at all levels, has been tasked on the need to key into and embrace the NewGlobe integrated teaching approach designed to improve learning outcomes in schools

A new technique and methodology that will change the nation’s education dynamism and transform the system towards achieving improved learning outcomes in line with the challenges of the 21st Century, especially in terms of quality teaching, has been unfolded. The learning methodology and technique, which is a data-driven scientific learning strategies midwifed by NewGlobe have been proven to yield better results in child learning outcomes in some African countries. The NewGlobe technique and methodological approach to teaching and learning in a two-year groundbreaking study undertaken by a 2019 Nobel Prize Winner, Prof. Michael Kremer, a Professor of Economics and Public Policy at the University of Chicago, United States, has been confirmed among the largest learning gains measured in schools in Africa, including Nigeria. According to the study, children living in underserved Nigeria and by extension African communities would receive 53 per cent more learning in schools supported by Nigerian government partner NewGlobe throughout their early childhood and primary schooling through Grade 8.

Highlights of the methodology

Findings of the study were announced by Prof. Kremer in his address at the Education World Forum in London to African Heads of States and Education Ministers, including the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) leaders. However, the NewGlobe Nigeria General Managing Director, Omowale David-Ashiru, said the methodology is a scientific and integrate system including a digital learning platform, adaptive instructional content, professional development and 360 degree childsupport/ focus, imbued with critical thinking, problem-solving, continuous monitoring/tracking, using of standardised, holistic digital language/ devices and teacher guides. With the use of the right methodology, initiated by NewGlobe, she insisted that Nigeria could turn its current learning poverty to learning gains, saying: “We want all states of the federation to adopt this in transforming the Nigeria’s education systems landscape in the next 10 years, and should be taken as top priority by the government at all levels. To her, the approach focuses more on teachers’ training and development, since they are the conduit pipes or channels from where the children learn, because not education can rise above its teachers. In view of the challenges of post- COVID-19 pandemic on children’s learning, the holistic methodology can systematically improve learning outcomes as government and education systems rebuild post the pandemic. Equity as a target of education programming, but while meeting the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) – inclusive and equitable quality education lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030 – increasingly regarded as unachievable, schools following NewGlobe’s integrated methodology benefitted students most. On management level, it has been proven also that NewGlobe supported schools had stronger school management and targeted initiatives at both the school and system level to support effective teaching, as well as focus on the design and implementation of high-quality instructional materials. This is as NewGlobe leverages cellular networks to ensure each school leader has purpose-built applications for school management and instructional leadership, as well as digitally publish teachers’ lesson guides, and additional supporting materials. “NewGlobe’s system of digital transparency enables programme and political leadership to know what is happening in thousands of classrooms remotely, and to make smart decisions to better support school leaders, teachers and students.”

Benefits for adoption of methodology

The NewGlobe approach to teaching, studied by Kremer and his co-authors has been exported from Kenya and largely underpins, and already adopted by Lagos State government under EKOEXCEL; Edo State government, under EdoBEST; and Kwara State government (KwaraLEARN) as public education transformation programmes. Already, the methodology implemented by state governors has continued to transform learning outcomes across the states’ public schools systems including early childhood, primary and junior secondary schools (JSS). The integrated approach to teaching, learning and school management has been embraced by visionary governments and brought to support government teachers and school leaders; and which has continued to show significant learning gains. Meanwhile, under the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST), results indicated that students had the equivalent of 54 per cent more schooling in English and 71 per cent more schooling in Mathematics, learning in one term than what would have normally been learnt in one year. Similar achievements have also been recorded under the Lagos State Excellence in Child Education and Learning (EKOEXCEL), where students advanced in numeracy twice as fast and in literacy three times as fast as their peers. The NewGlobe methodology has shown that after two years, primary school children through Grade 8 in the NewGlobe programme, operated in the country by Bridge Nigeria Schools in some states, a nearly a whole additional year ahead of children taught using the traditional methods. For instance, in Early Childhood Development (ECD) – typically three and five year olds children gain nearly an additional year and half of learning; learning in two years what pupils in other schools learn in three and half years. Still in academic terms, the NewGlobe technique revealed an increase in pupil learning by 1.35 Standard Deviations for early childhood learning and 0.81 Standard Deviations for primary school learning. To put these into perspective, these effect sizes far outpace the 99th percentile of, and represent learning gains in top 196, ever, rigorously studied at scale in Africa. Another advantage of the methodology indicates that children taught using NewGlobe’s methods are more than three times more likely to be able to read at age seven than their peers in other schools. But, the World Bank has estimated that 90 per cent of 10 year-olds in Sub-Saharan Africa do not reach this benchmark, as pupils starting with the lowest learning levels, using NewGlobe approach gained the most, with girls making the same leap in learning as boys. “This contrasts with research which showed girls in Sub- Saharan Africa are consistently disadvantaged in learning,” the two-year study, which is the result of a large-scale Randomized Control Trial (RCT), including more than 10,000 students from low socio-economic backgrounds revealed. Also, in NewGlobe supported schools, 82 per cent of Grade 1 students –typically six to seven year olds – can read a sentence, compared with 27 per cent of those in other schools. Pupils starting from the lowest learning levels gain the most, as learning gains were greater for pupils predicted to have the lowest performance who outperformed similar pupils attending other schools by a larger margin than their more advantaged peers. Meanwhile, enrolling at Bridge Schools reduces dispersion in test scores, having larger effects for pupils at the bottom of the test score distribution than those at the top. Enrolling in Bridge has positive effects on grade progression and on measures of working memory, self-control, and receptive vocabulary. Besides, Bridge schools have higher reported instructional time, lower reported teacher absence, and higher reported teacher and parent engagement in child’s education.

Call on government/policymakers

Since attending Bridge Schools delivering highly standardized education has the potential to produce dramatic learning gains at scale, policymakers have been called to explore incorporation of standardization, including standardized lesson plans and teachers’ feedback and monitoring in their systems. According to David-Ashiru, as the country approaches the election period, tackling learning poverty has become an urgent challenge of this generation, which those aspiring for leadership/political positions should realize that innovative education solutions that are proven to be effective at scale will define the prosperity, growth and security of the nation’s future. Relishing the outcome of the independent study, she said the groundbreaking research revealed such unequivocal evidence of the unrivalled learning gains NewGlobe holistic approach to teaching and learning delivery. While appealing to the government at all levels to adopt the NewGlobe methodology and technique in their schools, David- Ashiru, however, added that the data-drive scientific learning technique that underpins the study are the blueprint for those used in all schools NewGlobe supports in Edo, Lagos and Kwara states. “It shows that it is possible to deliver radical and immediate change for generations of children and that poverty isn’t destiny for individuals or nations,” she said. Thus, the Managing Director pointed out that NewGlobe is well-positioned to support the Nigerian government to achieve improved learning outcomes in national education systems and employ new techniques and methodologies that have been proven to yield better results for the children. In all the states such as Lagos, Edo and Kwara, using NewGlobe approach to teaching, all public ECCDE and primary schools are under the state governments’ support EKOEXCEL, EdoBEST and KwaraLEARN basic education transformation programme. However, the study has demonstrated that with NewGlobe integrated methodology, there is the tool to solve learning poverty and challenges, but there is also the urgent need for more visionary leaders to key into and deploy the techniques into the school system for rapid learning outcomes.

Comments on NewGlobe approach

AccordingtoEdoStateGovernor, GodwinObaseki, withthesupportof NewGlobe, thestate’stechnicalpartner (EdoBEST) onteaching andlearning, thestatehasapplied technology toreengineertheentirecycleof deliveryand accountabilitywhileredesigningteacher support, welfareandtrainingtofoster success in the classroom. “we are determined to transform the education sector and properly direct the state’s resources to develop human capacity. The saving grace for our country is education and not just sending children to school but having basic, qualitative and foundational education. Once we get basic education right, everything else falls into place,” the governor stated. In his remarks, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, however, lauded his Edo State counterpart for introducing EdoBEST in the first term of his administration, which he said Lagos State copied, under the EKOEXCEL, and described the NewGlobe approach being implemented in Lagos and which is working, as an e-learning solution provider for basic education, “You don’t need to go to another country to copy what is working well in our country already. He brought the initiative, and we said we also need to start with basic education. We have copied that from Edo, it is working well in Lagos, and we will scale it up,” he said. Also, on his part, the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, who has already adopted the NewGlobe methodology in the state’s schools under KwaraLEARN, pointed out that KwaraLEARN represents the government’s vision for a stronger and more prosperous Kwara. “Our flagship education programme takes the baton from pre-existing transformation programmes in Lagos and Edo states, both of which are local solutions already delivering value. We have understudied and have now made it fit for our own system here in Kwara. “This is a lifetime investment that empowers teachers and gives public school pupils the best shot at the 21st Century education with reverberating effects on learning outcomes and the future of the state,” AbdulRazaq added. Performance of NewGlobe support Bridge Schools So far, the findings indicated that NewGlobe students at all points in the performance distribution outperformed their peers. Thus, the Bridge Nigeria Managing Director, Foyinsola Akinjayeju, noted that the outstanding performance of Bridge Nigeria pupils in the just concluded 2022 the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), makes the fourth consecutive years that the pupils of the schools have outperformed average Nigerian pupils in the national examination. The National Common Entrance Examination being conducted as an entry level qualifying examination for pupils in their final grade in primary school (Primary Six), is based on 210 marks, and students are tested in Mathematics and Basic Science (with 40 and 20 marks respectively; English and Social Studies (40 and 20 marks respectively), Quantitative and Vocational Aptitude (40 and 10 marks respectively), while Verbal Aptitude is based on 40 marks. In this year’s examination, no fewer than 131 Bridge Nigeria pupils participated in the NCEE, representing an increase of 12 per cent from the previous year’s enrollment for the examinations. Bridge Nigeria, which noted that the school conducted mock examinations for the pupils to adequately prepare them on what to expect in the examinations, stated that four pupils of the schools put Bridge Nigeria Schools in the running for bestperforming pupils nationwide at the examinations. She said 11-year-old Princess Nnamuzie, led the 130 more pupils with an excellent score of 189, while Itura Darasimi Idowu and Precious Ebuka Obioma obtained a tied score of 185 marks, while Soburah Wuraola Akinsowon scored 179 marks, respectively.

