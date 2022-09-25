A new suit collection by Freak Vault with Nollywood Stars

Men’s wear fashion brand, Freak Vault, is giving men’s suit a new touch in its just released, first ready-to-wear premium suit collection for men titled ‘Suit Freak’.

If you recall last year, the company announced venturing into other fashion products as it rebranded its name from Shirt Freak to Freak Vault.

The collection, which comprises Tuxedo, Double Breasted and three piece suits designs and patterns is determined to make stylish men look catchy every time they step out in formal wear.

Nollywood star actors, Stan Nze, Eddy Watson, Ifeanyi Kalu and BBNAIJA former housemate, Pere, were looking dazzling modeling the collection.

Crafted with the best global traditional craftsmanship methods in mind, the rich choice of designs, and the diversity of the fabrics make the clothes adaptable to all kinds of special occasions.

The Creative Director, Freak Vault, Philip Ojire, had this to say when asked about the collection. “Our men’s suits are offered in our signature 3 roll 2 sack model or two-button model with a darted front.

They all (our suits) feature a centre hook vent, and natural shoulder for enhanced comfort and style”.

