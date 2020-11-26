A not-good tale of Aba designers

They are the heartbeat of Aba, the commercial capital of Abia State. They make Aba tick with their designs and wears, which go beyond Nigeria. But they are not happy over the state of disrepair in their operation. EMMANUEL IFEANYI reports from Aba

To someone out there, tailoring is just the art of designing, cutting, fitting, and finishing clothes. To some, it is just a craft that involves an individual, who makes befitting wears for people. Whatever your own idea of tailoring may be, it will be delightful if you begin to see it from what it has developed into. It is no longer just an art of designing or a craft of cutting and joining but now a huge industry that employs graduates of different fields.

Barring importation of clothes, it is a mortal sin to discuss the world of tailoring and fashion designing in Nigeria without pointing towards the East, precisely, Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State. There, the skill, art, craft or whatever tailoring represents in anyone’s thinking has blossomed into one of the largest employers of labour. Records from the Association of Tailors and Fashion Designers (ATFAD) Abia State, showed that there are over 50,000 tailors operating in over 50 available clusters in the city alone.

Aba fashion industry brings buyers from different parts of Nigeria, the West and Central Africa, as all kinds of dresses from suits, shirts, gowns, blouses, traditionals, trousers, jeans and all kinds of wears, made in Aba, bought by customers from far and within. Many Nigerians wear clothes made by in Aba. Many read and hear about their creativity and skills in designing. But the reality is that most of those beautiful clothes are not made from beautiful places.

No creative person outside the shores of Aba can work and survive where some of these tailors stay and remain creative. However large their customer base and markets may be, no matter how beautiful and good their quality have been over the years, they have a problem. In fact, they have problems and it is only when these problems are solved that Uhuru, will become their anthem.

How ATFAD started

New Telegraph spoke with the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of ATFAD, Mr. Victor Kalu, who has been a Tailor for 50 years. He narrated how their journey into what is now becoming the largest employer of labour within Abia State started. He said: “I’ve been a tailor since 1970. When we started this profession, precisely September 13, 1970, when we were just returning from war, most of us couldn’t just go to school straight.

“We suffered a lot from the issue of quota system and when we saw how things were going, instead of going to school and you cannot be employed, we decided to go into skill acquisition.

“We learnt from some people, already doing it in smaller forms. So, that was how we started. We never had in mind that it will be a permanent job for us because we were thinking that the war just ended and that things will soon change.

“But when it was obvious nothing can change, in terms of going to school and getting a good paying job, our solace became this job here in Aba because when you finish going to school, no job and when you get one, no good payment.

“We remained in this job and we trained more persons from then. Later, we saw that many people in many countries that don’t have the mineral resources that we have were surviving with only their skills as they usefully engaged in skillful jobs.

“So, that made us to pay more attention to our job. Today, you can see what’s happening in Asia, especially China. If you don’t have skills, you can hardly succeed. “They all have certificates but they remained creative with their skills.

Today, I’m now teaching younger graduates about fashion and designing in different parts of this country. “The industry is growing beyond everyone’s expectations. Before, our customers come to us and deal with us directly but today, things have changed.

You now have young graduates standing as middlemen between us and our customer. “They’re called the designers. They design, bring to us to produce and that’s how huge things have gone from where we started from. And they make their own money from designing. “We’re very many now. Most tailors in Umuahia now trained in Aba. Even outside Abia, we have them everywhere. Here in Aba, we have above 50 clusters meant for fashion and designing.”

Their major problems

New Telegraph took time to visit several clusters controlled by ATFAD in Aba and in all, the story was the same; unconducive environment, unhygienic, compacted and extremely risky for their kind of job.

Those among them who have the capacity to get better place have done so by renting residential homes and converting them to tailoring and fashion designing centres, which is beginning to create serious accommodation problem in Aba metropolis. The story of their working environment in different notable clusters can be narrated better with the recent fire outbreak that rendered many tailors in one of ATFAD’s clusters at Nsulu by Mosque Street, Aba helpless and hopeless.

Industrial sewing and buttonhole machines, power generators, manual sewing machines, numerous customers’ clothes were lost to the fire, as it spread from one shop to another due to the nature of the environment.

The environment at the Nsulu Cluster can best be described as an eyesore. Tailors were seen sewing just few feet away from one of the largest drainages in Aba. Most of them cluster in shops meant for just one or two persons.

One of the worst hit victims of the fire outbreak at Nsulu Cluster, Mr. Caleb Onwuchekwa, said suicide was what his mind pushed him into, as the fire left him empty by destroying his eight industrial buttonhole machines, other small sewing machines and power generating machines. “What I personally lost here is over N8 million worth of all kinds of tailoring equipment. I lost eight major industrial designer machines to the fire.

I lost suit buttonhole machines, shirt buttonhole machines, which make up the eight Industrial Machines I lost to fire. “I also lost some other smaller sewing machines and generators. I don’t know what to do right now. I don’t know how I can take care of my family with this situation because it’s beyond me. “I beg government to help and rescue me because what rings in my head now is to hang myself because I can’t bear this,” he said Also, Mr. Maduka Chukwu, who owns a shop with his brother at the burnt Cluster, lamented that he and his brother have already been reduced to nothing by the fire. “I don’t know what led to this fire but from what witnesses said, it could be high voltage that suddenly occurred in the night. Nobody was inside the shops because there was lockdown. “Before I could manage to get here, the whole place was burnt. We lost our four industrial machines, two big power generators, two small power generators, four manual sewing machines and people’s clothes we were working on. If my calculations are correct, what we lost here is over N4 million.” President of ATFAD, Mr. Godwin Iheme, said the plight of his colleagues, who were affected by the fire incident, has left every member of the association in a bitter mode. Iheme, who made the comment when Abia State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Loveth Adimoha, paid a commiseration visit to the site, pleaded with the government to help them with a conducive environment. The ATFAD President, who assured the government that his members will always abide by every rule of government in any new venue mapped out for them, expressed optimism that the current administration of Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu will help solve their problems. He said: “I’m not happy about what happened to my colleagues here at Nsulu by Mosque Street. Millions of naira were lost to fire. “What happened was very bad but for the first time, we are seeing a government that has showed concern about our feelings. “We are over 50,000 tailors in ATFAD. Accommodation has been our problem for many years, but seeing the Commissioner here shows that Governor Okezie Ikpeazu truly cares about us because this is the first we are seeing such concern. “We sincerely believe that our long years of staying in bad and unconducive sites to produce beautiful wears is already over with the presence of the government here today because our terrible situation must get to our caring governor, who you know always talks well of Aba artisans. “Most of us work just very close to an open drainage. That is very dangerous. Honestly, we are very optimistic that our plight will soon change with this visit of our commissioner.”

Govt’s reaction

The Government of Abia State reacted to the fire outbreak at the ATFAD’s cluster in Nsulu by Mosque Street by commiserating with the victims and all the members ATFAD over the incident. Adimoha, who paid a commiseration visit to the site, sympathized with the victims and promised to report their situation to Ikpeazu. Adimoha, who took time to go round the cluster, lamented that the environment is truly not befitting for the fashion designers who are major stakeholders in Abia’s SME status. She assured the people that all the complains brought to her by ATFAD about their working environment of which she has witnessed herself, would be made known to Ikpeazu whom she described as a friend of Abia tailors. “I heard what happened and I decided to come by myself because these artisans are directly under my Ministry. I have seen and the scene is very pathetic. “I sincerely sympathize with the victims. I will report back to the governor, who is a father to all of us, who has never hidden his love for Abia artisans. “These artisans are the producers of the Facemasks we all are using to cover our faces during this COVID-19 pandemic. The governor cherishes them a lot. “I have also noticed that this very site I visited today is not good for great personalities like you that make us all look good. I recognize you and know your worth. I will report your case to him,” she said.

