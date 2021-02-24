A nuisance by truck drivers

Following the incessant ghastly and fatal accidents occasioned by articulated vehichles in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State, ADEWALE MOMOH writes on the how the highway in the community has claimed lives in the past months among who were university undergraduates

Forstudents of Adekunle AjasinUniversity, Akungba-Akoko(AAUA) in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State and residents of the university community, January 23, 2021 will no doubt continue to resonate following the lives of many which were abruptly cut short by a truck belonging the Dangote Group.

Mostly affected by the fatal accident were AAUA’s students who were preparing for theirexaminations a stheir dreamsof graduatingtobesuccessfulinlifevaporized intothe thin air within seconds. Within the university community it was a black Saturday as the articulated vehicle which lost control due to break failure claimed the lives of about 20 persons.

The cement-laden truck was heading to Akure, Ondo State capital from Obajana in Kogi State when it rammed into a Suzuki mini bus with registration number XB 973 KAA and a Lexus saloon car KWL 522 AY with number plate after which it crashed in shops opposite AAUA. The truck was to said to have suffered breakfailurewhiledescendingthehillyroad from the Ikare-Akoko end of the Ikare-Owo highway. Thestudentswhowerepreparingfortheir firstsemesterexaminationhadjustresumed after months of break occasioned by ASUU strike and COVID-19 pandemic. According to a student of the institution, Miss Bolatito Arogundo, when the truck lost control, it crashed into about two vehicles as well as those by the road sides before ramming into the shops and killed those transacting business. Among the students who had their dreams dashed were Samuel Adesomoju, a 500-Law student and former Students Union President and Oluwaseun Ojinni who was also a final year student but of Business Administration and the first female President of the National Association of Business Administration and Management Students.

Also, three siblings were said to have died in the accident with their mother giving up the ghostaftersheheardof thefatethathadbefell her children who had left home to study.

Angered by what they described as nonchalant attitude of the state government to the incessant fatal accidents within the universitycommunity, a governmentdelegation sentby Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredoluto Akungba-Akoko to get first-hand informationof theaccidentwaspreventedfromentering the university community by some irate youths.

The government entourage includes the Chief of Staff, Mr Olugbenga Ale, the Pro- Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Dr. Tunji Abayomi among others. The youths who were chanting songs stopped the delegation at Iwaro Junction, Akungba Akoko, stating that the government has neglected the community as no efforts were made to curb incessant accident.

However, the Commissioner of Police in the State, Bolaji Salami, was allowed to enter the community with his vehicle while his securities details were not allowed and they hadtotrek.

TheActing Vice Chancellorof the university, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, who expressed displeasure at the incident, commiserated with the families of victims as he described the trailer accident as a tragedy on the part of host community; the Management of the University and the Nigerian Students at large.

Prof. Ige expressed displeasure while noting that some students were affected in the tragic incident, adding that colleagues of the deceased have been placated not to take law into their own hands.

He said “Sadly, it is a tragedy to the Community and all Nigerian Students. It is painful some of our students were involved and sadly they lost their lives for coming to school to learn and to get themselves educated.

“The last one that happened, we had to constitute a Committee whose recommendations we have implemented. “Thecommitteerecommendedthatroadside trading should be banned and the community market should be relocated and it was complied with.”

While proffering a lasting solution to the incessant trailer accident, Prof. Ige said the hilly route of the community, near the Institution, should be stepped down. He also opined that heavy-duty trucks should be barred from plying theroute. TheActing VC, however, urgedthe irate youths to eschew violence, saying assiduous efforts are being made to restore normalcy.

Following the incident, the institution was shut down indefinitely in order to avert unrest within the university community.

The move by the institution to shut down the school was due to the rising tension among students as well as indigenes of the community over the allegation that government has failed to find lasting solutions to the incessant road crashes which had claimed lots of lives in the community.

In a circular signed by the Acting Registrar of the institution, Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, students of the institutions were directed to leave the school premises by 6:00 pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021.

The circular read “Further to our circular of Saturday 23rd January, 2021 and the attendantprotestbystudentsonSunday, 24th January, 2021, theActingViceChancellor, Adekunle Ajasin Univeristy, Akungba Akoko, Prof Olugbenga Ige, on behalf of Senate, has directed that the University be closed with immediate effect until further notice.

“All students are therefore advised to vacate the campus latest by 6pm today, Sunday 24th January, 2021.”

Meanwhile, students of the institution embarked on spiritual warfare against the incessant accidents in the community. With the prayer session tagged ‘Prayer Walk’ the students fervently prayed from the university’s gate down to Iwaro junction.

Similarly, agedwomen in the community alsoventuredinto traditionalactsof spiritual cleansing of thecommunityagainstevilspirits and bad luck might be behind the incessant accidents. The women, trooped out in theirnumbersholdingbroomsandchanting songs of ‘enough isenough.’

The women who earlier converged at the Palace of the monarch of the town, Alale of Akungba, went straight to the hilly part of the community sweeping away diabolical spirits believed to be the cause of the continuous predicament.

Earlier, Christian and Muslim faithful in Akungba have been undergoing sessions of prayers and fasting, with the belief that “the demons behind the rampant accidents” would be curbed. Not to be left behind, traditionalists in the university community approachedthePalaceof Alaleof Akungbafor permission to appease the gods of the land, for prayers and spiritual cleansing.

Speaking with one of the women who simply identified herself as Deborah, she said that the main thrust of the exercise is to avert road accidents that have claimed many lives in Akungba. According to her, the cleansing was not meant to harm anybody both indigenes and non indigenes, but done to stamp out diabolical powers.

However, theAlaleof Akungba, ObaSunday Ajimo, said the community is not relenting in curbing incessant accidents, adding that the cleansing has nothing to do with the inhabitants.

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has deployed safety engineers to the university community akungba in order to identify likely causes and recommend urgent solutions to trailer crashes on the notorious black spot.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public EducationOfficer, thedeploymentof thepersonnel came as part of strategic proactive step by the Corps Marshal to mitigate incidences of crashes on the highways, following the fatal multiplecrashthatkilled severalpassengers with others sustaining various degrees of injuries on 23 January, 2021.

“With the deployment of these professional and certified safety engineers, I am optimistic that the general factors responsible for road crashes on that route will surely be ascertained, and when that is done, necessary actions will be taking by appropriate agencies.”

