A Opera returns with Fuji Vibrations

A Opera, the premier multi-dimensional entertainment platform, is back, with Fuji Vibrations. On December 8 FUJI Vibrations will provide a unique live music experience showcasing exceptional talents from the world of Fuji. Ten acts will perform at the Muri Okunola Park, one of Lagos’ most iconic music venues.

The concert will feature a fantastic line-up of Fuji artistes, including Alhaji Sefiu Alao, KS1 Malaika, Taye Currency, King Saheed Osupa, and the Mayegun of Egbaland, K1 De Ultimate, paired with emerging Fuji talents to create dynamic sounds. A Opera premiered in December 2020 at the Alliance Française de Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre in Lagos.

Over 20,000 people attended, ranging from school children to culture custodians and other corporate and social Nigerians. It curated a series of activations in 2021, beginning with a two-phased art exhibition in November in collaboration with one of Nigeria’s rising artists, Bidemi Tata, inspired by the Fuji Music sub-culture.

These works were first shown in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and the Lagos State Parks and Recreational Agency. Over two million people viewed the exhibition over the course of three weeks. In December 2021 the first edition of Fuji Vibrations, which featured General Ayinla Kollington, Alhaji Rasheed Merenge, Saheed Osupa, Adio Atawewe, Remi Aluko, Kolade Onanuga, also known as KWAM 2, and many other upcoming acts was held. These events drew over 15,000 concert goers and had over one million online streamers.

 

