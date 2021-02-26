A pastor with a different call

He is a pastor and church owner. But he has not sat in the church preaching to win souls. He is on the streets, trying to keep them clean. Apostle Smart Osigwe tells PAULINE ONYIBE, in Yenagoa, why he is on the unusual route

In the world today where everybody wants to be served, the young man, by name, Apostle Isaac Smart Osigwe of Ephetah Glory International Church located at Mbiama in Ahaoda west Local Government Area of Rivers State has humbled himself to be doing what ordinarily, a sane man would not want to do, even as a pastor. In an era when some pastors are being carried by their members while preaching the gospel, so that their legs will not touch the ground, this pastor decided to be different in his own way by stooping so low in clearing the high ways along Rivers and Bayelsa states.

Of course, Mbiama community where he resides is a community between Rivers and Bayelsa states, a disadvantaged community that is not being captured by either Rivers or Bayelsa states because it is at the outskirts of both the states.

Incidentally, this pastor that is not even an indigene of the community believes that cleanliness is next to godliness and therefore has taken this burden upon himself to make sure that he contributes his quota towards the development of the area.

He is always seen on the highways, sweeping, clearing grasses, packing all the dirt on the highway, especially on top of bridges where the mentally deranged people have turned to their abode. However, if every Nigerian will see governance the way the man of God is seeing it, the world will be a better place to live in.

He believes that while we hold government accountable, we should try and do our bit. South South Focus met the pastor on one of the sweeping occasions along the Igbogene toll gate axis of Bayelsa State and sought to know why he embarked on the project. He said: “God has told me to do so. Government will not do everything for its citizens.

What promoted me is because the government of the Jesus is upon the shoulder of world and I so much believe that if anything will be done well on earth, it must surely be done by those that so much believe in Jesus Christ. If you go to the book of Acts of the Apostles chapter one, verse one, it says according to those things that Jesus was saying, teaching and doing.

“So, the gospel of our age is not all about peaching. I have viewed it in this dispensation and found out that 100 per cent of preachers are just preaching without doing. I believe that is why we have failure in our government because about 70 per cent of people governing us are also Christians. But for the fact that we are not practicing what we preach, the government is failing every day in all ramifications. “I picked it up because as I preach moving around where I planted my church Efetah Glory International Church.

I realized that the area is very dirty. And the bridges, the government infrastructure there are just being left to waste. Nobody takes care of them. I started this project from the road that links between Mbiama and Akinima in Rivers State. “When I got there, I saw posters of messages and programmes and I saw mad men. I saw faeces on top of the bridge.

The gravity of the dirt on top of the bridge was about collapsing the bridge. So, I just went across it and I heard a voice telling me that if you think that you preach the gospel, why not keep this place clean? You can do it. You are young. “And since I heard that voice from the Lord, I started it with shovel and I brought out the cleanliness of that bridge and I took it upon myself according to inspiration. Every month, I will be cleaning it. And as I’m doing it, people are happy and I believe that they have accepted Christ more through me.

“From there, I proceeded to the bridge that connects between Ahaoda West and Ahaoda East, which is Mbiama Bridge and that one has been a condemned bridge. The old bridge is condemned, so bushy and dirty. I took it upon me to clean it. Although it wasn’t easy but the Lord who inspired me, strengthened me.

So, I cleared it and I saw God’s glory through that work. Then, I proceeded. “In one of my daily evangelisms, I proceeded from Mbiama Mopol junction to Ishayi community. I saw the dirt of that road mainly the middle of the road because both sides of the road were so dirty and bushy. It was like a kind of abandoned road.

So, when I went through, I proceeded to the bridge, which is Igbogene toll gate, Bayelsa State. I found out that the bridge has already been covered by grasses but then, people still penetrated the bridge to go and post their posters for campaigns, for church and the Spirit of the Lord also told me that you can also take up this mandate. “It doesn’t matter whether you are being paid or not. I woke up one morning and took my machete, my shovel and I cleared the bridge. It wasn’t easy but the Lord strengthened me.

I’m sweeping the middle of it and tidying everything up. “Although, the job of sanitation is supposed to be handled by state government and not individual, I have to engage on it because the government is not doing it. And I believe that the first government is me. We are the government that believe in leadership by example.

“If I’m expecting government which we all assume that it is the duty of the government and they didn’t do it, I come out and do it. I believe next time, the government will not have excuse not to do their work. I have shown them that this is what ought to be done.

“This job mainly belongs to Rivers State even though I cover as far as Igbogene tollgate. I swept everywhere and made sure I brought out the beauty of the pavement at Igbogene tollgate. “That is the only place that is linking Bayelsa. Apart from that, the main job is under Rivers State, Ahaoda West Local Government under Hope Ikiriko and he is not aware of what I’m doing. “Although, the work is not easy because I have been facing mainly financial challenges because like wheel barrow I’m using, I have to hire it and the shovel and before night, I must eat even if I’m on fast, I must eat.

Sometimes, the money may not be there. But then, the Lord that sent me has ever been providing. Sometimes, a vehicle will almost run over me. “I ask for financial empowerment because I don’t want that job to be truncated. I want it to continue since I have shown the way because many people do ask me what about your church members and I do tell them that why I don’t want to carry my church members is because it is like a mountain job. “After finishing, I will now employ the church members and be paying them monthly.

That is the greatest challenge that I’m having now. Who are those that will continue with it? How will they be facilitated? If I can get up to seven women every month that will be sweeping it, I will share the road for them but I need money to pay them. “That is what the place really needs continuous sweeping and clearing, at least, monthly.

We need to facilitate them, buy them some shovels, brooms, machetes and all that.” Commending the effort of the pastor, Fedrick Dioki said: “Actually, the pastor is doing a wonderful work, which he needed to be commended. He needs be empowered to continue the work. He needs shovels and other tools to work and he needs more hands because the work is too much for him. “If it was when we had good government, this kind of work would have been wonderfully rewarded like in the days of Melford Okilo. “ Governor Nyesom Wike’s eyes are not to-wards this axis.

If not, he would have seen it and encouraged him. And maybe, he would have given him the job as contract. Another man, Acho Bethel, said: “He is doing a good job but he would have called his church members to support him since he said he received inspiration from God. “If he needs money, he should raise the opinion, so that people will encourage him. One elated woman, Sarah Ogan, said: I’m so happy because this work that this pastor is doing, nobody has ever swept this road before.

I only sweep where I do my Kpokpo garri business but look at everywhere now shining. I pray that government will encourage this pastor.” Another woman, Joy Nwaorah, said: “I’m very happy because of what this man of God is doing. He is keeping everywhere neat. For me, I will want to join in this work if there will be small payment. He needs to be paid because it is not easy for a pastor to be doing this. He is a different pastor form other pastors that I know.”

