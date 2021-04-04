A peep into EAT’s SS21 collection ‘The Protestant’

In defiance of fear, anxiety famous Nigeria designer, Ejiro Amos Tafiri remains hopeful with her latest summer 2021 collection.

The Ejiro Amos Tafiri, EAT SS21 is inspired by the course of the year as it reflects hope, celebration and reconciled diversity.

According to the creative director of the fashion brand, the year has been one full of changes, one that forced many to adapt and one that stimulated growth. It’s one where we look to the future and know that it would only be what we make it.

“I was inspired to create a common ground for all by using intimate moments with each outfit as they highlight the Intricate nature of life while representing the tiniest detail of every event.

“The idea was based on nostalgic feeling stemming from the variations of designs. Each outfit takes one on a trip down the memory lane as it hints details from previous collection.

This collection is therefore celebrating the milestones and adapting to the everchanging scope of our world today,” she said. Unveiled on one of the prestigious runways in the world, the fabrics which are rich in gold color shined bright on the models.

