A peep into OOJ Couture’s style debut

Everyday, new fashion designers emerge to add to the increasing style demand.
All the way from South-South Nigeria, Esan-West Local Government, Edo State, is Onobun Joshua Osemekhian with a unique touch.

 

Osemekhian said that he established his fashion line, OOJ Couture in 2019 after he could not contain his burning passion to create lovely designs.

 

“I discovered my passion for fashion and styling back in my university days when I began watching fashion shows and paying much attention to fashion magazines. This began to forge my fashion lifestyle; I’d style myself to school regularly and end up getting a lot of admirations not only from students but from lecturers as well. This boosted my drive and passion even more, that I began nurturing the idea of birthing a fashion brand in the near future and I’m glad it has become a full blown reality.”

 

Speaking about the kind of fashion Nigerians love, OOJ Couture CEO said that he will rate Nigerian fashion 100%.

“I would, rate Nigeria fashion style a hundred percent,

 

Fashion is our way of life in Nigeria and Africa as a whole. Nigeria has been recognized worldwide not only for its beautiful textiles and garments but also the fashion designers who create these lovely attires and how they are able to combine urban and afrocentric attires,”he said.

 

The designer who holds a B.SC in Agricultural Science and currently studying for his Master’s degree in Agricultural Science poured out his creativity in this selected collection of recent designs

