A pot calling kettle black

The 2023 presidential election in Nigeria may go the way of the 2020 United States presidential election which nearly set the world’s preeminent country ablaze following the piggishness of the then incumbent, Donald Trump to remain in power at all cost.

The desperation of the two major political parties in the country – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to be in power at all cost is worrisome. The duo is seemingly not disturbed about the present socio economic crises let alone the bleakish future of the country, but is only concerned about controlling the central government by any means.

The primary concern should be the excruciating pains and mayhem nervewracking the helpless masses of the country due to ineptitude, greed resulting in humdrum looting of the treasury and corruption in diverse dimensions over the years. The miserable character silhouetting the two political parties is similar – merely to aggressively be in power.

Since 1999, there have been no significant achievements from the central governments both parties have respectively controlled. For instance, almost all the solid infrastructures in existence in Lagos and Abuja are credit points of the military governments like the Federal Secretariat facilities, National Theatre, etc.

Absurdly, there’s now an attempt from certain quarters claiming credit for developments in Lagos State, a former Federal Capital Territory with massive establishments funded by the Federal Government and private sector, comparable to the current FCT.

Most absurdly, recently, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu knocked his PDP counterpart, Atiku Abubakar over his ambition to succeed Muhammadu Buhari, his fellow Fulani tribesman who will complete an aggregate eight years of two-term in office on 29 May, next year.

On this ground, APC accuses the PDP for violation of power rotation arrangement. On the other hand, PDP judges the ruling party, APC over non-inclusive politics by the ‘same-faith ticket’ in a society where religion is well pronounced thereby side-lining Christians, who represent one of the two dominant religions. PDP’s candidate, Atiku furnished a flimsy excuse claiming he joined the race as his party, PDP failed to ‘micro-zone the presidency to South East.

But the question is: What is Atiku’s business, a northerner whose fellow Fulani man is rounding off two terms for the northern region, with which zone in the three Southern regions to produce the next president?

Clearly, the defence is weak but merely to hoodwink light brains. Similarly, APC attempts to cover up its own mess by resorting to conspiracy theories. After the first plot failed, another group was mobilised through a non-existent group called ‘Pentecostal bishops of the northern region’.

Meanwhile, APC superciliously ignored appeals from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to balance its ticket for peaceful co-existence considering that Nigeria is being ravaged by religious extremism.

The matching actions of the two parties are that of personal interest against public interest. APC’s action by backing Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu, a Muslim to present a fellow Muslim, Alhaji Kashim Shettima as his running mate suggests that no Christian from the northern region is competent enough to become the vice president of the country.

Tinubu while meeting with the ‘masqueraded clergies’ said he opted for Shettima on ground of his proven competence and credibility. This defence is like adding salt to injury as it portrays all Christians from the north as run-of-the-mill to Kashim.

True acts of patriotism deject anything that can ignite ethnic and religious crises. Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, who heads the Atiku Campaign Organisation, carpeted APC that its samefaith ticket will sow the seeds of discord in the country. I concur.

However, his party, PDP is similarly attempting to side-line the entire southern region from political relevance to servitude. It is therefore difficult to deduct the senses in the outbursts of the two parties.

Or are they merely taking the nation for a ride? By their actions, the actors are not seeking popular concerns. And even from records, Nigerians particularly the suffering masses have not significantly felt the impact of the dramatis personae in any manner.

For instance, in one trending photo, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) posed with the deprived children with sachet water. Meanwhile, Atiku pleasurably lives life to its fullest in Dubai, only showing up during politics to mingle with the poor.

Meanwhile, statistics on out-of-school children even in Adamawa, his home state, is disturbing. His counterpart, Tinubu alleged he has ‘made’ many people, including President Muhammadu Buhari, that he singlehandedly made him Nigeria’s president. This attracted a ‘presidential’ knock immediately.

Others in the list include Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), Minister of Works, Raji Fashola (SAN) and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), who were successful lawyers before delving into politics alongside Ben Akabueze, a former Managing Director/CEO of NAL Merchant Bank who mobilised Igbos in Lagos into the party, and other professionals. Be that as it may, Nigeria’s peaceful co-existence is critical to its advancement.

Added to this, an ideal leader for the country must emphatically, is articulate, strong and competent to ably address numerous prevalent issues in the polity. The idea of standing for an election, at the same time, hiding, dodging debates, conferences and media interviews is unacceptable. It is only in Nigeria that aspirants to the highest office of the land contest elections without submitting for debates.

Nigeria must grow above enthroning mediocrity or expecting magic. INEC should obligatorily organise debates as done in civilized countries as Nigeria is not cursed as where anything goes. A poll that produces a shabby administration is counterproductive.

Umegboro, a public affairs analyst and social advocate writes through umegborocarl@gmail.com. (08023184542-sms) only]

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...