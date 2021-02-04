A president of Igbo extraction’ll end Biafra agitation – Oboh

Politics

Mabel Oboh was the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State. In this interview with FRANCIS OGBUAGU, she bares her mind on the security challenges facing Nigeria and power rotation in 2023, among others issues

Looking at the security challenges in Nigeria today, how do you think the Federal Government can address them and, perhaps, avoid another civil war?

The problem of insecurity in Nigeria is pathetic. Infact, it has become a national embarrassment, and must be addressed. They come in different shades; Boko Haram and banditry in the North; cultism and kidnapping in the South, but the most annoying of them all is the herdsmen attacks and kidnapping across the states. People no longer feel safe in any part of the country, people are kidnapped and murdered. Even some times, ransoms are demanded. The highways, the farms, even our homes are no longer safe. It is really pathetic. Sadly, our security systems are too substandard to deal with these criminal activities. However, we really need to look at factors that are responsible for the monster starring at us today. One, bad governance is at the root of it all because it has brought about serious unemployment in the country. Our graduates come out from higher institutions and can’t find jobs to do. They roam the streets while some engage in criminal activities such as kidnapping and cyber crime, among others. Second, is the deep-rooted corrupt practice of most government officials, who steal public funds with impunity and nobody holds anybody accountable for anything. Money appropriated for projects are diverted to private pockets and those involved are celebrated, applauded and given titles. Lack of infrastructure in the country is a major drawback; to think that power supply is luxury in Nigeria; how will industries work? How will the economy grow? How will jobs be created? Businesses are closing down daily. Another important factor is the instability in our education system and lack of quality education. Many of the graduates we churn out every year are not employable. All these put together are contributory factors to the abject poverty in the midst of affluence Nigeria is experiencing today. Also, we must not fail to address another major cause of inseacurity in the country which is ethnic and religious superiority.

What is the way out for the country?

To curb the issues of insecurity in Nigeria, the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency in the North; the increasing violence between herders and farming communities spreading from the central belt southward and of course the separatist Biafra agitations must all be addressed squarely with fairness and adequate leadership. In my opinion, I do not see any civil war brewing, but more of a revolution. The #EndSARS protest was a typical example of what could happen in Nigeria if our leaders refuse to learn. Nigerians are feed up and need a change desperately. Moreover, all parts of Nigeria as it is now are experiencing different problems. So, to get Nigeria back on track, all hands need to be on deck, not only our leaders.

What is your view on rotation of the presidency as some people are clamouring ahead of the 2023 general election?

We must first agree that 2023 is not about the South.East, but about Nigeria. However, power shift to the South-East will stop the Biafra agitation. It will encourage fairness, unity and trust amongst Nigerians. At the same time, we need an unbiased leader, an experienced person, with a clean slate. A person we can all respect and trust to move the country forward and make Nigeria work for all; a person who can lift Nigeria out of poverty. There are quite some persons from the South-East who are interested to run for the office of the president in 2023. In my candid opinion, one name stands out; renowned pharmacist, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa. He is a very experienced administrator with an excellent and clean record amongst other qualifications. I believe that Nigerians collectively would want a leader, who is very broadminded, and who will ensure equity, justice and fairness in all his dealings as the next president of Nigeria. The truth is that with the present state of the country, the 2023 general election is going to mend or break Nigeria further.

It is commonly believed that the 2024 governorship in Edo State is the turn of Esan people. How prepared are the Esan people?

The Esan agenda is very similar to the pact ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole had with Bini leaders. It is now up to Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor to make sure that the unwritten agreement with Esan leaders for the governorship of Edo State to move to Esan land in 2024 is honoured. It is also high time the Esan people get their act together in preparation for 2024. However, what’s most important is to get a capable leader, who can move Edo forward. What really bothers me is the fact that women are not part of the equation. It is as if we have no voice. This is something I believe that female politicians should work on. No one is going to do it for us. We have to fight for our right and pay our dues to be part of governance. As a female gubernatorial candidate in Edo 2020, I experienced a great insight as to how women are perceived in politics in Nigeria. But I must confess that I was well received by Edo people during my campaign. More women need to be encouraged to come out with one voice to take the driving seat. Very soon, we will have female governors or even a female president of Nigeria.

