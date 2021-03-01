A president of Igbo extraction’ll salvage Nigeria – Akuma

Chief Solo Akuma is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Abia State. inIthis interview with Emmanuel Onani, he speaks on issues of national concerns, including the legality or otherwise of extension of service period of the Inspector General of Police. Excerpts:

What is your take on the extension of the tenure of the Inspector General of Police by President Muhammadu Buhari?

This was another extension not permitted by law, and by virtue of Section 215 (1) (a), the person that will be made an Inspector General of Police (IGP) must be a serving police officer and the IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, ceased to be a serving police officer on February 1, 2021, when he clocked 35 years in service. And there is no provision in the constitution, either in the new Police Act that said that the IGP’s tenure should be elongated.

By February 1, when he ceased to be a serving police officer, the proper thing to do was to appoint the next most senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) to act before the President appoints whosoever he desires as the IGP. So, that appointment, with profound respect is illegal, it is unconstitutional and of no effect. It is wrong for the Nigeria Police to be headed by a retired police officer.

What is your view on what many say is the President’s disposition to keeping heads of military and paramilitary agencies beyond their service periods or tenures?

It is a culture that should not be encouraged. If an officer’s time has elapsed, the proper thing for the person to do is to go.

There are enough qualified people to take over. Nigeria is not looking for manpower in all segments of our national life; whether in the army, navy, air force or police, otherwise, we will not see the next people in rank being promoted to assume leadership. Again, this culture is very discouraging because, when you join any of these forces and you are progressing, you continue to pray and hope that you will get to the zenith of the organisation.

If somebody, who has reached the zenith either by age or service years does not retire or the President still keeps the person, the President is not fair to those who are to take over from him. It will be demoralising and it will bring disaffection among the members of that organisation. It is something that should not be encouraged. The President and those working for him have to be very proactive.

When you appoint somebody to head an organisation, from the date of that appointment, you ought to know when he will exit so that between three and six months to the time of his exit, you will plan who will take over from him. Anything other than that is a wrong approach

By virtue of the Federal Character Principle, would you say the cry of marginalisation and exclusion by some sections of the country, especially the South-East over appointments into sensitive position is proper?

It is a constitutional provision under Section 14(3) that the Federal Character has to be reflected in all appointments and that no zone is to be excluded. Whenever somebody wants to make an appointment, you have to reflect the federal character in the country. If it is where the appointments are six, you reflect all the six geopolitical zones, and if it is more than six, at least all the six zones will have one before any extra will go back to another zone.

When six people are entitled to something and you take the thing you are supposed to share equally to six people and give to two or three persons, the others are going to complain. When they complain, you should not see it as being impudent or people that don’t want to support your administration. By virtue of the constitution which the appointers’ swore to uphold, the provision should be followed. No leader should expect applause when he has gone contrary to the provisions of the constitution.

Do you think the level of ethnic tension we are witnessing across the country today has anything to do with this sense of exclusion in some quarters?

It may be part of it, because when you are supposed to bring somebody close by giving him appointment and attracting his loyalty but rather exclude him, he will say you don’t like him. It could be part of it among other things.

Do you support the argument in some quarters that both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) should zone their respective presidential tickets to the South-East in 2023?

Absolutely! That is the right thing for them to do. I say so because all the other zones have been in power both during the military and civilian administration. So, it is only equitable for you to give opportunity to the South East, and that is where you will get the people that will salvage this country.

Security and welfare of the people are the primary responsibilities of any government; considering the growing state of insecurity, will you say that this government has met that expectation?

If you are not scared by what is happening in the country when it comes to security, then you are not living in Nigeria. A situation where government cannot take care of your safety and welfare; then what is government for? It is a colossal failure on the part of government, when you see what it is even doing now. You will agree that the situation has overwhelmed government because there is no concrete step the government has taken to redress this insecurity. What government does now is to pay sympathy and condolence visits. Maybe, they said the National Security Adviser (NSA) will go to zones and interact with the people on how to curtail insecurity. For six years, the NSA has been there. If he does not know the problem and how to solve it by now, then he ought not to be there because, visiting the zones is not the solution. Many people have told him the solution, many have voiced the solution. If they want this problem to be solved, ban open grazing and 50 per cent of this insecurity will stop. The next thing they should do is empower the governors so that they can take total control of the police force in their states to check insecurity until when state police will be created. Now, the police are not loyal to the governors. So, why must we not do this simple and immediate thing to save people? Most people don’t go out again because any time you want to go out, you start thinking, which way you will go. Nowhere is safe, including Abuja. Kidnapping is taking place amongst all classes of people. Anybody they see, they abduct. Now, they come to houses not even on highways.

Do you share the opinion in some quarters that the proscription of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and consequent labelling of the group as a terrorist organisation by the government was hasty, while we we have herdsmen walking about with AK47 riffles?

IPOB is a non-violent organisation. In my view, there was even no basis to regard them as a terrorist organisation. If a non-violent organization that does not go out with arms is regarded as terrorist and proscribed as a terrorist organization; those that go with arms, rape women terrorize people, live in the bush, harass and kidnap travelers, should also be labeled as terrorists. You cannot apply double standard and expect that things will work. Those people with arms at their back and in front they have cattle, who gave them license to carry those arms? Why is it that government has not come out to direct the IGP to arrest these herders with arms? That is application of double standard and it attracts disrespect to government.

Do you think that government’s action against IPOB was politically motivated?

I won’t say the action of government was politically motivated; I will regard it that the government has a different prescription for the people from that part of the country.

What is your take on the emergence of regional security outfits? Could it be an indication of the failure on the part of the central government to protect citizens?

This emergence of regional security outfits, I can say is a welcome development. This is because what we are talking about is the life, welfare and security of the people. You know when there is no security, there will be no peace, there will be no investment and there will be no growth in all segments of life. When the Federal Government that ought to provide the necessary security is unable to do so, the state governments also have similar constitutional obligation to provide security for their people. That is why this regional security outfits are emerging. If they can do what the police cannot do for us, then it is good for us and that is what made people to clamour for state police. It is due. Anybody who feels we should not have the state police doesn’t love the country.

What will you say about the fear expressed by members of the opposition that governors may use state police to intimate their opponents?

Those oppressive actions of governors will be known because opposition elements don’t get involved in kidnapping and armed robbery. When state policing is operational, there will be ways to checkmate whatever excesses the operators will unleash on the people. After all, the present police have been oppressing people and people are going to court. Was #EndSARS protest not as a result of police brutality?

What is your advice to the government on the issue of security, marginalisation and others?

This government doesn’t need advice because when you advise them, it does not reach the man that is supposed to hear it. But it should take immediate steps to address the security challenges we are facing because, where you have insecurity, you won’t have any investment.

If you move round, people are scared, you can’t travel by road, and how many can afford to travel by air? It is so bad, and commerce is about movement. When you are confined within the four walls of your house, you are incapacitated.

That is the position today; people are totally incapacitated. So, let them hear the cry of the people and stop seeing people who are raising these issues as enemies of government. That is what is important. What will help Buhari is to be wary of sycophants around him because they are not telling him the truth

