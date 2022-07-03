News

A prosperous Nigeria can take burden off US in Africa- SDP presidential candidate, Adebayo

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate Prince Adewole Adebayo, has described Deputy Secretary of State Michael Gonzalez as an angel of peace and one of America’s finest envoys whose life work has engendered peace in the world and greater understanding between the United States and Africa.

Adebayo who addressed a creme of Washington’s diplomats at the dinner hosted in honour of Gonzalez’s ambassadorial nomination by US President Joe Biden encouraged diplomats and their families to be encouraged by the fact that their contribution to world peace is more than enough to compensate for the inconveniences, difficulty and misunderstanding that attend to their mission.

The Nigerian leader urged both Africa and the United States to work harder in fostering deeper understanding of each other.

Adebayo laid out his foreign policy vision for Nigeria stating that a symbiotic bilateral relationship with the United States is at the centre of his foreign policy thrust for Nigeria in order to entrench democracy, freedom and private sector led prosperity that allows more room for the government to attend to the social needs and welfare of the public in an environment of international, regional and internal security, adding that a stable and prosperous Nigeria is capable of partnering with America and taking off many burdens which the United States bears in Africa.

Present at the dinner were Ambassador Peter Pham, US special Envoy on Sahel and Great Lake Regions of Africa, the African Union Ambassador to the United States, the US Deputy Secretary of State for Africa, Ambassadors from Ghana, Sierra Leone, Niger, Cote D’Ivoire, Senegal, Mali, Zambia and a host of others.

Other Washington dignitaries present include Ms Jan DuPlain Patricia McDougall Dr KY Dele and a host of others.

Diplomats described Adebayo as an emerging African leader with a clear cut vision for Africa’s rebirth and wished him well in his travels and endeavours.

 

