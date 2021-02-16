A rash of airlines amid depleted market

More airlines are making inroads into Nigeria’s aviation industry at a time passengers’ propensity to fly is abysmally low. WOLE SHADARE writes on what the new entrants are bringing to the table to ensure sustainability and desire to remain in the highly volatile sector

New airline debuts, others get set

The last few weeks have brought a flurry of activities in Nigeria’s aviation industry. Airlines are springing up as more are on the verge of starting operations.

Just last week, United Nigeria Airline began operations with its Lagos-Enugu route.

Green Africa Airline is equally on the verge of starting operations as the carrier with deep pocket is expected to redefine airline business in Nigeria with their massive investment in aircraft and other equipment that have already started shaking the sector even before it starts. Just last week also, a video of what probably is going to be a new national airline for Nigeria, Nigeria Eagle aircraft,

surfaced online, further highlighting how interesting the business of airline operations is expected to be this year.

The Federal Government may have concluded plans to rename Arik Air to Nigeria Eagle as it commences total rebranding of the airline, which is currently under the control of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The two aircraft in the video shows the logo of eagles emblazoned on the aircraft’s engine and painted in green colour, highlighting the seriousness to give the airline a new look and reposition it for efficient services.

It is not clear whether the government has concluded plans to transmute Arik into its proposed national carrier or just simply as a change of identity following the government’s takeover of the carrier three years ago.

Others like Value Jet, Rahma Air Nigeria and Jet Airways are also waiting in the wings for their Air Operator Certificates (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). Existing airlines ready for challenge

Already, the existing airlines are not finding the situation funny because of the depleted domestic airline market, which seems not have shown significant growth simply because of the economic situation that made air travel to be a luxury to many people.

Road transportation has become a succor to many, who cannot afford flight tickets despite the attendant dangers on the roads. High airline turnover The air transport sub-sector in Nigeria, according to Phillips Consulting, accounts for the second highest share of modal contribution to transport output.

The road sub-sector accounts for as much as 84 per cent of transport GDP while air transport share in the last couple of years has averaged about 6-7 per cent.

The industry has witnessed a high turnover of domestic airlines since deregulation; generally, many of the local airlines experiences in the industry have been short lived, with many often operating a few years and then folding up. Before now, there were only the international and regional markets. Air fares are said to be on the high side.

The most trafficked route on the network, Lagos-Abuja has an average fare of N30, 000 per passenger for an hour flight. This translates to about $83 at the current rate per passenger. Meanwhile, flights on the B737 series in Europe offer $40 per passenger with the same equidistance.

The influx of airlines could help to bring down fares especially on routes like Lagos-Abuja; Abuja-Port-Harcourt; Lagos- Owerri; Lagos-Enugu. Customer confidence in Nigerian airlines is another International airport, Abuja reason air travel demand is deemed low.

The aircraft stock shows that the average fleet age is about 22 years. This contrasts sharply with fleet age for Africa’s best airline Ethiopian Airlines for example is said to be an average fleet age of five years.

Not a few believe that increased demand for air travel needs to be engineered. While the demographics and geography are favourable to air travel, the prohibitive costs of air travel is traced to supply side costs of operations, maintenance, taxes and other regulatory charges.

Government has been urged to grant new entrants tax holiday and other regulatory charges to make for stability of their operations for at least two years

