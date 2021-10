STRATEGY

Given the problems of the increasing figure of out-of-school children posed to the education sector, the government at all levels have risen to mitigate the challenges. REGINA OTOKPA takes a cursory look into the various strategies so far adopted

˜UBEC: There’s need for a roadmap on ECCDE implementation

A renewed strategy and effort that will drastically reduce the staggering figure of Outof-School Children (OSC), if not totally eliminate the threat in the country, are being galvanised at all levels by the various governmental agencies.

This is as the growing challenges and implications of over 13.2 million children not acquiring or receiving any form of education have continued to threaten the growth of the education sector, especially at the basic education level in the country.

Faced with the danger posed by the menace of out-of-schoolchildren in the country, which according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report, is the highest in the Sub-Saharan Africa, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has unfolded plans to deploy and strengthen the Early Childhood Care Development and Education (ECCDE) to tackle the challenges. In a 2013 survey, UNICEF put the figure of out-of-school children in Nigeria at 10.5 million children, while its 2018 report indicated that the country is currently grappling with over 13.2 million children out of the school system.

According to UNICEF, though the threat of out-of-school children is evidence across all states of the federation, reports however indicated that 14 out of 17 states with the highest number of children that are out of school are in the North.

However, the challenge of out-ofschool-children the country is grappling with in the last two decades have been attributed to several reasons, which include but not limited to poverty, ignorance, gender discrimination, inadequate school facilities and the dearth of personnel. Sadly, the figure rather than reducing has been on sharp increasing despite the several efforts of the federal, state actors, and other development organisations within and outside the country.

With the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the country last year forcing the nation’s education sector to be locked down; the worsening state of insecurity especially the consistent attacks on schools and kidnapping of children and teachers for ransom by Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and other armed insurgents, the number of children not enrolled in school has further increased to an undetermined figure.

This increase occasioned by the children withdrawal from school in droves, is also linked to other factors such as traumatic experiences of students and parents caught up in abduction tragedies, sudden drop in family income due to the COVID-19 lockdown and economic implications of the coronavirus.

This disturbing trend notwithstanding, the Universal Basic Education Commission has undertaken several initiatives targeted at addressing the menace of out-ofschool children. As part of the moves, the UBEC has provided intervention funds through collaboration with state actors to improve access to basic education and to reduce the high number of children not in school across the country.

But, such efforts, it was learnt, were usually frustrated due to failure of most states in meeting the requirements of providing their counterpart funds which gives them access to intervention funds allocated to each state by the Commission. Thus, to tackle the problem of out-of-school children and change the narrative, UBEC in March 2021, deployed the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) as one strategy to reduce the numbers to the barest minimum in the next few years.

While assuring stakeholders on the workability of the strategy at a workshop which was held in Lagos State on “Financing Agreement and Its Implementation Manual” signed with SUBEBs for Legal Officers of the Commission, UBEC’s Deputy Executive Secretary, Dr. Isiaka Kolawale, insisted that the BESDA programme would help in no small measures in promoting and strengthening the system among states towards taking the children off the streets and have them enrolled in a proper school system.

“The BESDA programme, which is supported by the World Bank, is targeted at out-of-school children to increase equitable access, improve literacy and strengthen accountability for results in Basic Education delivery in Nigeria,” he said.

Taking a step further, the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), the first state in the South-West to implement the BESDA programme, adopted a literary, fun and interactive teaching book, called “Iwe Kika” (Book reading) in September 2021 that uses phonics, literacy teaching methodology in Yoruba language to further aid implementation of BESDA with a view to reducing outof-school children figure in the state.

Under the programme, the Oyo State Government in collaboration with UBEC and World Bank, had purchased and distributed 31,302 units of ‘Dandan l’eko’ (Education is compulsory) and Jolly phonics textbooks for 1,200 schools in the 21 BESDA Local Government Universal Basic Education Areas of the state.

A further breakdown shows that the state government and UBEC allocated N135, 261,450 to ‘Dadan l’eko’ books in schools, while N9,273,319 was earmarked for Jolly phonics.

Stressing the Oyo state governments resolve and commitment to ridding the streets of out-of-school children and ensuring that children are retained in classrooms, the Chairman of the state’s SUBEB, Dr. Nureni Adeniran, explained that the literary book has been recommended to teach out-ofschool children, because of the way it readily provides children with the skills needed to read and write in Yoruba language.

However, besides these strategies deployed to breach the numbers, UBEC is currently targeting adoption of the Early Childhood Care Development and Education (ECCDE) in all basic schools nationwide, as a major approach to totally eliminate the danger of out-ofschool children from the country.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboi, who disclosed this recently at a five-day stakeholders’ engagement on the development of a roadmap on effective implementation of ECCDE in Kaduna State, further noted that the importance of ECCDE could not be over emphasised, given the access it provided to a child to acquire appropriate early stimulation, nurturing care and language skills at very early years in life Bobboi said that the ECCDE was taking centre stage in basic education delivery, adding that its framework was expected to reinforce the effort targeted at eliminating the menace of out-of-school children and elicit the attention of ministries, parastatals, local and international development partners to start directing efforts at promoting early child development in the country.

According to him, the basic education sub-sector has proven itself in all ramifications to be a means to an end to so many educational challenges in Nigeria from poor reading habits, poor performance in schools, lack of interest in acquiring basic and sustainable learning and the menace of out of school, which the entire world was talking about and earnestly looking for a permanent solution.

The UBEC boss further stressed that globally, records had shown that through play-based activities at this foundational stage, the child develops and acquires skills for effective transition into the primary school as well as retention and completion of school.

He said: “The Commission has to kick start this process in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education (FME) and UNICEF because it has the mandate to ensure uninterrupted access to qualitative functional early learning to all children within the age group of 3-5 years in Nigeria.

“Though a lot of resources have been invested massively in the provision of learning materials in schools for the expansion of Early Childhood Education delivery, the need for a roadmap cannot be over emphasised.

This is because the implementation of ECCDE requires synergy and collaboration at all levels since the Early Childhood Development is holistic, intersectorial, multi-dimensional, and the foundation of all education levels.”

