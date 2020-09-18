A retirement filled with bitter songs

It is becoming recurring in Delta State for pensioners to protest on the streets over their unpaid dues. Since 2015, it has been one protest after the other by retirees, who claim the government is not paying them their money. But the state government insists it is coming from an accumulation of backlogs from previous administrations. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba

Efforts of the heroes past must never be in vain!

When on Tuesday, February 4, this year, the Commissioner for Information in Delta state, Mr Charles Aniagwu, supported by his counterpart in Youths Development, Mr Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, after the State Executive Council(SEC) meeting announced that the state government had approved Harmonized Rights of Pensioners, encomium was showered on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for finally putting a stop to the bitter songs of senior citizens in the state. Aniagwu was quick to say the gesture was to ensure that retirees from the state’s Civil Service lived comfortable life, get their pensions, gratuities and other entitlements as at when due, and be secured against untimely deaths.

The leadership of the organised labour in the state, that is, the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Goodluck Oforbruku and Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Comrade Martins Bolum, who jointly participated in the meeting, praised the state government to the highest heavens and swiftly inducted the governor into the Workers’ Hall of Fame on May 1, 2020, for his workers’-friendly disposition. Oforbruku said the issue of accrued rights of pensioners was resolved since the governor had set-up a committee which commenced work as far back as October, 2015.

He said organized labour lost hope at a point and thought the issue has been committed to the dustbin or has suffered political bad fate or will no longer be treated during this administration, but lo and behold, it was a dream come true after the State Executive Council approved the harmonization of the accrued rights of pensioners.

He said: “It means that the Delta State Government will use the N18,000 minimum wage to calculate the pension entitlement of retirees in the state. That is, those who retired as far back as 2011, instead of the N7,500 minimum wage that was used to calculate their entitlement, government has approved that the N18,000 minimum wage be used. “This approval has been the cry of Labour. It has been our struggle and that is what the State Executive Council just approved today (Tuesday, February 4, 2020).

It might interest you to note that the Contributory Pension Law in the state says that when an officer retires, he should go home with at least 50 per cent of his last salary, but, when the N7,500 minimum wage was being used, officers were going home with 15 to 30 per cent of their last salary.

“So, government has approved that we implement what is in the law and it will cost the state government a whopping N37 billion from March, 2011 to December, 2019. In addition, when the contributory pension started in the state in 2007, N32 billion has been contributed to the scheme so far by the state government,” the labour leader said. He said it was heartwarming to note that Governor Okowa’s administration has contributed N22 billion out of the N32 billion within the last four years, and maintained that “the government under Okowa has answered our prayers as a labour union and the implementation that is to take effect immediately will meet the provisions of the law. “In other words, it means that workers can retire and live a good life and not die of sickness, poverty and hunger any longer.

We cannot thank the government of Senator Okowa enough; we only pray that God continues to give him and his team wisdom, strength to continue to lead us.” He emphasized that the administration of the governor has been paying about N1.2 billion to N1.3 billion every month as pensions. But on Wednesday, September 9, it was disheartening when retirees, comprising hundreds of teachers of primary schools from the local government system, trooped to the streets of Asaba, the state capital, to decry the insensitivity of the state government to the payment of their pensions and gratuities since the middle of year 2016.

They cried that the purpose of assisting employees to save money to the contributory system in order to cater for their livelihood and not to be subjected to untold hardships after they have worked in public and private sectors and during old age, had been defeated. They mobilized from the 25 council areas of the state with placards of various headlines, including “Teachers built you, do not destroy us”, “Contributory Pension Scheme is evil,”, Delta government pay us we are dying in numbers”, etc.They maintained that the handling of their gratuities and pensions by the state government had long been fraught with irregularities and mischief.

In their protest letter, dated, Tuesday, September 8, 2020, addressed separately to Governor Okowa and the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, co-signed by their leader, Mr Mode O. Augustine and his Secretary, Sir Henry Tukpe, they claimed to have fulfilled their part in the scheme but the state government had been shortchanging them.

Mode said the protest became inevitable after several negotiations and entreaties to agents of government fell on deaf ears. He said: “We wrote appeal letters to the Governor dated 27/01/2020 which was replied on the 26/02/2020 and a subsequent reply from this body dates 17 June, 2020 and other meetings have not yielded results” and lamented how the initiative suffered setback and urged the state government to reconcile issues concerning the scheme to end the bitter songs of retirees in the state.

In the past

The protest was a follow up. On Thursday, April 28, 2016, the leader of the Association of Contributory Retirees (ACR) in the state protested to the Government House, Asaba. They threw courtesy to the wind and cried aloud to those that cared to listen that their unpaid pensions and gratuities by the state government has led to premature death of many retirees in the state. Old men and women carried frightening placards: “We are dying of Hypertension, abject poverty, mass indebtedness”, “PFA, pay lump sum to retires, not 25%”, “Okowa, pay us our pension money”, “Okowa, are retirees not part of your ‘prosperity’ agenda?” “Pay us our harmonization now”, to drive home their displeasure.

They barricaded the road leading to the Government House as they chanted solidarity songs with faded and rancorous voices, and wondered why they were being neglected and maltreated after meritorious service to the state. They threatened that their ghost would hunt anybody that contributed to their untimely death and placed a curse on those inflicting agony, High Blood Pressure (Hypertension), subjected them to abject poverty and mass indebtedness to money lenders and landlords. Although, they were barricaded by stern-looking policemen from appropriately penetrating into the Governor’s Office as the then Chief of Staff, Chief Tam Brisibe, frantically prevailed on them to call-off the protest.

But their leader then, Mr Vincent Nkenchor, who wore a nasty sight, wondered how political leaders feel to see old citizens, their teachers and fathers, crying for their rights under scotching sun and heavy rainfall. He lamented that successive governors, commissioners and political appointees in the state who passed through their tutelage now earned fat salaries, drive Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and own magnificent houses at the Core Areas of Asaba while their teachers cannot feed well. Mr. S.I. Ichipi and Comrade Gabriel Aduwa (Secretary), who co-signed their six-point protest pamphlets as the Heads of the Protest Committee, dated April 2016, condemned the failure of the state government to open a Redemption Fund Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the issuance of retirement Redemption Bond Certificates to retirees.

“Default by the Delta State Government of Nigeria to payment of 5 per cent of monthly wage bill of employees to open Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund account (RBBRF) with the CBN as stated in the state pension Reform Law 2008 Section 1-6, which has accumulated to over N18.2 billion as at December 2015, is a gross mismanagement of fund”, the pamphlets read in part.

The booklets went ahead to unveil the defiant position of the state government which they said plunged the contributory pension scheme in the state into the attended effect of long queue of retirees awaiting payment and broken promises by successive government in the state. They catalogued the factors militating against accelerated Delta innovations and reasons for their grievances as follows: “The failure by the Delta State Government of Nigeria to remit 10 per cent counterpart pension fund contribution into the Retirement Saving Account of its employees.

The wrong calculation of Retirement benefits or Contributory Pensions Retirees by Delta State Government of Nigeria, using defunct 2008 salary structure instead of 2011 salary structure and payment of 25 per cent of lump sum instead of 50 per cent by Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs).

“Delay in the payment of retirement benefits to the Contributory Pensions Scheme (CPS) of 3-6 years resulting to frequent ill-health and untimely death of retirees. Delay by PFAs for up to 3-6 months or more before payment when government has released funds to them.”

They did not resign to fate. They called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on anti-graft agencies, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the ICPC and PENCOM, to compel the state to comply with the 2014 Pension Reform Act.

Also in 2017

Prior to this, on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, six days after Pope Francis, during his Wednesday general audience at Sky Italia appealed for a lasting resolution to labour disputes, and decried a situation whereby employees are faced with job cuts and unpaid salaries, pensions and gratuities, when Satellite Channel started moving offices from Rome to Milan, ‘a hungry man, is an angry man’ protests broke out over workers’ entitlements in the state. Pensioners, who retired after 35 years in service or have fulfilled the constitutional retirement age, trooped to the streets of Asaba, chanting the bitter songs of their unpaid renumerations. While the Pope was calling for a lasting solution that respects the rights of all, especially families, on matters concerning Employers- Employees Welfare, the pensioners said “political jobbers”, are shortchanging them of the harvest of their good works after meritorious service.

The protesters, under the aegis of the Association of Contributory Retirees, took their grievances to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) House, the premises of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), crying that they have been cheated. The then state chairman of the group, Comrade Anthony Osaneku, supported by his Secretary, Comrade Joseph Okproma and other executive members, said the state swindled them of over N942.5 million Contributory Pension Fund, which it borrowed to pay regular workers, but thereafter, refused to pay back.

He said: “Greater success will only be achieved in the pursuit of anti-corruption war, if the actions and practices of political office holders are not blind to all social, religious, moral and political persuasions. Politicians must be civil, and be such that, engineers public confidence and participation, if the battle is to be won”, Osaneku emphasized. He recalled that his group staged a similar protest on April 28, 2016 in the state and narrated how they armed themselves with the Pension Reform Act, 2014, refused to be intimidated by political leaders when they besieged the Government House, Asaba, on the fateful day.

The then Commissioner for Information in the state, Chief Patrick Ukah, who ran into the protesters as he was driving out of the Government House, deployed deft strategy to quell their anger but got what he did not bargain for. He was disorganized by the utterances of the protesters and he drove away. He was particularly provoked that one of the protesters said “we are tired of empty promises and political statements. We want to see the governor now.”

It happened in 2019 also

In 2019, it was bitter songs again. The retirees, led by their chairman, Comrade Ajueshsi W.E Ovwiroro, threatened protest votes against the governor re-election’s bid. They said the state was owing them over N50 billion unpaid pensions. They claimed to have written and forwarded a Save-Our- Soul (SOS) letter to the Federal Government through Office of the Accountant-General of Federation, to effect without further delay, the Irreversible Standing Payment Order (ISPO).

They applied that N500 million should be deducted at source on monthly basis from the monthly allocation to Delta State for the payment of outstanding debts to retirees. The inscriptions on their placards read, “No payment of Contributory retirees, no second term”, “Retirees are dying in Delta State”, “Delta State government, why are you killing retirees”, “Retirees are third class citizens in Delta State”, “We will pay you back on election day”, “We won’t make 2015 mistake in 2019”, among others.

While Ajueshei maintained that a framework for the smooth implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme in the state must be swiftly worked out before 2019 general elections, he decried the non-issuance of bonds certificates by the state’s pension bureau from 2008. Shortly after, retirees from primary and secondary schools took their turn.

They moved from the state’s House of Assembly complex to government establishment. They lamented that their pension arrears since 2013 have been hanging. The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who tried to appease them and bail out the state government, triggered another round of anger.

The protesters murmured at his comment, saying ‘Nah story’, ‘Na today we dey hear this kind story’, ‘Na political statement’, ‘Spare us of this story’, among other side-talks, to show their disagreement to the Speaker’s position. The chairman of the retirees, Comrade Jerry Anioghere, lamented the plights of his members since 2013. He said that High Blood Pressure, Heart-Attacks, stroke, ill-health, thought of debts from money lenders and other afflictions, have killed many retirees in the state.

We’re burdened, says government

But Governor Okowa during the May Day Celebration at the Cenotaph in Asaba that year, explained how his administration inherited huge debts from his predecessor and economic meltdown befell Nigeria’s economy. He said N2 billion was used to off-set some of the backlog of pension debts from the N10 billion bailout fund from the Federal Government.

“I wish Okowa has a private fund to pay them the money but unfortunately Okowa does not have such money. I inherited a tough situation last year. The state was taking overdraft to pay salaries of workers from January 2015 to April until I resumed office in May, owing to sudden drop in oil price, and as it stands now, we are only paying net salaries to stay on course as a state.

“The danger in the scheme is that some of the states that keyed into the scheme in 2007, failed the system and left huge debt for incoming administration. Delta State has a staggering N38 billion unpaid pensions. But a committee has been set up to look into the debts. I sympathize with pensioners”, he said then. The pensioners are on the streets again. Has the situation become hopeless and unresolved throughout 2015 to 2020?

Through the state’s Head of Service (HoS), Mr Reginard Bayoko, the governor has promised support for retirees again. He said the governor had deployed various means to ameliorate the sufferings of the elderly in the state. Bayoko told Mr Mode O. Augustine and his Secretary, Sir Henry Tukpe, who led over 5,000 retirees against the state over the matter that although it was not the direct responsibility of the state government to pay council workers, Governor Okowa will still intervene. He said: “COVID-19 affected so many things negatively but now, everything is gradually picking up. We hope that things will get better in the nearest future. The governor is sensitive to your plights and will continue to intervene in your issues when the need arises.”

