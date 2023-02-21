A Romantic Weekend in Vienna: Discover the Musts

The romantic city of Vienna is an oasis for lovers looking to be surrounded by glamourous palaces and stimulating architecture. The cobbled alleys and carriage rides are an ideal backdrop for a honeymoon adventure or even a brief romantic weekend that you will never forget.

Even though Vienna is a popular place, it isn’t as flooded with tourists as you may find in European cities like Paris, France, or Venice, Italy.

If you don’t know where to begin in order to plan your Vienna getaway in the City of Music, you have come to the right place because this list of romantic destinations consists of activities specifically with couples in mind.

Listen to Mozart in Concert

Vienna is exactly where you want to enjoy a classical music concert with the timeless works of the great Mozart in the middle of a romantic weekend at the Golden Hall of the Musikverein. Here the highly developed craftsmanship of famous musicians from the Mozart Orchestra playing their instruments in costumes from the time period. More intimate concerts take place at other venues, such as

Karlskirche, St. Peter’s Church, and St. Anne’s Church.

Storing Luggage in Vienna

Be sure to get yourself some Vienna luggage storage that is located close to where your hotel or place of residence will be during your brief weekend vacation. This way, you can remain worry-free when it comes to your valuables, and you can concentrate on enjoying the fleeting moments with your romantic partner.

Horse and Carriage Ride

Capture a view of this magnificent Baroque city during a romantic horse carriage ride. Get the feeling of riding in a time machine back to the 19th century while holding hands with your loved one. Book your horse carriage ride with a starting point at St. Stephen’s Square and travel along the boulevard known as the Ring.

The Secrets of Fiaker & Horse-Drawn Carriage Ride tour offers an experience that fuses a carriage ride with a chance to see the original Viennese Fiaker horse stable.

Gardens of Schönbrunn Palace

Vienna is covered with breathtaking parks, but at the top of the list are the gardens of Schönbrunn Palace. Among the most romantic places in Vienna, the gardens of Schönbrunn Palace are open to the public at no cost whatsoever. They are about a square kilometer in size with plenty of space to take a relaxing walk and observe the fountains, flowery parterres, and green alleys. You can take your exploration up a notch by riding on a horse-drawn carriage for thirty minutes.

How to Do the Viennese Waltz

Vienna is known all over the world for its Viennese waltz ballroom dance, which is generally faster than the English waltz. You don’t have to be self-conscious about your lack of dance ability because you can learn the Viennese waltz in Vienna at Elmayer Dance School offers group lessons every Saturday from 4 PM to 5 PM. You can simply show up with your partner. Don’t worry about having to register in advance.

Sparkling Wine at Schlumberger

If you and your lover have a special place in your hearts for the art of wine tasting, make some time to enjoy the Schlumberger wine cellars. They are the oldest of their type in Austria, having been around for over three centuries. With this illustrious realm, you will find a cellar house with over two million bottles of Sekt sparkling wine.

Candlelight Dinner

Taking a ride on the iconic Giant Ferris Wheel is a must-do while in Wien. The Ferris Wheel does only one slow turn, during which you can enjoy the beautiful city views. The best time to do that is after dark when the city is all lit up and looks spectacular.

If you are looking for a truly romantic experience, surprise your partner with dinner on the Giant Ferris Wheel. You can rent a cabin for the two of you for a special dinner. The dinner package includes a 1h30min ride, and it’s possible to choose from different menus.

Vienna at Night

The city of Vienna looks even more gorgeous at night with illuminated attractions. Wear a comfy pair of footwear and have yourself a romantic walk with your significant other; for a quick checklist of nocturnal sights that are must-see locations, head over to Rathaus, Hofburg, The State Opera, Karlskirche, Belvedere Palace, and Stephansdom.

Ice Skating in Vienna

Finally, if you happen to be having your romantic weekend during the month of December in Vienna, be sure to hold hands with your loved one while gliding across the frozen ice rink in front of the Rathaus. Glowing with fairy lights glistening among the trees, you will both become part of a stunning scenic setting worth making Christmas Cards out of. Close out your winter wonderland in Vienna by strolling in and out of the many fairytale Christmas markets to purchase souvenirs to take home.

