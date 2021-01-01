A season of gifts for widows, children

It is a period of sharing, giving and receiving. In Delta State, various governments, individuals and businesses are showing goodwill to the less privileged in the society. DOMINIC ADEWOLE reports from Asaba

For widows and children in Delta State, yuletide, which marks the end of the year, is a season of celebration galore. It is a period they look forward to. The end of every year heralds a gift ritual from some politicians, prophets, top government functionaries, captains of industries, oil magnates and banking moguls, who are in the habit of taking solace in the spirit of the season to fete the less privilege persons in the society.

During the period, they would leave their comfort zones, step down from their exalted positions and go in search of widows and children especially, to share the joy of the season with. This year 2020, the founder of the Divine Faith Evangelical Mission in Agbor, Ika axis of Delta State, Prophet Joseph Igbodo, saw reasons to give back to the society from what God has supplied him according to His riches in glory. He put smile on the face of hundreds of widows at Issele- Uku, in Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state during his pastoral visit to the community.

The Servant of God rolled out two live cows, 20 bags of 50kg rice, several cartons of Indomie Noddles, beverages, among others, for distribution to over 300 widows who attended his Christmas Outreach Programme. The Prophet, who took the women through the scriptures, reminded them that the death of their husbands was not a challenge as God had taken over their responsibilities and would continue to guide, provide and protect them from the evil ones.

He said they should be steadfast in prayer, avoid sinful acts and be good to their neighbours, and pray without ceasing for their children and teach them the right path to go in life, in order to become responsible members of the society.

The charismatic preacher told the widows that the items brought to them were from God and not him, and stressed that the items were meant to add value to their celebration of Christmas – the birth of Christ Jesus the Lord. Prophet Igbodo assured the women that God was always there for them and urged them to consistently seek His face to be able to surmount the numerous challenges they are facing as widows.

Pastor Paul Ebede of the Grace Revolution Evangelical Mission, who supported him, said the widows could only but surrender to God if they must continue to defeat their enemies and detractors, whose stock in trade is to bring reproach and make life miserable for them as a result of the death of their husbands, so that the society would associate them with evil.

Pastor Ebede said the women should seek refuge in God at all times, so as to keep the devil at bay and admonished them to proclaim success for their children and avoid those who would want to take advantage of their situation. The celebration became unlimited in Warri South-West Local Government Area of the state when the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in the council area, Mr. Johnbull Atse Edema, feted over 2,000 widows.

Some persons with disabilities as well as the less privileged from Iye Descendants of Deghele, in Warri South-West and Warri South respectively benefitted. The giver, who is the Chairman/ CEO Johmiltex Global Integrated Services Limited, presented numerous Christmas gift items, including bags of rice, chickens and turkey, school bags, books and other educational materials worth N10 million, to beneficiaries and pupils of Iye- Primary School in Deghele.

He expressed delight at making people happy during the yuletide, irrespective of their family backgrounds. He said his love to sustain the gesture within available resources was borne out the abundant grace of God upon his life. This came shortly after the Delta State government empowered 460 women from the 25 local government areas of the state under the Women Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme (WESAP) with skills, starter packs and take off grants, to close the programmes for the year 2020 training.

The governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who congratulated beneficiaries, urged them to leverage on the opportunity provided for them by state government to enhance their socioeconomic lives and enjoined them to use the knowledge and skills that they acquired during their training to positively impact on the lives of other Deltans, adding that the best way they could say thank you to the state government or thank God was to become an inspiring source of blessing to the society.

According to him, for them to become inspirational source of blessing to the society, first, they needed to succeed and secondly, they needed to take their success story further by ensuring that those around them also, succeeded.

He disclosed that it was not easy to just start a business venture and make it immediately in one day, two days, one month or two months, pointing out that they should realise that businesses grow gradually. The governor maintained that growing a business requires a gradual process which, according to him, also required a lot of efforts and diligence, adding that they should be focused on what they do and be connected with the right people.

“As I congratulate you all, I want also to let you know that we are in a challenging time because of the COVID-19 pandemic which is going through a second wave now across the world; Nigeria is not excluded. The economy is challenging and that means it becomes tougher to be able to succeed in the economy of today.

“But I do know and believe that with the enthusiasm that I see in you and what I did see on the day of inauguration before the training started, that you people are passionate and you are committed to succeeding.

“A passionate heart will never fail in whatever it seeks to do as long as you also connect to the Lord, our God because, you need the grace of God to succeed but that passion from the inside is very important for us to succeed.”

He continued: “It is my prayer that God will bless your businesses and God will bless your homes because if your business is blessed and your home is not blessed, the money that you made may be siphoned into unnecessary things. “But we must realise that we must grow gradually. It is not easy to just start and make it immediately in one day, two days, one month or two months.

It is a gradual process which requires a lot of efforts, it requires us to be focused on what we do; it requires us to connect with the people and it requires us also, to be diligent in all that we do.

“The best way you can say thank you to the state government or thank you Lord is to become a blessing to the society and for you to become a blessing to the society first, you need to succeed and secondly, you need to take your success story further by ensuring that those around you also succeed.

“So, I look forward to many of you in the next few months and years, beginning to engage other Deltans to teach them that which you had already known and as you begin to positively impact on the lives of other Deltans, you truly will be appreciating God for what has been for you today,” he added. While saying that his administration believed in the empowerment of women because of its conviction that when a woman is empowered, the family is empowered, Senator Okowa disclosed that studies have shown that the more women are empowered, the more successful the families would become, even as he said that more women would be empowered in the remaining years of his administration.

“We believe in the empowerment of women because we are confident that when a woman is empowered, the family is empowered because no woman will like to see her children or husband hungry and once a woman has cash in her pocket, she will never allow her children to go hungry neither will she allow her husband to go hungry.

“Studies have shown that the more women are empowered, the more successful the families is and because of that, we shall remain committed in empowering more and more women in the next few years that we have left in our administration.

That is why we are working through multiple points to empower both women and girls,” the governor said. His wife, Dame Edith Okowa, supported by the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Mrs. Flora Alatan, who expressed appreciation to God for the success of the programme, urged the 460 beneficiaries of WESAP to use the starter packs given to them by the state government to enhance their economic fortunes and that of their respective families, adding that they should also train other Deltans to enable them benefit from their vocational knowledge, rolled out an undeniable expression of boundless joy thereafter. She did not stop at that.

She hosted hundreds of children from across the 25 local government areas of the state to an end of year/Christmas party. The Christmas party, which had become an annual event held by her, as part of activities heralding the end of a year, usually provides opportunity for the First Lady to relate with children from across the state.

This year’s edition however had its peculiarities, courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic which of course, necessitated the commitment to strict observance of physical distance and other covid-19 related protocols.

In view of all that had happened within the year, Dame Okowa, supported by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Dr. Ebieren Otuaro and wives of top government functionaries, explained that there was no doubting the need to appreciate God for his preservation in the heat of the pandemic.

“We are all witnesses to all that has happened in 2020, as a lot of our personal plans and projections were altered without the slightest indication. “This should teach us all to learn to give room for God in our plans because He alone knows what the future holds”, she admonished. After series of dancing sessions with the children at the Government House premises, she made known her expectations for the coming year.

“As we gradually draw to a close, the curtain of 2020, it is my prayer that the Lord will restore all that had been lost in the year, as we cross over to 2021”, she prayed. The Christmas party which was attended by 20 children each from the 25 local government areas of the state was filled with several high moments as the children were given to different games and adventurous exercises. They also went home with lots of gift items and food from the wife of the Governor.

A former House of Assembly aspirant in the state for Ethiope East constituency, Hon. Rex Ogboru, rolled out a truck-load of food to put smiles on the faces of some residents in the constituency. Women, youths and men trooped to his Abraka residence to pick food items such as rice and cash to spice up the Christmas celebration. According to Ogboru, the beneficiaries were picked from different parts of the local government area, adding that the gesture had nothing to do with party even though he belongs to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The benefactor, a business tycoon, turned politician, said what he did was to appreciate God for what He has done in his life from January to December.

He said: “It is a time to show love to my people. They will be going home with rice, the things that go with the rice and a little token,” he said to the beneficiaries and Ethiope East residents. He urged them to be patient, keep hope alive, stressing that all will be well and that better days are ahead.

“Ethiope East will be a great place for us all in the near future,” he opined. “The year has been filled with challenges and things look tight, but in recognition of God’s blessings despite the state of things around, I decided to still contribute to the welfare of the people,” he averred. The excited crowd of beneficiaries, who were overwhelmed by the kindness of the young politician were seen dancing and showering prayers and blessings on Hon. Ogboru.

